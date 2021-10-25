N.H. patents through Oct. 24

By Targeted News Service

The following patents were assigned in New Hampshire from Oct. 17 to Oct. 24.

***

Dartmouth College Assigned Patent for Multi-Coil Induction Hob, Method

Dartmouth College, Hanover, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,153,941, initially filed Aug. 30, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for “multi-coil induction hob and method.” The co-inventors are Fridon Shubitidze, Hanover, New Hampshire, and Robert Vincent Stigliano, Austin, Texas. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,153,941.PN.&OS=PN/11,153,941&RS=PN/11,153,941

***

Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for Dynamic Multi-Access Wireless Network Virtualization

Parallel Wireless, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,153,933, initially filed Nov. 19, 2019) developed by five co-inventors for “dynamic multi-access wireless network virtualization.” The co-inventors are Sridhar Donepudi, Nashua, New Hampshire, Sumit Garg, Hudson, New Hampshire, Kaitki Agarwal, Westford, Massachusetts, Rajesh Kumar Mishra, Westford, Massachusetts, and Steven Paul Papa, Windham, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,153,933.PN.&OS=PN/11,153,933&RS=PN/11,153,933

***

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Magnetic Switch with Toggle, De-Bounce Functionality

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,152,938, initially filed April 30, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for a “magnetic switch with toggle and de-bounce functionality.” The co-inventors are Joseph James Judkins III, Sugar Land, Texas, and Ryan J. Metivier, Merrimack, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,152,938.PN.&OS=PN/11,152,938&RS=PN/11,152,938

***

Dartmouth College Assigned Patent for Software for Secure Short-Range Wireless Communication

Dartmouth College, Hanover, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,153,026, initially filed Sept. 6, 2018) developed by three co-inventors for “apparatuses, methods, and software for secure short-range wireless communication.” The co-inventors are Timothy J. Pierson, Hanover, Vermont, Ronald Peterson, Brattleboro, Vermont, and David F. Kotz, Brattleboro, Vermont. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,153,026.PN.&OS=PN/11,153,026&RS=PN/11,153,026

***

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Current Sensor Integrated Circuits

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,150,273, initially filed May 27, 2020) developed by eight co-inventors for “current sensor integrated circuits.” The co-inventors are Liu Louis, Shixi Hooksett, New Hampshire, Paul A. David, Bow, New Hampshire, Shaun D. Milano, Dunbarton, New Hampshire, Rishikesh Nikam, Manchester, New Hampshire, Alexander Latham, Harvard, Massachusetts, Wade Bussing, Manchester, New Hampshire, Natasha Healey, Bedford, New Hampshire, and Georges El Bacha, Manchester, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,150,273.PN.&OS=PN/11,150,273&RS=PN/11,150,273

***

TBL Licensing Assigned Patent for Intelligent Toe Cap

TBL Licensing, Stratham, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,151,580, initially filed June 1, 2017) developed by two co-inventors for intelligent toe cap. The co-inventors are Benjamin Cooper, Dover, New Hampshire, and Tadd Nicholas Smith, Rye, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,151,580.PN.&OS=PN/11,151,580&RS=PN/11,151,580

***

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Sensor Having Shaped Coil

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,150,110, initially filed Aug. 1, 2019) developed by Bryan Cadugan, Bedford, New Hampshire, for “sensor having a shaped coil.” The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,150,110.PN.&OS=PN/11,150,110&RS=PN/11,150,110

***

LTAG Systems Assigned Patent for Controlling Hydrogen Production from Water-Reactive Aluminum

LTAG Systems, Bow, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,148,947, initially filed Feb. 16, 2021) developed by two co-inventors for “controlling hydrogen production from water-reactive aluminum.” The co-inventors are Jonathan T. Slocum, Bow, New Hampshire, and Alexander H. Slocum, Bow, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,148,947.PN.&OS=PN/11,148,947&RS=PN/11,148,947

***

LTAG Systems Assigned Patent for Method of Packaging Water-Reactive Aluminum

LTAG Systems, Bow, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,148,840, initially filed May 7, 2021) developed by two co-inventors for a “method of packaging water-reactive aluminum.” The co-inventors are Jonathan T. Slocum, Bow, New Hampshire, and Alexander H. Slocum, Bow, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,148,840.PN.&OS=PN/11,148,840&RS=PN/11,148,840

***

Roofers’ Advantage Products Assigned Patent for Shingle Cutting Knife Blade

Roofers’ Advantage Products, East Wakefield, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,148,305, initially filed Feb. 10, 2020) developed by two co-inventors for a “shingle cutting knife blade.” The co-inventors are Jonny E. Folkersen, Wakefield, New Hampshire, and Benjamin J. Folkersen, Wakefield, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,148,305.PN.&OS=PN/11,148,305&RS=PN/11,148,305

***

PATENTS AWARDED TO INDIVIDUALS IN NEW HAMPSHIRE FROM OCT. 17 – OCT. 24

Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON, Oct. 24 – The following federal patents were awarded to inventors in New Hampshire.

***

Hyland Software Assigned Patent for Computing System for Macro Generation, Modification, Verification, Execution

Hyland Software, Westlake, Ohio, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,144,338, initially filed Aug. 20, 2019) developed by five co-inventors for a “computing system for macro generation, modification, verification, and execution.” The co-inventors are Edward Hinton, Dover, New Hampshire, Frank Pulito, Berlin, Massachusetts, Greg Giannone, Ayer, Massachusetts, Jonathan Ferrin, Derry, New Hampshire, and Zachary Chupka, Pelham, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,11,44,338.PN.&OS=PN/1,11,44,338&RS=PN/1,11,44,338

***

LMS Consulting Group Assigned Patent for Thermal Substrate

LMS Consulting Group, Marion, Ohio, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,136,467, initially filed Sept. 28, 2020) developed by two co-inventors for a “thermal substrate with high-resistance magnification and positive temperature coefficient.” The co-inventors are Shuyong Xiao, St-Laurent, Canada, and Richard C. Abbott, New Boston, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,136,467.PN.&OS=PN/11,136,467&RS=PN/11,136,467

***

Bank of America Assigned Patent for Tracking, Processing of Resources Associated with Automated Machine for Reconciliation

Bank of America, Charlotte, North Carolina, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,151,521, initially filed May 9, 2019) developed by nine co-inventors for “tracking and processing of resources associated with an automated machine for reconciliation.” The co-inventors are Eric Dryer, Charlotte, North Carolina, Jeffrey R. Goertz, Liberty, Missouri, Douglas Scott Wilson, Nashua, New Hampshire, Carl Parziale, Charlotte, North Carolina, Michael Matthew Wisser, Fort Mill, South Carolina, Edwin Andrew Wegleitner, Aiken, South Carolina, Colleen Marie Powers, Shiloh, Illinois, Gary L. Best Jr., Acworth, Georgia, and Jennifer Ann Raley, Charlotte, North Carolina. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,151,521.PN.&OS=PN/11,151,521&RS=PN/11,151,521

***

Globus Medical Assigned Patent for Extended Reality Headset Camera System for Computer Assisted Navigation in Surgery

Globus Medical, Audubon, Pennsylvania, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,153,555, initially filed May 8, 2020) developed by four co-inventors for an “extended reality headset camera system for computer assisted navigation in surgery.” The co-inventors are Weston Healy, Cambridge, Massachusetts, Thomas Calloway, Pelham, New Hampshire, Norbert Johnson, North Andover, Massachusetts, and Keerthighaan Kanagasegar, Norristown, Pennsylvania. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,153,555.PN.&OS=PN/11,153,555&RS=PN/11,153,555

***

Hydration Labs Assigned Patent for Beverage Dispensing

Hydration Labs, Boston, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,148,927, initially filed July 27, 2018) developed by eight co-inventors for beverage dispensing. The co-inventors are Michael Wing, Quincy, Massachusetts, Michael Peterson, Boston, Massachusetts, Kent Walters, Revere, Massachusetts, Elizabeth Becton, Charlestown, Massachusetts, Sean Grundy, New York, Yvan De Boeck, Medford, Massachusetts, Joseph Brumaghim, Windham, New Hampshire, and Matthew Howard Dorson, Arlington, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,148,927.PN.&OS=PN/11,148,927&RS=PN/11,148,927

***

Berkshire Grey Assigned Patent for Mobile Carriers for Use in Systems

Berkshire Grey, Bedford, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,148,890, initially filed Oct. 26, 2018) developed by 19 co-inventors for “mobile carriers for use in systems and methods for processing objects including mobile matrix carrier systems.” The co-inventors are Thomas Wagner, Concord, Massachusetts, Kevin Ahearn, Fort Mill, South Carolina, John Richard Amend Jr., Belmont, Massachusetts, Benjamin Cohen, Somerville, Massachusetts, Michael Dawson-Haggerty, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, William Hartman Fort, Stratham, New Hampshire, Christopher Geyer, Arlington, Massachusetts, Jennifer Eileen King, Oakmont, Pennsylvania, Thomas Koletschka, Cambridge, Massachusetts, Michael Cap Koval, Mountain View, California, Kyle Maroney, North Attleboro, Massachusetts, Matthew T. Mason, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, William Chu-Hyon McMahan, Cambridge, Massachusetts, Gene Temple Price, Cambridge, Massachusetts, Joseph Romano, Arlington, California, Daniel Smith, Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, Siddhartha Srinivasa, Seattle, Washington, Prasanna Velagapudi, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Thomas Allen, Reading, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,148,890.PN.&OS=PN/11,148,890&RS=PN/11,148,890

***

128 Technology Assigned Patent for Topology Exchange Protocol

128 Technology, Burlington, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,153,202, initially filed May 13, 2019) developed by six co-inventors for a “service and topology exchange protocol.” The co-inventors are Hadriel S. Kaplan, Nashua, New Hampshire, Abilash Menon, Boxborough, Massachusetts, Patrick Timmons, Newton, Massachusetts, Michael Baj, Somerville, Massachusetts, Robert Penfield, Concord, Massachusetts, and Patrick MeLampy, Dunstable, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,11,53,202.PN.&OS=PN/1,11,53,202&RS=PN/1,11,53,202

***

Analog Devices Assigned Patent for Amplifier

Analog Devices, Norwood, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,152,901, initially filed Sept. 5, 2019) developed by Michael J. Guidry, Merrimack, New Hampshire, for an amplifier. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,11,52,901.PN.&OS=PN/1,11,52,901&RS=PN/1,11,52,901

***

Ionic Materials Assigned Patent for Alkaline Metal-Air Battery Cathode

Ionic Materials, Woburn, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,152,657, initially filed Oct. 30, 2018) developed by four co-inventors for an “alkaline metal-air battery cathode.” The co-inventors are Michael A. Zimmerman, North Andover, Massachusetts, Alexei B. Gavrilov, Woborn, Massachusetts, G. Stephen Kelsey, Nashua, New Hampshire, and Keith Smith, Methuen, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,11,52,657.PN.&OS=PN/1,11,52,657&RS=PN/1,11,52,657