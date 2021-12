How to preserve a snowflake (meteorological, not political)

Wilson Bentley (1865-1931) who lived his entire life in Jericho, Vermont, is the guy who invented how to photograph a snowflake.

In his honor, the column The Outside Story had a piece last week on how you – yes, you! – can preserve a fast-melting snowflake on a glass slide. You can read it here.

This assumes we ever get snow. As I write this, I’ve experienced one small snowfall that melted w/in two days and last nights spritzing of snow that didn’t even make it to this morning. Ugh.