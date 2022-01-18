Vermont’s food-composting mandate is going pretty well, all things considered

California has just passed a law requiring homes to compost food scraps starting next year. This made me wonder how Vermont’s ground-breaking compost law is doing.

Fortunately, Vermont Public Radio just did a very thorough look at it. The too-long-didn’t-read version is: Vermont is doing pretty darn well (Bennington County Solid Waste Alliance: “In 2017, we had 316 tons of organics collected. And in 2020, that was 7,647.”) but still with lots of gaps, including trying to reduce food waste in the first place.

It’s an interesting piece – check it out here (there’s a transcript if, like me, you don’t want to sit and listen to audio.)