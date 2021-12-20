N.H. patents through Dec. 19

By Targeted News Service

The following patents were assigned in New Hampshire from Dec. 12 to Dec. 19.

University of New Hampshire Assigned Patent for Determining Quantum Efficiency of Camera

The University of New Hampshire, Durham, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,202,062, initially filed Nov. 20, 2018) developed by Yuri Rzhanov, Durham, New Hampshire, for “methods and systems of determining quantum efficiency of a camera.” The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,202,062.PN.&OS=PN/11,202,062&RS=PN/11,202,062

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Optical Mixing Approach for Controlling Electro-Magnetic Attributes

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,201,448, initially filed Dec. 2, 2020) developed by five co-inventors for an “optical mixing approach for controlling electro-magnetic attributes of emitted laser pulses.” The co-inventors are Yannick Morel, Falls Church, Virginia, Peter Budni, Nashua, New Hampshire, Peter Ketteridge, Amherst, New Hampshire, Michael Lemons, Antrim, New Hampshire, and Kevin T. Werner, Nashua, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,201,448.PN.&OS=PN/11,201,448&RS=PN/11,201,448

Allegro Microsystems Assigned Patent for Reducing Angle Error

Allegro Microsystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, Commissariat L’energie Atomique Et Aux Energies Alternatives, Paris, France, have been assigned a patent (No. 11,199,424, initially filed Aug. 28, 2019) developed by four co-inventors for “reducing angle error in a magnetic field angle sensor.” The co-inventors are Remy Lassalle-Balier, Bures sur Yvette, France, Claude Fermon, Orsay, France, Damien Dehu, La-Ville-du-Bois, France, and Kamil Akmaldinov, Bagneux, France. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,199,424.PN.&OS=PN/11,199,424&RS=PN/11,199,424

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Accurate Range-to-Go for Command Detonation

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,199,387, initially filed Sept. 6, 2018) developed by two co-inventors for an “accurate range-to-go for command detonation.” The co-inventors are Michael J. Choiniere, Merrimack, New Hampshire, and Bruce Winker, Weaverville, North Carolina. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,199,387.PN.&OS=PN/11,199,387&RS=PN/11,199,387

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Radio frequency / Orthogonal Interferometry Projectile Flight Navigation

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,199,380, initially filed Sept. 30, 2019) developed by three co-inventors for a “radio frequency / orthogonal interferometry projectile flight navigation.” The co-inventors are Ira B. Ekhaus, Arlington, Massachusetts, Michael J. Choiniere, Merrimack, New Hampshire, and Quang M. Lam, Fairfax, Virginia. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,199,380.PN.&OS=PN/11,199,380&RS=PN/11,199,380

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for EOIR, RF Sensors Fusion

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,199,379, initially filed Sept. 30, 2019) developed by five co-inventors for “EOIR and RF sensors fusion and tracking using a dual EKFs system.” The co-inventors are Quang M. Lam, Fairfax, Virginia, Michael J. Choiniere, Merrimack, New Hampshire, George M. Horihan, Staten Island, New York, David A. Richards, Merrimack, New Hampshire, and Jason T. Stockwell, Brookline, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,199,379.PN.&OS=PN/11,199,379&RS=PN/11,199,379

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Detecting Disconnection of Intravascular Access Device

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,197,951, initially filed Jan. 31, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for an “apparatus and method for detecting disconnection of an intravascular access device.” The co-inventors are Michael J. Wilt, Windham, New Hampshire, and Jason M. Sachs, Goffstown, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,197,951.PN.&OS=PN/11,197,951&RS=PN/11,197,951

PATENTS AWARDED TO INDIVIDUALS IN NEW HAMPSHIRE FROM DEC. 12 – DEC. 19

Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON, Dec. 19 – The following federal patents were awarded to inventors in New Hampshire.

Sanvita Medical Assigned Patent for Continuous Glucose Monitoring System, Method

Sanvita Medical, Waltham, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,197,627, initially filed Dec. 22, 2016) developed by three co-inventors for a “continuous glucose monitoring system and method.” The co-inventors are Thomas H. Peterson, Wilmington, Massachusetts, Handani Winarta, Nashua, New Hampshire, and Anthony Florindi, Norfolk, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,197,627.PN.&OS=PN/11,197,627&RS=PN/11,197,627

ZOLL Medical Assigned Patent for Determining Spatial Locations

ZOLL Medical, Chelmsford, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,197,611, initially filed Oct. 18, 2018) developed by Guy R. Johnson, Wilton, New Hampshire, for “systems and methods for determining spatial locations of patient data gathering devices.” The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,197,611.PN.&OS=PN/11,197,611&RS=PN/11,197,611