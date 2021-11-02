UNH to lead Atlantic Marine Energy Center

UNH has just announced the new Atlantic Marine Energy Center (AMEC), led by UNH in partnership with several East Coast universities, has been awarded $9.7 million over four years from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE). The center will focus on research and development to address ongoing needs for sustainable renewable ocean energy. It will be one of only four National Marine Renewable Energy Centers (NMREC) in the country.

Two and a half million bucks a year isn’t a huge amount of money when you’re talking about industrial research – but it’s not nothing, and hopefully it will be the start of more.

More details are here. Some excerpts: