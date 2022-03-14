Science advocacy group launches N.H. candidate recruitment program

It’s great to hear that a national advocacy group is launching a drive in New Hampshire “aimed at encouraging more individuals from science fields to run for state office” – but it’s depressing that they feel limited to just one political party, the Democrats. Here’s the details.

It’s understandable, given the way the Republican Party has been taken over by the equivalent of flat-earthers on almost every issue, but depressing.

Democracy needs (at least) two legitimate political parties presenting different ideas that voters can ponder and choose between. Having just one party that tries to actually govern while the other celebrates breakage and craziness isn’t good: If you don’t agree with Democrats right now and haven’t fallen into a conspiracy black hole, you’ve no good alternative, since the last two years have shown that libertarians have become an extreme piece of the GOP with few workable ideas.