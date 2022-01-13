N.H. patents through Jan. 16

By Targeted News Service

The following patents were assigned in New Hampshire from Jan. 9 to Jan. 16.

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Apparatus for Electronic Cooling on Autonomous Device

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,224,146, initially filed May 26, 2020) developed by Christopher C. Langenfeld, Nashua, New Hampshire, for an “apparatus for electronic cooling on an autonomous device.“ The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,224,146.PN.&OS=PN/11,224,146&RS=PN/11,224,146

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Aperture Noise Suppression

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,223,365, initially filed Dec. 16, 2020) developed by Kevin Grout, Manchester, New Hampshire, for “aperture noise suppression using self-referred time measurements.“ The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,223,365.PN.&OS=PN/11,223,365&RS=PN/11,223,365

Ardent Concepts Assigned Patent for Hermetically Sealed Controlled Impedance Feedthrough Assembly

Ardent Concepts, Hampton, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,223,167, initially filed Sept. 17, 2020) developed by two co-inventors for a “hermetically sealed controlled impedance feedthrough assembly.” The co-inventors are Victor A. Lapkowicz, Durham, New Hampshire, and Gordon A. Vinther, Hampton, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,223,167.PN.&OS=PN/11,223,167&RS=PN/11,223,167

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Storage Method Using Memory Chain Addressing

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,221,792, initially filed October 13, 2020) developed by Michael A. Zalucki, Hollis, New Hampshire, for a “storage method using memory chain addressing.“ The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,221,792.PN.&OS=PN/11,221,792&RS=PN/11,221,792

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Externally Powered Cold Key Load

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,221,666, initially filed Dec. 19, 2019) developed by Roman Khazanovich, Centereach, New York, for an “externally powered cold key load.“ The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,221,666.PN.&OS=PN/11,221,666&RS=PN/11,221,666

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Magnetic Field Sensor with Fault Reporting

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,221,203, initially filed Sept. 1, 2020) developed by four co-inventors for a “magnetic field sensor with fault reporting.” The co-inventors are Florencia Ferrer, Montevideo, Uruguay, Jesse Lapomardo, Pembroke, New Hampshire, Lautaro Casella, Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Lucas Intile, Buenos Aires, Argentina. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,221,203.PN.&OS=PN/11,221,203&RS=PN/11,221,203

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for IMUless Flight Control System

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,221,194, initially filed Oct. 18, 2018) developed by five co-inventors for “IMUless flight control system.” The co-inventors are Quang M. Lam, Fairfax, Virginia, Michael J. Choiniere, Merrimack, New Hampshire, George M. Horihan, Staten Island, New York, David A. Richards, Merrimack, New Hampshire, and Jason T. Stockwell, Brookline, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,221,194.PN.&OS=PN/11,221,194&RS=PN/11,221,194

Laborie Medical Technologies Assigned Patent for Radiofrequency Detection, Identification of Pressure Sensing Catheters

Laborie Medical Technologies, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,219,383, initially filed Jan. 28, 2019) developed by five co-inventors for “radiofrequency detection and identification of pressure sensing catheters.” The co-inventors are Michael Kaluzny, Toronto, Canada, Adrian G. Dacko, Mississauga, Canada, Marato Gebremichael, Toronto, Canada, David Nathaniel Cole, Brampton, Canada, and Christopher Driver, Oakville, Canada. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,219,383.PN.&OS=PN/11,219,383&RS=PN/11,219,383

TM IP Holdings Assigned Patent for Multi-Dimensional Signal Encoding

TM IP Holdings, Tucson, Arizona, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,218,355, initially filed Sept. 14, 2020) developed by two co-inventors for a multi-dimensional signal encoding. The co-inventors are Richard C. Gerdes, Tucson, Arizona, and Harvey C. Woodsum, Bedford, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,218,355.PN.&OS=PN/11,218,355&RS=PN/11,218,355

Goodrich Assigned Patent for Method for Making Composite Shafts

Goodrich, Charlotte, North Carolina, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,220,070, initially filed Aug. 6, 2019) developed by three co-inventors for an “apparatus and method for making composite shafts.” The co-inventors are Wenping Zhao, Glastonbury, Connecticut, Nathaniel M. Gray, Stratham, New Hampshire, and Daniel O. Ursenbach, Caledonia, Illinois. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,220,070.PN.&OS=PN/11,220,070&RS=PN/11,220,070

Warsaw Orthopedic Assigned Patent for Surgical Tool

Warsaw Orthopedic, Warsaw, Indiana, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,219,478, initially filed Nov. 19, 2019) developed by five co-inventors for a surgical tool. The co-inventors are Jeff Beale, Bartlett, Tennessee, Harold Taylor, Memphis, Tennessee, Jeffrey Chapin, Jamaica Plain, Massachusetts, Timothy Proulx, Nashua, New Hampshire, and Jared Alden Judson, Topsfield, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,219,478.PN.&OS=PN/11,219,478&RS=PN/11,219,478

Johnson Controls Tyco IP Holdings Assigned Patent for Fire Alarm System Powering Wireless Building Network

Johnson Controls Tyco IP Holdings, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,223,491, initially filed Aug. 2, 2019) developed by three co-inventors for a “fire alarm system powering a wireless building network.” The co-inventors are Joseph Piccolo III, Fitzwilliam, New Hampshire, Craig E. Trivelpiece, Mission Viejo, California, and Timothy C. Gamroth, Dousman, Wisconsin. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,223,491.PN.&OS=PN/11,223,491&RS=PN/11,223,491

E Ink Assigned Patent for Sub-Threshold Addressing, Erasing in Magneto-Electrophoretic Writing Medium

E Ink, Billerica, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,221,685, initially filed Dec. 19, 2019) developed by nine co-inventors for “sub-threshold addressing and erasing in a magneto-electrophoretic writing medium.” The co-inventors are Crystal Nguyen, Bedford, Massachusetts, Evan Griffith, Marlborough, Massachusetts, Seth J. Bishop, Framingham, Massachusetts, Stephen J. Telfer, Arlington, Massachusetts, Kosta Ladavac, Somerville, Massachusetts, Andrew A. Drabek, Belmont, Massachusetts, Sunil Krishna Sainis, Melrose, Massachusetts, Richard J. Paolini Jr., Framingham, Massachusetts, and Samantha Morrill, Nashua, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,221,685.PN.&OS=PN/11,221,685&RS=PN/11,221,685

Inari Agriculture Assigned Patent for Rice Cells, Rice Plants

Inari Agriculture, Cambridge, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,220,694, initially filed Jan. 29, 2019) developed by 11 co-inventors for “rice cells and rice plants.” The co-inventors are Brookline, Massachusetts, Richard Bailey Flavell, Malibu, California, Eva Konecna, Brookline, Massachusetts, Yajie Niu, Lexington, Massachusetts, Michael Lee Nuccio, Salem, New Hampshire, Jennifer A. Raji, Waltham, Massachusetts, Randall William Shultz, Acton, Massachusetts, Davide Sosso, Cambridge, Massachusetts, Maria Margarita D. Unson, Pawcatuck, Connecticut, Barry Andrew Martin, Boston, Massachusetts, John Patrick Casey Jr., Boston, Massachusetts, and Michael Andreas Kock, Rheinfelden, Switzerland. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,220,694.PN.&OS=PN/11,220,694&RS=PN/11,220,694

MKS Instruments Assigned Patent for Microwave Applicator with Solid-State Generator Power Source

MKS Instruments, Andover, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,222,770, initially filed Aug. 14, 2020) developed by five co-inventors for a “microwave applicator with solid-state generator power source.” The co-inventors are Mohammad Kamarehi, Lexington, Massachusetts, Ken Trenholm, Salem, New Hampshire, Colin Sanford, Atkinson, New Hampshire, Kevin Wenzel, Belmont, Massachusetts, and Olivia Keller, Topsfield, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,222,770.PN.&OS=PN/11,222,770&RS=PN/11,222,770

Varian Semiconductor Equipment Associates Assigned Patent for Foam in Ion Implantation System

Varian Semiconductor Equipment Associates, Gloucester, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,222,768, initially filed Aug. 26, 2019) developed by five co-inventors for “foam in ion implantation system.” The co-inventors are James Alan Pixley, Dover, New Hampshire, Eric D. Hermanson, Georgetown, Massachusetts, Philip Layne, Salem, Massachusetts, Lyudmila Stone, Lynnfield, Massachusetts, and Thomas Stacy, Beverly, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,222,768.PN.&OS=PN/11,222,768&RS=PN/11,222,768

Analog Devices Assigned Patent for Sensor Module for Vital Sign Monitoring Device

Analog Devices, Norwood, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,219,397, initially filed June 14, 2018) developed by four co-inventors for a “sensor module for vital sign monitoring device.” The co-inventors are Weidong Wang, Westford, Massachusetts, David Frank Bolognia, Charlestown, Massachusetts, Michelle A. Farrington, Arlington, Massachusetts, Roberto Munoz, Alboraya, Spain, Michael Alan Falter, Windham, New Hampshire, and Patrick Riehl, Lynnfield, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,219,397.PN.&OS=PN/11,219,397&RS=PN/11,219,397

Adagio Therapeutics Assigned Patent for Compounds Specific to Coronavirus S Protein

Adagio Therapeutics, Waltham, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,220,536, initially filed Aug. 18, 2021) developed by five co-inventors for “compounds specific to coronavirus S protein and uses thereof.” The co-inventors are Laura Walker, Lebanon, New Hampshire, Laura Deveau, Lebanon, New Hampshire, Jonathan Belk, Lebanon, New Hampshire, Anna Wec, Lebanon, New Hampshire, and C. Garrett Rappazzo, Lebanon, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,220,536.PN.&OS=PN/11,220,536&RS=PN/11,220,536

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute Assigned Patent for Targeting Deregulated Wnt Signaling in Cancer

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Boston, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,220,532, initially filed May 18, 2020) developed by three co-inventors for “targeting deregulated Wnt signaling in cancer using stabilized alpha-helices of BCL-9.” The co-inventors are Loren D. Walensky, Newton, Massachusetts, Ruben Carrasco, Brookline, Massachusetts, and Gregory H. Bird, Pelham, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,220,532.PN.&OS=PN/11,220,532&RS=PN/11,220,532