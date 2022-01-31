N.H. patents through Jan. 30

WASHINGTON, Jan. 23 – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire from Jan. 23 to Jan. 30.

Centripetal Networks Assigned Patent for Efficient SSL/TLS Proxy

Centripetal Networks, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,233,777, initially filed March 18, 2019) developed by Sean Moore, Hollis, New Hampshire, for an efficient SSL/TLS proxy.

Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for Power Management for Vehicle-Mounted Base Station

Parallel Wireless, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,233,672, initially filed Oct. 9, 2018) developed by seven co-inventors for "power management for vehicle-mounted base station." The co-inventors are Randy Rutherford, Bedford, New Hampshire, Rajesh Kumar Mishra, Westford, Massachusetts, David Johnston, Westford, Massachusetts, Yang Cao, Westford, Massachusetts, Louis Paquette, Fitchburg, Massachusetts, Robert Sullivan, Dunstable, Massachusetts, and Michael Yasuhiro Saji, Brookline, Massachusetts.

University of New Hampshire Assigned Patent for Preparation of: I. Intercalative Metal Oxide/Conductive Polymer

The University of New Hampshire, Durham, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,233,241, initially filed May 13, 2020) developed by Teng Xiaowei, Durham, New Hampshire, for "preparation of: I. intercalative metal oxide/conductive polymer composites as electrode materials for rechargeable batteries; II. sodium rich manganese oxide hydrate with capacity for aqueous Na-ion electrochemical energy storage."

Liteboxer Technologies Assigned Patent for Interactive Exercise, Training System, Method

Liteboxer Technologies, Hampton, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,231,771, initially filed July 6, 2020) developed by two co-inventors for "interactive exercise and training system and method." The co-inventors are Jeffrey W. Morin, Exeter, New Hampshire, and Andrew J. Rollins, Rowley, Massachusetts.

Desprez Assigned Patent for Generating Quote for Fabrication of Part to Be Fabricated

Desprez, New London, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,231,696, initially filed Dec. 22, 2020) developed by three co-inventors for a "system and method for generating a quote for fabrication of a part to be fabricated." The co-inventors are Jonathan Schwartz, New York City, California, Max Friefeld, New York City, New York, and Oliver Ortlieb, New York City, New York.

Sig Sauer Assigned Patent for Recoil Assembly for Machine Gun

Sig Sauer, Newington, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,231,248, initially filed April 25, 2019) developed by five co-inventors for a "recoil assembly for a machine gun." The co-inventors are David Luke Steimke, Epping, New Hampshire, Jeffery John Melochick, Newmarket, New Hampshire, Andrew Phillip Loriot, Somersworth, New Hampshire, Jacob Thomas Shawley, Somersworth, New Hampshire, and Lindsay Lee Bunch, Deerfield, New Hampshire.

Winnies Socks Assigned Patent for Footwear Assemblies with Releasable Attachment of Soles

Winnies Socks, Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,229,257, initially filed June 11, 2019) developed by Kara A. Brunetta, Sterling, Massachusetts, for "methods for and footwear assemblies with releasable attachment of soles."

ZOLL Medical Assigned Patent for Assisting Patient Airway Management

ZOLL Medical, Chelmsford, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,229,760, initially filed Jan. 17, 2019) developed by seven co-inventors for "systems and methods for assisting patient airway management." The co-inventors are Annemarie E. Silver, Bedford, Massachusetts, Gary A. Freeman, Waltham, Massachusetts, George Beck, Mendham, New Jersey, Guy R. Johnson, Wilton, New Hampshire, Ulrich R. Herken, Medford, Massachusetts, Wayne F. Stanley, Merrimack, New Hampshire, and Shin-LuenChai, Groton, Massachusetts.