The Halloween trend that says it’s 2021 was …

After a pandemic pause, my wife and I again ran the Haunted Hive on our town’s Main Street, in front of the cemetery. Beehive on a table, buzzing like crazy: “Just reach inside and get some candy – heh heh.” The surprise is … well, you have to be there.

We’re done it for 15-ish years, so I know costume trends.

To my surprise, there was only one Squid Game and, very weirdly, it was combined with a Tele-Tubby costume. Go figure.

But there was one definite pandemic trend: I have never before seen a Medieval Plague Doctor costume. Last night I saw three.