N.H. patents through Jan. 9

By Targeted News Service

The following patents were assigned in New Hampshire from Jan. 2 to Jan. 9.

Atrium Medical Assigned Patent for Chest Drainage Systems, Methods

Atrium Medical, Merrimack, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,213,617, initially filed July 18, 2014) developed by Gregory Peatfield, Atkinson, New Hampshire, for "chest drainage systems and methods."

Atrium Medical Assigned Patent for Body Lumen Fluid Delivery Device

Atrium Medical, Merrimack, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,213,652, initially filed June 25, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for "body lumen fluid delivery device." The co-inventors are Steve A. Herweck, Wellesley, Massachusetts, and Ronit R. Furman, Watertown, Massachusetts.

Liteboxer Technologies Assigned Patent for Surface Interactions in Virtual Reality Environment

Liteboxer Technologies, Hampton, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,213,733, initially filed March 15, 2021) developed by four co-inventors for "surface interactions in a virtual reality (VR) environment." The co-inventors are Jeffrey W. Morin, Exeter, New Hampshire, Andrew J. Rollins, Rowley, Massachusetts, Rafael E. Alam, Hampton, New Hampshire, and Gabriel LaForge, Nashua, New Hampshire.

Deka Products Assigned Patent for System, Method for Generating Drive Signal

Deka Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,214,476, initially filed July 20, 2020) developed by two co-inventors for "system and method for generating a drive signal." The co-inventors are Russell H. Beavis, Merrimack, New Hampshire, and James J. Dattolo, Manchester, New Hampshire.

ASC Engineered Solutions Assigned Patent for Pre-Assembled Coupling Assembly With Flexible Hose Adapter

ASC Engineered Solutions, Exeter, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,215,301, initially filed July 24, 2018) developed by three co-inventors for "pre-assembled coupling assembly with flexible hose adapter." The co-inventors are Matthew William McNamara, Portsmouth, Rhode Island, Jordan Cameron Belen, West Warwick, Rhode Island, and Stephen Eric Scott, North Kingstown, Rhode Island.

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Apparatus, Method for Up Finding

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,215,454, initially filed April 4, 2019) developed by Michael J. Choiniere, Merrimack, New Hampshire, for "apparatus and method for up finding."

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Magnetic Field Sensor with Stray Field Immunity, Large Air Gap Performance

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,215,681, initially filed July 10, 2019) developed by four co-inventors for "magnetic field sensor with stray field immunity and large air gap performance." The co-inventors are Paul A. David, Bow, New Hampshire, Remy Lassalle-Balier, Bures sur Yvette, France, Jeffrey Eagen, Manchester, New Hampshire, and Damien Dehu, La-Ville-du-Bois, France.

Deka Products Assigned Patent for Syringe Pump Having Pressure Sensor Assembly

Deka Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,217,340, initially filed July 12, 2019) developed by four co-inventors for a "syringe pump having a pressure sensor assembly." The co-inventors are Martin D. Desch, Pelham, New Hampshire, Larry B. Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire, Jesse T. Bodwell, Manchester, New Hampshire, and Dirk a. van der Merwe, Canterbury, New Hampshire.

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Dual Tunnel Magnetoresistance Element Structure

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,217,626, initially filed Nov. 15, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for "dual tunnel magnetoresistance (TMR) element structure." The co-inventors are Paolo Campiglio, Arcueil, France, and Amal Hamdache, Limours, France.

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Photodetector with Buried Layer

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,217,718, initially filed Jan. 13, 2020) developed by three co-inventors for a "photodetector with a buried layer." The co-inventors are Bryan Cadugan, Bedford, New Hampshire, Harianto Wong, Southborough, Massachusetts, and William P. Taylor, Amherst, New Hampshire.

Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for Multicast, Broadcast Services Over Mesh Network

Parallel Wireless, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,219,093, initially filed Nov. 19, 2019) developed by four co-inventors for "multicast and broadcast services over a mesh network." The co-inventors are Abhijit Navalekar, Westford, Massachusetts, Rajesh Kumar Mishra, Westford, Massachusetts, Kaitki Agarwal, Westford, Massachusetts, and Prashanth Rao, Wilmington, Massachusetts.

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Information Sharing With Enhanced Security

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,218,513, initially filed May 22, 2019) developed by three co-inventors for "information sharing with enhanced security." The co-inventors are Kenneth A. Polando Jr., South Riding, Virginia, Michael J. Gale, Bedford, Massachusetts, and Tara B. Jennings, Malta, New York.

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Tracking Analog-to-Digital Converter

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,218,161, initially filed Nov. 16, 2020) developed by five co-inventors for "tracking analog-to-digital converter with adaptive slew rate boosting." The co-inventors are Leandro Fuentes, Caba, Argentina, Manuel Rivas, Ciudad de Buenos Aires, Argentina, Patricio Hernan Perez Preiti, Vicente Lopez, Argentina, Bruno Luis Uberti, Ciudad Autonoma de Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Alejandro Gabriel Milesi, Buenos Aires, Argentina.

University of Virginia Patent Foundation Assigned Patent for Methods for Detecting Substances

The University of Virginia Patent Foundation, Charlottesville, Virginia, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,207,677, initially filed Dec. 19, 2018) developed by two co-inventors for "devices, systems, and methods for detecting substances." The co-inventors are Shannon Theresa Krauss, Pelham, New Hampshire, and James P. Landers, Charlottesville, Virginia.

Sierra Space Assigned Patent for Low-Gravity Water Capture Device

Sierra Space, Broomfield, Colorado, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,213,779, initially filed Jan. 31, 2018) developed by six co-inventors for a "low-gravity water capture device." The co-inventors are David Michael Hoerr, Madison, Wisconsin, Ross Remiker, Verona, Wisconsin, Michael Peterson, Verona, Wisconsin, Zachary James Setmire, Brookline, New Hampshire, Mark Milton Weislogel, Newberg, Oregon, and Andrew Wollman, Portland, Oregon.

Goodrich Assigned Patent for Mechanical Hard Stops with Moveable Stop Members

Goodrich, Charlotte, North Carolina, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,215,312, initially filed Sept. 26, 2019) developed by three co-inventors for "mechanical hard stops with moveable stop members." The co-inventors are Davis A. Lange, Sturbridge, Massachusetts, Luke N. Asselin, Amesbury, Massachusetts, and Christopher William Helmke, Bedford, New Hampshire.

Touchwood Labs Assigned Patent for Interactive Display Surfaces

Touchwood Labs, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,216,102, initially filed Feb. 5, 2021) developed by three co-inventors for interactive display surfaces. The co-inventors are Matthew Dworman, East Kingston, New Hampshire, Gaurav Asthana, Brooklyn, New York, and Charles Hart, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Inari Agriculture Technology Assigned Patent for INIR6 Transgenic Maize

Inari Agriculture Technology, Cambridge, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,214,811, initially filed March 8, 2021) developed by three co-inventors for an INIR6 transgenic maize. The co-inventors are Michael Lee Nuccio, Salem, New Hampshire, Joshua L. Price, Cambridge, Massachusetts, and Michael Andreas Kock, Rheinfelden, Germany.

Surface Oncology Assigned Patent for Anti-CD112R Compositions, Methods

Surface Oncology, Cambridge, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,214,619, initially filed July 19, 2019) developed by seven co-inventors for "anti-CD112R compositions and methods." The co-inventors are Bianka Prinz, Lebanon, New Hampshire, Nadthakarn Boland, Lebanon, New Hampshire, Kevin Schutz, Lebanon, New Hampshire, John Bukowski, Lebanon, New Hampshire, Jennifer Symonds, Lebanon, New Hampshire, James Mohan, Cambridge, Massachusetts, and Marisella Panduro Sicheva, Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Scholar Rock Assigned Patent for LTBP Complex-Specific Inhibitors of TGF.Beta.

Scholar Rock, Cambridge, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,214,614, initially filed Aug. 19, 2020) developed by 11 co-inventors for "LTBP complex-specific inhibitors of TGF.beta. and uses thereof." The co-inventors are Thomas Schurpf, Cambridge, Massachusetts, Justin W. Jackson, Cambridge, Massachusetts, George Coricor, Cambridge, Massachusetts, Abhishek Datta, Boston, Massachusetts, Stefan Wawersik, Westborough, Massachusetts, Christopher Littlefield, Marblehead, Massachusetts, Adam Fogel, Watertown, Massachusetts, Caitlin Stein, Lebanon, New Hampshire, Julia McCreary, Lebanon, New Hampshire, Matthew Salotto, Lebanon, New Hampshire, and Frederick Streich Jr., Newton, Massachusetts.

Casa Systems Assigned Patent for Methods for Recovering Network Association Information

Casa Systems, Andover, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,218,578, initially filed Feb. 5, 2020) developed by four co-inventors for "methods and apparatus for recovering network association information." The co-inventors are Shane Hooker, Milford, New Hampshire, Bin Mo, Acton, Massachusetts, Jacob Eipe, Nashua, New Hampshire, and Gaurav Paliwal, Waltham, Massachusetts.

Mevion Medical Systems Assigned Patent for Adaptive Aperture

Mevion Medical Systems, Littleton, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,213,697, initially filed Aug. 21, 2020) developed by six co-inventors for adaptive aperture. The co-inventors are Gerrit Townsend Zwart, Durham, New Hampshire, Mark R. Jones, Reading, Massachusetts, Miles S. Wagner, Brookline, Massachusetts, James Cooley, Andover, Massachusetts, Eros Pedroni, Brugg, Switzerland, and Robert Silva, Hollis, New Hampshire.