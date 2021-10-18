N.H. patents through Oct. 17

By Targeted News Service

The following patents were assigned in New Hampshire from Oct. 10 to Oct. 17.

Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for Methods of Incorporating Ad Hoc Cellular Network into Fixed Cellular Network

Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for Methods of Incorporating Ad Hoc Cellular Network into Fixed Cellular Network

Parallel Wireless, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,147,079, initially filed Feb. 12, 2020) developed by four co-inventors for "methods of incorporating an ad hoc cellular network into a fixed cellular network." The co-inventors are Rajesh Kumar Mishra, Westford, Massachusetts, Steven Paul Papa, Windham, New Hampshire, Kaitki Agarwal, Westford, Massachusetts, and Sridhar Donepudi, Nashua, New Hampshire.

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Magnetic Field Sensor with Modulated Diagnostic Signal

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Magnetic Field Sensor with Modulated Diagnostic Signal

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,143,732, initially filed Feb. 21, 2018) developed by two co-inventors for a "magnetic field sensor with modulated diagnostic signal." The co-inventors are Hernan D. Romero, Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Alexander Latham, Harvard, Massachusetts.

Flexenergy Energy Systems Assigned Patent for Tube-Fin Heat Exchanger

Flexenergy Energy Systems Assigned Patent for Tube-Fin Heat Exchanger

Flexenergy Energy Systems, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,143,458, initially filed April 1, 2019) developed by three co-inventors for tube-fin heat exchanger. The co-inventors are Brian Finstad, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Gary Manter, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and Christopher David Bolin, Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Bauer Hockey Assigned Patent for Athletic Gear/Other Devices Comprising Post-Molded Expandable Components

Bauer Hockey Assigned Patent for Athletic Gear/Other Devices Comprising Post-Molded Expandable Components

Bauer Hockey, Exeter, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,142,624, initially filed April 30, 2020) developed by six co-inventors for "athletic gear or other devices comprising post-molded expandable components." The co-inventors are Thierry Krick, Coteau-du-Lac, Canada, Francois Asselin, Blainville, Canada, Jean-Francois Laperriere, Prevost, Canada, Martin Ladouceur, Mirabel, Canada, Ivan Labonte, Montreal, Canada, and Marco Beauregard, Gore, Canada.

Bauer Hockey Assigned Patent for Athletic Gear/Other Devices Comprising Post-Molded Expandable Components

Bauer Hockey Assigned Patent for Athletic Gear/Other Devices Comprising Post-Molded Expandable Components

Bauer Hockey, Exeter, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,142,623, initially filed Feb. 9, 2017) developed by six co-inventors for "athletic gear or other devices comprising post-molded expandable components." The co-inventors are Thierry Krick, Coteau-du-Lac, Canada, Francois Asselin, Mirabel, Canada, Jean-Francois Laperriere, Prevost, Canada, Martin Ladouceur, Mirabel, Canada, Ivan Labonte, Montreal, Canada, and Marco Beauregard, Morin-Heights, Canada.

Warwick Mills Assigned Patent for Method of Laminating Performance-Enhancing Layer

Warwick Mills Assigned Patent for Method of Laminating Performance-Enhancing Layer

Warwick Mills, New Ipswich, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,141,966, initially filed Jan. 24, 2018) developed by Charles A. Howland, Temple, New Hampshire, for a "method of laminating a performance-enhancing layer to a seamless three dimensional glove."

Bauer Hockey Assigned Patent for Skate Boot Having Lace Member with at Least One Opening

Bauer Hockey Assigned Patent for Skate Boot Having Lace Member with at Least One Opening

Bauer Hockey, Exeter, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,140,942, initially filed Jan. 30, 2019) developed by Ivan Labonte, Montreal, Canada, for a "skate boot having a lace member with at least one opening."

Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for High Resolution Timing Advance Estimation Based on PRACH

Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for High Resolution Timing Advance Estimation Based on PRACH

Parallel Wireless, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,140,647, initially filed Sept. 19, 2019) developed by three co-inventors for "high resolution timing advance estimation based on PRACH." The co-inventors are Hemanth Palally, Bangalore, India, Saikat Senapati, Bangalore, India, and Somasekhar Pemmasani, Bangalore, India.

Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for SIM Whitelisting, Multi-Operator Core Networks

Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for SIM Whitelisting, Multi-Operator Core Networks

Parallel Wireless, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,140,611, initially filed Nov. 21, 2019) developed by four co-inventors for "SIM whitelisting and multi-operator core networks." The co-inventors are Kartik Shashikant Raval, Pune, India, Rajesh Kumar Mishra, Westford, Massachusetts, Kaitki Agarwal, Westford, Massachusetts, Sridhar Donepudi, Nashua, New Hampshire, Pratik Mehta, Pune, India, Yang Cao, Westford, Massachusetts, Steven Paul Papa, Windham, New Hampshire, and Jitender Arora, Westford, Massachusetts.

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Combined Spatial, Time Multiplexer

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Combined Spatial, Time Multiplexer

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,139,883, initially filed Sept. 11, 2020) developed by two co-inventors for a "combined spatial and time multiplexer." The co-inventors are Michael A. Zalucki, Hollis, New Hampshire, and Tyler Hayslett, Nashua, New Hampshire.

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Self-Tuning N-Path Filter

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Self-Tuning N-Path Filter

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,139,847, initially filed Jan. 9, 2020) developed by two co-inventors for self-tuning N-path filter. The co-inventors are Mark E. Stuenkel, Goffstown, New Hampshire, and Mark D. Hickle, Merrimack, New Hampshire.

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Method for Powering Device

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Method for Powering Device

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,139,655, initially filed Dec. 12, 2016) developed by three co-inventors for a "system and method for powering a device." The co-inventors are N. Christopher Perry, Manchester, New Hampshire, Stewart M. Coulter, Bedford, New Hampshire, and Thomas A. Doyon, Manchester, New Hampshire.

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Dual-Band GPS/IFF Antenna

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Dual-Band GPS/IFF Antenna

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,139,573, initially filed Oct. 30, 2017) developed by three co-inventors for dual-band GPS/IFF antenna. The co-inventors are Gary A. Schay, Stony Brook, New York, John Cosenza, Coram, New York, and Michael S. Murphy, Centerport, New York.

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Post-Production Substrate Modification with FIB Deposition

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Post-Production Substrate Modification with FIB Deposition

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,139,217, initially filed Sept. 9, 2019) developed by three co-inventors for "post-production substrate modification with FIB deposition." The co-inventors are Jeffrey A. Zimmerman, Manassas, Virginia, Landon J. Caley, Fredericksburg, Virginia, and Richard J. Ferguson, Bealeton, Virginia.

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Dynamic Support Apparatus

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Dynamic Support Apparatus

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,137,778, initially filed Sept. 23, 2019) developed by three co-inventors for a "dynamic support apparatus and system." The co-inventors are Alexander D. Streeter, Concord, New Hampshire, David E. Altobelli, Hollis, New Hampshire, and N. Christopher Perry, Manchester, New Hampshire.

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Amplitude Based Centroiding for Angle of Arrival Estimation

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Amplitude Based Centroiding for Angle of Arrival Estimation

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,137,472, initially filed Jan. 24, 2019) developed by Richard Schiffmiller, Teaneck, New Jersey, for "amplitude based centroiding for angle of arrival estimation."

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Peripheral Systems, Methods for Medical Devices

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Peripheral Systems, Methods for Medical Devices

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,136,972, initially filed March 30, 2018) developed by three co-inventors for "peripheral systems and methods for medical devices." The co-inventors are Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire, Larry B. Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire, and Russell H. Beavis, Merrimack, New Hampshire.

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Adhesive, Peripheral Systems, Methods for Medical Devices

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Adhesive, Peripheral Systems, Methods for Medical Devices

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,136,971, initially filed Jan. 8, 2018) developed by five co-inventors for "adhesive and peripheral systems and methods for medical devices." The co-inventors are Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire, Larry B. Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire, Russell H. Beavis, Merrimack, New Hampshire, Richard J. Lanigan, Concord, New Hampshire, and Brian D. Tracey, Litchfield, New Hampshire.

Trustees of Dartmouth College Assigned Patent for T-Cell Receptor-Deficient T Cell Compositions

Trustees of Dartmouth College Assigned Patent for T-Cell Receptor-Deficient T Cell Compositions

Trustees of Dartmouth College, Hanover, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,136,549, initially filed April 10, 2017) developed by Charles L. Sentman, Grantham, New Hampshire, for "T-cell receptor-deficient T cell compositions."

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Inflatable Mast, Outrigger for Undersea Vehicles

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Inflatable Mast, Outrigger for Undersea Vehicles

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,136,100, initially filed Nov. 1, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for an "inflatable mast and outrigger for undersea vehicles." The co-inventors are Robert J. Nation, Deerfield, New Hampshire, and Charles P. Wason Jr., Amherst, New Hampshire.

IC Ceramic Consulting Assigned Patent for Self-Bonding Refractories for Investment Casting Slurries

IC Ceramic Consulting Assigned Patent for Self-Bonding Refractories for Investment Casting Slurries

IC Ceramic Consulting, Weare, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,135,644, initially filed June 12, 2020) developed by David B. Price, Weare, New Hampshire, for "self-bonding refractories for investment casting slurries and molds derived therefrom."

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Infusion Pump Assembly

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Infusion Pump Assembly

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,135,357, initially filed Dec. 4, 2017) developed by five co-inventors for an infusion pump assembly. The co-inventors are Larry B. Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire, Kevin L. Grant, Litchfield, New Hampshire, Brian D. Tracey, Litchfield, New Hampshire, Stephen L. Fichera, Salem, New Hampshire, and Bright C.K. Foo, Hollis, New Hampshire.

SoClean Assigned Patent for Methods for Ozone Sanitization of Continuous Positive Airway Pressure Devices

SoClean Assigned Patent for Methods for Ozone Sanitization of Continuous Positive Airway Pressure Devices

SoClean, Peterborough, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,135,327, initially filed Jan. 26, 2018) developed by three co-inventors for "devices, systems and methods for ozone sanitization of continuous positive airway pressure devices." The co-inventors are Michael U. Schmidt, Franklin, Massachusetts, Timothy Leyva, Bellingham, Massachusetts, and Mariusz Surowaniec, Thompson, Connecticut.

Wheels for Pets Assigned Patent for Animal Splint

Wheels for Pets Assigned Patent for Animal Splint

Wheels for Pets, Amherst, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,135,046, initially filed Sept. 19, 2016) developed by Mark C. Robinson, Amherst, New Hampshire, for an animal splint.

***Red Hat Assigned Patent for Virtual Machine Page Movement for Encrypted Memory

Red Hat Assigned Patent for Virtual Machine Page Movement for Encrypted Memory

Red Hat, Raleigh, North Carolina, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,144,216, initially filed Aug. 9, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for a "virtual machine page movement for encrypted memory." The co-inventors are Michael Tsirkin, Lexington, Massachusetts, and Henri Han van Riel, Merrimack, NH.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute Assigned Patent for Selective Mcl-1 Binding Peptides

Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute Assigned Patent for Selective Mcl-1 Binding Peptides

Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, Massachusetts, and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Boston, Massachusetts, have been assigned a patent (No. 11,142,554, initially filed March 18, 2016) developed by four co-inventors for "selective Mcl-1 binding peptides." The co-inventors are Raheleh Rezaei-Araghi, Brookline, Massachusetts, Amy Keating, Arlington, Massachusetts, Gregory H. Bird, Pelham, New Hampshire, and Loren Walensky, Pelham, Massachusetts.

Alert Innovation Assigned Patent for Order Fulfillment System

Alert Innovation Assigned Patent for Order Fulfillment System

Alert Innovation, North Billerica, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,142,398, initially filed May 10, 2017) developed by two co-inventors for an order fulfillment system. The co-inventors are John G. Lert Jr., Wakefield, Massachusetts, and William J. Fosnight, Windham, New Hampshire.

Raytheon Assigned Patent for Advanced Communications Array

Raytheon Assigned Patent for Advanced Communications Array

Raytheon, W

Raytheon Assigned Patent for Interlocking Modular Beamformer

Raytheon, Waltham, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,145,977, initially filed June 14, 2019) developed by seven co-inventors for an interlocking modular beamformer. The co-inventors are Kevin Wilder, Derry, New Hampshire, Jonathan E. Nufio-Molina, Methuen, Massachusetts, Phillip W. Thiessen, Wellesley, Massachusetts, Thomas V. Sikina, Acton, Massachusetts, James E. Benedict, Lowell, Massachusetts, Andrew R. Southworth, Lowell, Massachusetts, and Erika Klek, Tewksbury, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,11,45,977.PN.&OS=PN/1,11,45,977&RS=PN/1,11,45,977

Boston Scientific Scimed Assigned Patent for Instrument Holder

Boston Scientific Scimed, Maple Grove, Minnesota, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,141,236, initially filed Sept. 24, 2018) developed by four co-inventors for an instrument holder. The co-inventors are Gary Kappel, Acton, Massachusetts, Barry Weitzner, Acton, Massachusetts, Paul Smith, Smithfield, Rhode Island, and Erin Daly, Nashua, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,11,41,236.PN.&OS=PN/1,11,41,236&RS=PN/1,11,41,236

Breas Medical Assigned Patent for Methods for Providing Low-Noise Positive Airway Pressure

Breas Medical, North Billerica, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,141,552, initially filed March 17, 2014) developed by two co-inventors for “systems and methods for providing low-noise positive airway pressure.” The co-inventors are Kevin Scott Librett, Watertown, Massachusetts, and Karl R. Leinsing, Dover, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,141,552.PN.&OS=PN/11,141,552&RS=PN/11,141,552

Mobius Imaging Assigned Patent for Systems for Display of Patient Data in Computer-Assisted Surgery

Mobius Imaging, Shirley, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,141,237, initially filed April 3, 2020) developed by seven co-inventors for “methods and systems for display of patient data in computer-assisted surgery.” The co-inventors are Eugene A. Gregersen, Bolton, Massachusetts, Scott Coppen, Amesbury, Massachusetts, Todd Furlong, Goffstown, New Hampshire, Edward Daley, Maynard, Massachusetts, Russell Stanton, Lunenburg, Massachusetts, Adeline Harris, Grass Valley, California, and Paul Sebring, Townsend, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,141,237.PN.&OS=PN/11,141,237&RS=PN/11,141,237