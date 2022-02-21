N.H. patents through Feb. 20

WASHINGTON, Jan. 23 – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire from Feb. 13 to Feb. 20.

***

Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for VoIP, Native Carrier Call Integration

Parallel Wireless, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,252,632, initially filed Jan. 7, 2020) developed by Rajesh Kumar Mishra, Westford, Massachusetts, for a “VoIP and native carrier call integration.” The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,252,632.PN.&OS=PN/11,252,632&RS=PN/11,252,632

***

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Image Compensation for Sensor Array Having Bad Pixels

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,252,359, initially filed June 21, 2021) developed by two co-inventors for an “image compensation for sensor array having bad pixels.” The co-inventors are Andrew S. Huntington, Banks, Oregon, and William P. Taylor, Amherst, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,252,359.PN.&OS=PN/11,252,359&RS=PN/11,252,359

***

Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for Distributed Cloud HNG Fabric

Parallel Wireless, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,251,994, initially filed Dec. 23, 2019) developed by four co-inventors for a “distributed cloud HNG fabric.” The co-inventors are Rajesh Kumar Mishra, Westford, Massachusetts, Kaitki Agarwal, Westford, Massachusetts, Yang Cao, Westford, Massachusetts, and Steven Paul Papa, Windham, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,251,994.PN.&OS=PN/11,251,994&RS=PN/11,251,994

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Method for Cryptographic Protections of Customized Computing Environment

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,251,978, initially filed June 1, 2018) developed by three co-inventors for a “system and method for cryptographic protections of customized computing environment.” The co-inventors are Jonathan P. Ingraham, Pelham, New Hampshire, Rudra Chakravorty, Nashua, New Hampshire, and Tate J. Keegan, Candia, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,251,978.PN.&OS=PN/11,251,978&RS=PN/11,251,978

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Non-Volatile Overvoltage Detector

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,251,601, initially filed April 14, 2020) developed by three co-inventors for non-volatile overvoltage detector. The co-inventors are Richard J. Ferguson, Bealeton, Virginia, Richard Brosh, Manassas, Virginia, and William C. Singleton, Manassas, Virginia. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,251,601.PN.&OS=PN/11,251,601&RS=PN/11,251,601

***

Dartmouth College Assigned Patent for CMOS Image Sensor with Pump Gate

Dartmouth College, Hanover, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,251,215, initially filed April 29, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for a “CMOS image sensor with pump gate and extremely high conversion gain.” The co-inventors are Jiaju Ma, Monrovia, California, and Eric R. Fossum, Wolfeboro, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,251,215.PN.&OS=PN/11,251,215&RS=PN/11,251,215

***

ID Metrics Group Assigned Patent for Detecting Characteristics of Identification Documents

ID Metrics Group, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,250,285, initially filed Jan. 13, 2020) developed by four co-inventors for “detecting characteristics of identification documents.” The co-inventors are Richard Austin Huber Jr., Weehawken, New Jersey, Satya Prakash Mallick, San Diego, California, Matthew William Flagg, San Diego, California, and Koustubh Sinhal, Bangalore, India. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,250,285.PN.&OS=PN/11,250,285&RS=PN/11,250,285

***

Desprez Assigned Patent for Systems for Secure Collaborative Graphical Design Using Secret Sharing

Desprez, New London, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,250,164, initially filed March 27, 2018) developed by James L. Jacobs II, Amherst, New Hampshire, for “systems for secure collaborative graphical design using secret sharing.” The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,250,164.PN.&OS=PN/11,250,164&RS=PN/11,250,164

***

Episerver Assigned Patent for Method for Creating Storage Containers in Data Storage System

Episerver, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,249,991, initially filed Nov. 29, 2018) developed by two co-inventors for a “system and method for creating storage containers in a data storage system.” The co-inventors are Spencer Eldon Pingry, Leesburg, Virginia, Jonathan Bartholomew Mulieri, Broadlands, Virginia. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,249,991.PN.&OS=PN/11,249,991&RS=PN/11,249,991

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Synchronous High Speed Shutter for Sensor Protection

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,249,301, initially filed Oct. 21, 2019) developed by George F. Dippel, Bedford, New Hampshire, for “synchronous high speed shutter for sensor protection.” The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,249,301.PN.&OS=PN/11,249,301&RS=PN/11,249,301

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic System Integration Assigned Patent for Soft Kill Laser Configuration for Ground Vehicle Threats

BAE Systems Information and Electronic System Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,248,879, initially filed June 30, 2020) developed by six co-inventors for a “soft kill laser configuration for ground vehicle threats.” The co-inventors are David A. Barfoot, Austin, Texas, Jeffrey Easton, Leander, Texas, Karl P. Herb, Austin, Texas, Matthew F. Kepler, Austin, Texas, Somit S. Mathur, Austin, Texas, and Michael W. Shaw, Austin, Texas. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,248,879.PN.&OS=PN/11,248,879&RS=PN/11,248,879

***

Sig Sauer Assigned Patent for Ambidextrous Charging Handle

Sig Sauer, Newington, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,248,862, initially filed Dec. 1, 2020) developed by two co-inventors for an ambidextrous charging handle. The co-inventors are Kenneth Samuel Frazier, Derry, New Hampshire, and Bryan Charles Dustin, Strafford, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,248,862.PN.&OS=PN/11,248,862&RS=PN/11,248,862

***

University of New Hampshire Assigned Patent for Methods for Identifying Pathogenic Vibrio Parahaemolyticus

The University of New Hampshire, Durham, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,248,269, initially filed March 5, 2016) developed by three co-inventors for “methods and compositions for identifying pathogenic vibrio parahaemolyticus.” The co-inventors are Cheryl Whistler, Durham, New Hampshire, Jeffrey Allister Hall, Stratham, New Hampshire, and Feng Xu, Guilford, Connecticut. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,248,269.PN.&OS=PN/11,248,269&RS=PN/11,248,269

***

Dartmouth College, HHS Assigned Patent for Immunoglobulin Single Variable Domain Antibody Against RSV Prefusion F Protein

Dartmouth College, Hanover, New Hampshire, U.S. Department of Health AND Human Services, Bethesda, Maryland, Vib VZW, Unnversiteit Gent, have been assigned a patent (No. 11,248,039, initially filed Sept. 10, 2019) developed by six co-inventors for an “immunoglobulin single variable domain antibody against RSV prefusion F protein.” The co-inventors are Xavier Saelens, Ypres, Belgium, Bert Schepens, Drongen, Belgium, Iebe Rossey, Gentbrugge, Belgium, Barney Graham, Rockville, Maryland, Jason McLellan, Norwich, Vermont, and Morgan Gilman, White River Junction, Vermont. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,248,039.PN.&OS=PN/11,248,039&RS=PN/11,248,039

***

MarstonMAP Assigned Patent for Method for Producing Microperforated Patches

MarstonMAP, Windham, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,247,428, initially filed Oct. 24, 2017) developed by Elizabeth Varriano-Marston, Windham, New Hampshire, for an “apparatus and method for producing microperforated patches and labels applicable to modified atmosphere packaging.” The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,247,428.PN.&OS=PN/11,247,428&RS=PN/11,247,428

***

Creative Toys Assigned Patent for Versatile Robust Construction Toy

Creative Toys, Hollis, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,247,142, initially filed May 3, 2017) developed by five co-inventors for a “versatile robust construction toy.” The co-inventors are Richard F. Roth, Hollis, New Hampshire, Robert D. Klauber, Hollis, New Hampshire, Brian Klauber, Hollis, New Hampshire, Joseph J. George, Hollis, New Hampshire, and Susan Klauber, Hollis, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,247,142.PN.&OS=PN/11,247,142&RS=PN/11,247,142

***

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Fluid Line Autoconnect Apparatus

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,247,036, initially filed May 8, 2018) developed by seven co-inventors for a “fluid line autoconnect apparatus and methods for medical treatment system.” The co-inventors are Simon C. Helmore, Cambridge, Massachusetts, David W. McGill, Woodstock, Georgia, David J. Hibbard, Bedford, New Hampshire, James D. Dale, Nashua, New Hampshire, Matthew J. Finch, Somerville, Massachusetts, Jesse T. Bodwell, Manchester, New Hampshire, and Jason A. Demers, Manchester, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,247,036.PN.&OS=PN/11,247,036&RS=PN/11,247,036

***

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Method for Insulin Pump Medical Device

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,246,978, initially filed Sept. 4, 2020) developed by three co-inventors for a “system and method for insulin pump medical device including a slider assembly wherein images on display allow for highlighting and magnifying images.” The co-inventors are Kevin L. Grant, Litchfield, New Hampshire, Douglas J. Young, South Burlington, Vermont, and Matthew C. Harris, Bow, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,246,978.PN.&OS=PN/11,246,978&RS=PN/11,246,978

***

Trustees of Dartmouth College, Io Therapeutics Assigned Patent for Autoimmune Disorder Treatment Using RXR Agonists

Trustees of Dartmouth College, Hanover, New Hampshire, and Io Therapeutics, Spring, Texas, have been assigned a patent (No. 11,246,845, initially filed Dec. 18, 2020) developed by four co-inventors for an “autoimmune disorder treatment using RXR agonists.” The co-inventors are Roshantha A. Chandraratna, San Juan Capistrano, California, Ethan Dmitrovsky, Hanover, New Hampshire, Elizabeth Nowak, West Lebanon, New Hampshire, and Randolph Noelle, Plainfield, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,246,845.PN.&OS=PN/11,246,845&RS=PN/11,246,845

***

Velcro IP Holdings Assigned Patent for Double-Sided Fasteners

Velcro IP Holdings, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,246,381, initially filed Sept. 10, 2018) developed by three co-inventors for double-sided fasteners. The co-inventors are Mary L. Watts, Warner, New Hampshire, James T. Grady, Chester, New Hampshire, and Andrew Collins, Bedford, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,246,381.PN.&OS=PN/11,246,381&RS=PN/11,246,381

***

Velcro IP Holdings Assigned Patent for Male Touch Fastener Elements

Velcro IP Holdings, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,246,380, initially filed Dec. 2, 2019) developed by four co-inventors for a “male touch fastener elements.” The co-inventors are Luis Parellada Armela, Palafrugell, Spain, Christopher M. Gallant, Nottingham, New Hampshire, James L. Tardiff, Manchester, New Hampshire, and Mark A. Clarner, Hopkinton, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,246,380.PN.&OS=PN/11,246,380&RS=PN/11,246,380

***

***

Rockwell Automation Technologies Assigned Patent for Waveform Reconstruction in Time-of-Flight Sensor

Rockwell Automation Technologies, Mayfield Heights, Ohio, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,243,294, initially filed Sept. 14, 2017) developed by four co-inventors for a “waveform reconstruction in a time-of-flight sensor.” The co-inventors are Richard Galera, Nashua, New Hampshire, Anne E. Bowlby, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Derek W. Jones, Galloway, United Kingdom, and Nilesh Pradhan, Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,243,294.PN.&OS=PN/11,243,294&RS=PN/11,243,294

***

247Solar Assigned Patent for Concentrated Solar Power Generation Using Solar Receivers

247Solar, Great Falls, Virginia, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,242,843, initially filed March 21, 2019) developed by five co-inventors for “concentrated solar power generation using solar receivers.” The co-inventors are Bruce N. Anderson, Great Falls, Virginia, William Dean Treece, La Mesa, California, Dan Brown, Lebanon, New Hampshire, Florian Bennhold, Osnabruk, Germany, and Christoph Hilgert, Odenthal, Germany. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,242,843.PN.&OS=PN/11,242,843&RS=PN/11,242,843

***

Baxter Corporation Englewood Assigned Patent for Medication Preparation System

Baxter Corporation Englewood, Englewood, Colorado, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,250,957, initially filed July 8, 2019) developed by seven co-inventors for medication preparation system. The co-inventors are Dennis Tribble, Ormond Beach, Florida, Abdul Wahid Khan, Lindenhurst, Illinois, Dennis Schneider, Nashua, New Hampshire, Gregory T. Olsen, DeLand, Florida, Jayson Lee Bender, Ormond Beach, Florida, Bhavesh S. Padmani, Port Orange, Florida, and Matthew A. Valentine, Ormond Beach, Florida. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,250,957.PN.&OS=PN/11,250,957&RS=PN/11,250,957

***

PDT Systems Assigned Patent for Smart delivery Receptacle

PDT Systems, Buford, Georgia, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,250,652, initially filed Oct. 30, 2019) developed by Robert William Sengstaken Jr., Hollis, New Hampshire, for a “smart delivery receptacle and related systems and methods.” The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,250,652.PN.&OS=PN/11,250,652&RS=PN/11,250,652

***

Cyteir Therapeutics Assigned Patent for RAD51 Inhibitors

Cyteir Therapeutics, Lexington, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,247,988, initially filed March 12, 2020) developed by three co-inventors for RAD51 inhibitors. The co-inventors are Jean-Marc Lapierre, Pelham, New Hampshire, Casey Cameron McComas, Phoenixville, Pennsylvania, and Joseph Vacca, Telford, Pennsylvania. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,247,988.PN.&OS=PN/11,247,988&RS=PN/11,247,988

***

Raytheon Assigned Patent for Bonding Assembly System Including Timed Bladder System

Raytheon, Waltham, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,247,429, initially filed May 9, 2019) developed by six co-inventors for a “bonding assembly system including timed bladder system.” The co-inventors are Neil F. Hesek, Somerville, Massachusetts, Mariusz Jachtorowicz, Maynard, Massachusetts, Lee R. Kariger, Nashua, New Hampshire, Kenneth T. Hachey, Manchester, Massachusetts, Kevin T. O’Connor, South Yarmouth, Massachusetts, and Peter R. Desalvo Sr., Westminster, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,247,429.PN.&OS=PN/11,247,429&RS=PN/11,247,429

***

Hollingsworth & Vose Assigned Patent for Fibrillated Fibers for Liquid Filtration Media

Hollingsworth and Vose, East Walpole, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,247,182, initially filed April 30, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for “fibrillated fibers for liquid filtration media.” The co-inventors are Howard Yu, Belmont, Massachusetts, and Sneha Swaminathan, Merrimack, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,247,182.PN.&OS=PN/11,247,182&RS=PN/11,247,182

***

Brooks Automation Assigned Patent for Substrate Transport Apparatus Position Compensation

Brooks Automation, Chelmsford, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,251,059, initially filed May 12, 2020) developed by five co-inventors for a “method and apparatus for substrate transport apparatus position compensation.” The co-inventors are Jairo T. Moura, Marlborough, Massachusetts, Robert T. Caveney, Windham, New Hampshire, Bing Yin, Southborough, Massachusetts, Nathan Spiker, Boston, Massachusetts, and Vincent W. Tsang, Lincoln, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,251,059.PN.&OS=PN/11,251,059&RS=PN/11,251,059

***

Myolex Assigned Patent for Enhanced Measurements of Bioimpedance

Myolex, Brookline, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,246,504, initially filed Jan. 6, 2020) developed by 11 co-inventors for “enhanced measurements of bioimpedance.” The co-inventors are Seward Rutkove, Brookline, Massachusetts, Elmer C. Lupton, Charlestown, Massachusetts, Jose L. Bohorquez, Burlingame, California, Haydn Taylor, Windham, New Hampshire, Gonzalo Cespedes, Daly City, California, Cary Liberman, Oakland, California, Dmitri Khrebtukov, San Francisco, California, Claudio Cassina, Hollywood, Florida, Yensy Hall, Pembroke Pines, Florida, Stanislava Daraskevich, San Francisco, California, and Juan Jaramillo, San Francisco, California. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,246,504.PN.&OS=PN/11,246,504&RS=PN/11,246,504

***

Myolex Assigned Patent for Advanced Electronic Instrumentation for Electrical Impedance Myography

Myolex, Brookline, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,246,503, initially filed Aug. 1, 2019) developed by five co-inventors for an “advanced electronic instrumentation for electrical impedance myography.” The co-inventors are Elmer C. Lupton, Charlestown, Massachusetts, Haydn Taylor, Windham, New Hampshire, Jose L. Bohorquez, Brookline, Massachusetts, Ken Li, Wellesley, Massachusetts, and Michael Rinehart, San Jose, California. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,246,503.PN.&OS=PN/11,246,503&RS=PN/11,246,503