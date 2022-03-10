Science advocacy group launches N.H. candidate recruitment program

It’s great to hear that a national advocacy group is launching a drive in New Hampshire “aimed at encouraging more individuals from science fields to run for state office” – but it’s depressing that they feel limited to just one political party, the Democrats. Here’s the details.
It’s understandable, given the way the Republican Party has been taken over by the equivalent of flat-earthers on almost every issue, but depressing.
Democracy needs (at least) two legitimate political parties presenting different ideas that voters can ponder and choose between. Having just one party that tries to actually govern while the other celebrates breakage and craziness isn’t good: If you don’t agree with Democrats right now and haven’t fallen into a conspiracy black hole, you’ve no good alternative, since the last two years have shown that libertarians have become an extreme piece of the GOP with few workable ideas.
It seems the US and New Hampshire are in desperate need of another political party. I’m personally advocating for the Forward Party because they are pro-science too.
A Congressional Research Service document slices and dices the demographics of current legislators: https://crsreports.congress.gov/product/pdf/R/R46705
Fun fact: “Other occupations listed in the CQ Member Profiles include emergency dispatcher, letter carrier, animal nutrition specialist, waiter, electrician, rodeo announcer, carpenter, video game developer, computer systems analyst, software engineer, R&D lab executive, and explosives expert.”
I think I’ll start an advocacy group aimed at increasing the number of explosive experts in Congress.