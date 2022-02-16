N.H. tech firms need more immigrants

“One reason New Hampshire has so much trouble finding high-tech worker workers is that the state doesn’t have enough immigrants.”

That’s the start of a Bob Sanders article in NH Business Review (read it here) that states what most people in tech know: Immigrants make up a big chunk of the industry.

(In New Hampshire) Immigrants account for 6.4 percent of the state’s total population, but 7.1 percent of overall employment and 15.3 percent of the STEM workforce

That’s a lot, but nationally immigrants are about 25% of the tech workforce.