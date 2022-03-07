N.H. patents through March 6

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON, Jan. 23 – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire from Feb. 27 to March 6.

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Pressurized Vapor Cycle Liquid Distillation

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,260,316, initially filed Sept. 7, 2020) developed by six co-inventors for a “pressurized vapor cycle liquid distillation.” The co-inventors are David F. Bednarek, North Hampton, New Hampshire, Jason A. Demers, Manchester, New Hampshire, Timothy P. Duggan, Kernersville, North Carolina, James L. Jackson, Brookline, New Hampshire, Scott A. Leonard, Bedford, New Hampshire, and David W. McGill, Woodstock, Georgia. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,260,316.PN.&OS=PN/11,260,316&RS=PN/11,260,316

Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for Methods of Enabling Base Station Functionality in User Equipment

Parallel Wireless, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,265,954, initially filed Jan. 21, 2020) developed by four co-inventors for “methods of enabling base station functionality in a user equipment.” The co-inventors are Rajesh Kumar Mishra, Westford, Massachusetts, Kaitki Agarwal, Westford, Massachusetts, Steven Paul Papa, Windham, New Hampshire, and Sridhar Donepudi, Nashua, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,265,954.PN.&OS=PN/11,265,954&RS=PN/11,265,954

Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for Handling Unresponsive MMEs

Parallel Wireless, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,265,757, initially filed Febr. 17, 2017) developed by Hritesh Yadav, Nashua, New Hampshire, for a handling unresponsive MMEs. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,265,757.PN.&OS=PN/11,265,757&RS=PN/11,265,757

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Method to Control Loads Using Isolated Drive Circuits

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,264,934, initially filed July 16, 2020) developed by three co-inventors for a “method to control loads using isolated drive circuits.” The co-inventors are Howard J. Haselhuhn Jr., Brighton, Michigan, Timothy A. Clark, Clarkston, Michigan, and Richard Garvey, Amherst, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,264,934.PN.&OS=PN/11,264,934&RS=PN/11,264,934

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Stray-Field-Immune Coil-Activated Position Sensor

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,262,422, initially filed May 8, 2020) developed by Hernan D. Romero, Buenos Aires, Argentina, “stray-field-immune coil-activated position sensor.“ The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,262,422.PN.&OS=PN/11,262,422&RS=PN/11,262,422

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Methods for Integrated Shielding in Current Sensor

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,262,385, initially filed May 24, 2019) developed by seven co-inventors for “systems and methods for integrated shielding in a current sensor.” The co-inventors are Shaun D. Milano, Dunbarton, New Hampshire, Bryan Cadugan, Bedford, New Hampshire, Michael C. Doogue, Bedford, New Hampshire, Alexander Latham, Harvard, Massachusetts, William P. Taylor, Amherst, New Hampshire, Harianto Wong, Marlborough, Massachusetts, and Sundar Chetlur, Bedford, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,262,385.PN.&OS=PN/11,262,385&RS=PN/11,262,385

Dartmouth College Assigned Patent for System for Porously-Encapsulated Magnetic-Nanoparticle Biosensors

Dartmouth College, Hanover, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,262,355, initially filed Dec. 9, 2019) developed by three co-inventors for a “system and apparatus for porously-encapsulated magnetic-nanoparticle biosensors.” The co-inventors are John B. Weaver, Hanover, New Hampshire, Barjor Gimi, Jamaica Plain, Massachusetts, and Karl Griswold, Lyme, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,262,355.PN.&OS=PN/11,262,355&RS=PN/11,262,355

Light Source Engineering Assigned Patent for Horticulture Light Panel Assembly

Light Source Engineering, Exeter, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,262,063, initially filed June 2, 2020) developed by four co-inventors for a “horticulture light panel assembly.” The co-inventors are Christopher Wolfe, Newmarket, New Hampshire, Christopher Brown, Derry, New Hampshire, David Benschemer, Brentwood, New Hampshire, and Mike Friedman, Pen Argyl, Pennsylvania. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,262,063.PN.&OS=PN/11,262,063&RS=PN/11,262,063

XDI Holdings Assigned Patent for Large Scale Cost Effective Direct Steam Generator System, Method, Apparatus

XDI Holdings, Bedford, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,262,022, initially filed Aug. 31, 2017) developed by four co-inventors for a “large scale cost effective direct steam generator system, method, and apparatus.” The co-inventors are James Charles Juranitch, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Raymond C. Skinner, Coral Springs, Florida, Thomas Raymond Juranitch, Delray Beach, Florida, and Alan C. Reynolds, Novi, Michigan. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,262,022.PN.&OS=PN/11,262,022&RS=PN/11,262,022

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Adhesive, Peripheral Systems, Methods for Medical Devices

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,261,858, initially filed Nov. 13, 2020) developed by three co-inventors for “adhesive and peripheral systems and methods for medical devices.” The co-inventors are Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire, Larry B. Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire, and Russell H. Beavis, Merrimack, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,261,858.PN.&OS=PN/11,261,858&RS=PN/11,261,858

Plasma Tech Holdings Assigned Patent for Renewable Blended Syngas from Plasma-Based System

Plasma Tech Holdings, Bedford, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,261,393, initially filed Sept. 19, 2011) developed by James C. Juranitch, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, for a “renewable blended syngas from a plasma-based system.“ The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,261,393.PN.&OS=PN/11,261,393&RS=PN/11,261,393

Nofusco Assigned Patent for Intravertebral Implant System

Nofusco, Bradenton, Florida, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,259,936, initially filed June 14, 2021) developed by two co-inventors for an “intravertebral implant system and methods of use.” The co-inventors are Randal R. Betz, Bradenton, Florida, and Dale E. Whipple, Nashua, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,259,936.PN.&OS=PN/11,259,936&RS=PN/11,259,936

Sigma Labs Assigned Patent for Correction of non-Imaging Thermal Measurement Devices

Sigma Labs, Santa Fe, New Mexico, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,260,454, initially filed Nov. 6, 2018) developed by two co-inventors for “correction of non-imaging thermal measurement devices.” The co-inventors are Vivek R. Dave, Concord, New Hampshire, and Mark J. Cola, Santa Fe, New Mexico. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,260,454.PN.&OS=PN/11,260,454&RS=PN/11,260,454

Analog Devices Assigned Patent for Compound Pin Driver Controller

Analog Devices, Norwood, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,264,906, initially filed Dec. 13, 2019) developed by Christopher C. McQuilkin, Hollis, New Hampshire, for a “compound pin driver controller.“ The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,264,906.PN.&OS=PN/11,264,906&RS=PN/11,264,906

Charles Stark Draper Laboratory Assigned Patent for Method for Incorporation of Biomolecules into Vesicles

Charles Stark Draper Laboratory, Cambridge, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,261,465, initially filed July 3, 2018) developed by five co-inventors for a “method and system for incorporation of biomolecules into vesicles, cells, and micelles using electroactive porous device membrane.” The co-inventors are Vishal Tandon, Roxbury, Massachusetts, Daniel K. Freeman, Cambridge, Massachusetts, Jonathan R. Coppeta, Windham, New Hampshire, Jeffrey T. Borenstein, Newton, Massachusetts, and Jenna L. Balestrini, Boston, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,261,465.PN.&OS=PN/11,261,465&RS=PN/11,261,465

Sanofi Pasteur Biologics Assigned Patent for Herpesvirus Compositions

Sanofi Pasteur Biologics, Cambridge, Massachusetts, and Sanofi Pasteur, Toronto, Canada, have been assigned a patent (No. 11,260,123, initially filed May 21, 2013) developed by six co-inventors for “herpesvirus compositions and related methods.” The co-inventors are Stephen Anderson, Cambridge, Massachusetts, Simon Delagrave, Cambridge, Massachusetts, John Hamberger, Milford, New Hampshire, Qinglian Li, Aurora, Canada, Sophia Mundle, Cambridge, Massachusetts, and Nausheen Rahman, Toronto, Canada. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,260,123.PN.&OS=PN/11,260,123&RS=PN/11,260,123