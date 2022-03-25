N.H. patents through March 27

WASHINGTON, Jan. 23 – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire from March 20 to March 27.

Hypertherm Assigned Patent for Consumable Cartridge for Plasma Arc Cutting System

Hypertherm, Hanover, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,278,983, initially filed Nov. 7, 2019) developed by four co-inventors for a “consumable cartridge for a plasma arc cutting system.” The co-inventors are Nicholas A. Sanders, Enfield, New Hampshire, Peter J. Twarog, Meriden, New Hampshire, E. Michael Shipulski, Etna, New Hampshire, and Yu Zhang, Hanover, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,12,78,983.PN.&OS=PN/1,12,78,983&RS=PN/1,12,78,983

SCAT Enterprises Assigned Patent for Scat Trap Aerator, Filter System

SCAT Enterprises, Chichester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,279,639, initially filed June 30, 2020) developed by John C. Baas III, Chichester, New Hampshire, for a “scat trap aerator and filter system.“ The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,12,79,639.PN.&OS=PN/1,12,79,639&RS=PN/1,12,79,639

Dartmouth College Assigned Patent for Photochromic Hydrazone Switches

Dartmouth College, Hanover, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,279,677, initially filed May 2, 2019) developed by four co-inventors for photochromic hydrazone switches. The co-inventors are Ivan Abrahamian, Hanover, New Hampshire, Hai Qian, West Lebanon, New Hampshire, Susnata Pramanik, Hanover, New Hampshire, Baihao Shao, West Lebanon, New Hampshire, Quan Li, Hanover, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,12,79,677.PN.&OS=PN/1,12,79,677&RS=PN/1,12,79,677

ASC Engineered Solutions Assigned Patent for Insulting Support Bracket for Jacketed Pipe System

ASC Engineered Solutions, Exeter, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,280,443, initially filed May 19, 2020) developed by two co-inventors for an “insulting support bracket for jacketed pipe system.” The co-inventors are Matthew Ryan Palmer, Riverside, Rhode Island, and Jon Sojka, Warwick, Rhode Island. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,12,80,443.PN.&OS=PN/1,12,80,443&RS=PN/1,12,80,443

Sig Sauer Assigned Patent for Integrated Flash Hider for Small Arms Suppressors

Sig Sauer, Newington, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,280,571, initially filed Nov. 20, 2020) developed by two co-inventors for an “integrated flash hider for small arms suppressors.” The co-inventors are Evan Miller, Exeter, New Hampshire, and Krzysztof J. Kras, Fremont, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,12,80,571.PN.&OS=PN/1,12,80,571&RS=PN/1,12,80,571

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for High Performance Dual Mode Mixing Inertial Navigation System

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,280,617, initially filed Aug. 26, 2019) developed by Quang M. Lam, Fairfax, Virginia, for a “high performance dual mode mixing inertial navigation system.“ The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,12,80,617.PN.&OS=PN/1,12,80,617&RS=PN/1,12,80,617

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for High Performance Magnetic Angle Sensor

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,280,637, initially filed Nov. 14, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for a “high performance magnetic angle sensor.” The co-inventors are Aurelian Diaconu, Londonderry, New Hampshire, and Paul A. David, Bow, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,12,80,637.PN.&OS=PN/1,12,80,637&RS=PN/1,12,80,637

Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for Data Pipeline for Scalable Analytics, Management

Parallel Wireless, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,281,673, initially filed Feb. 8, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for “data pipeline for scalable analytics and management.” The co-inventors are Nihar Nanda, Acton, Massachusetts, and Steven Paul Papa, Windham, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,12,81,673.PN.&OS=PN/1,12,81,673&RS=PN/1,12,81,673

Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for Multi-RAT Heterogeneous Carrier Aggregation

Parallel Wireless, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,284,328, initially filed June 2, 2020) developed by two co-inventors for a “multi-RAT heterogeneous carrier aggregation.” The co-inventors are Yang Cao, Westford, Massachusetts, and Sumit Garg, Hudson, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,12,84,328.PN.&OS=PN/1,12,84,328&RS=PN/1,12,84,328

PATENTS AWARDED TO INDIVIDUALS IN NEW HAMPSHIRE FROM MARCH 20 – MARCH 27

WASHINGTON, March 27 — The following federal patents were awarded to inventors in New Hampshire.

Symmetry Medical Manufacturing Assigned Patent for Method for Sterilization of Medical Instruments

Symmetry Medical Manufacturing, Warsaw, Indiana, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,279,075, initially filed Jan. 18, 2018) developed by two co-inventors for a “system and method for sterilization of medical instruments within a hydrogen peroxide sterilization process.” The co-inventors are George P. Hannafin, Hudson, New Hampshire, and Jason Hawkes, Weare, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,279,075.PN.&OS=PN/11,279,075&RS=PN/11,279,075

CommScope Technologies Assigned Patent for Dummy Downlink Transmission Assignments

CommScope Technologies, Hickory, North Carolina, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,284,384, initially filed May 20, 2020) developed by three co-inventors for “dummy downlink transmission assignments for extension of on state of discontinuous reception (DRX) cycle.” The co-inventors are Stuart D. Sandberg, Acton, Massachusetts, Ehsan Daeipour, Southborough, Massachusetts, and Nandish Chalishazar, Nashua, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,284,384.PN.&OS=PN/11,284,384&RS=PN/11,284,384

Globus Medical Assigned Patent for End-Effectors for Surgical Robotic Systems

Globus Medical, Audubon, Pennsylvania, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,278,360, initially filed Nov. 16, 2018) developed by five co-inventors for “end-effectors for surgical robotic systems having sealed optical components.” The co-inventors are James Cascarano, Cambridge, Massachusetts, Justin Larson, Somerville, Massachusetts, Zachary Olenio, Derry, New Hampshire, Sritam Parashar Rout, Lowell, Massachusetts, and Norbert Johnson, North Andover, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,278,360.PN.&OS=PN/11,278,360&RS=PN/11,278,360

Surface Oncology Assigned Patent for Anti-CD112R Compositions, Methods

Surface Oncology, Cambridge, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,279,758, initially filed July 19, 2019) developed by seven co-inventors for “anti-CD112R compositions and methods.” The co-inventors are Bianka Prinz, Lebanon, New Hampshire, Nadthakarn Boland, Lebanon, New Hampshire, Kevin Schutz, Lebanon, New Hampshire, John Bukowski, Lebanon, New Hampshire, Jennifer Symonds, Lebanon, New Hampshire, James Mohan, Cambridge, Massachusetts, and Marisella Panduro Sicheva, Cambridge, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,279,758.PN.&OS=PN/11,279,758&RS=PN/11,279,758

Genzyme Assigned Patent for Oligosaccharide-Protein Conjugates

Genzyme, Cambridge, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,279,725, initially filed Sept. 24, 2019) developed by 15 co-inventors for an oligosaccharide-protein conjugates. The co-inventors are Luis Z. Avila, Arlington, Massachusetts, Clark Q. Pan, Sudbury, Massachusetts, Patrick Finn, Weymouth, Massachusetts, John Harrahy, Medway, Massachusetts, Qun Zhou, Ashland, Massachusetts, Yunxiang Zhu, Wayland, Massachusetts, Paul A. Konowicz, Maynard, Massachusetts, Duncan E. Paterson, Zurich, Switzerland, Andreas Peer, Basel, Switzerland, Joseph P. Kutzko, Southborough, Massachusetts, Michael R. Reardon, North Attleboro, Massachusetts, James E. Stefano, Hopkinton, Massachusetts, Xiaoyang Zheng, Newton, Massachusetts, Robert J. Miller, E. Bridgewater, Massachusetts, and Lauren Young, Hampton, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,279,725.PN.&OS=PN/11,279,725&RS=PN/11,279,725

ArQule Assigned Patent for Methods for Preparing Substituted 5,6-Dihydro-6-Phenylbenzo[F]Isoquinolin-2-Amine

ArQule, Burlington, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,279,679, initially filed Oct. 3, 2019) developed by three co-inventors for “methods for preparing substituted 5,6-dihydro-6-phenylbenzo[f]isoquinolin-2-amine.” The co-inventors are Craig Bates, Pelham, New Hampshire, Jianmin Mao, Winchester, Massachusetts, and David P. Reed, Pelham, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,279,679.PN.&OS=PN/11,279,679&RS=PN/11,279,679

Raytheon Assigned Patent for Multi-Phase Infrared Transparent Ceramic Material

Raytheon, Waltham, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,279,657, initially filed June 11, 2020) developed by two co-inventors for a “multi-phase infrared transparent ceramic material.” The co-inventors are Eric K. Riedel, North Andover, Massachusetts, and Thomas M. Hartnett, Nashua, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,279,657.PN.&OS=PN/11,279,657&RS=PN/11,279,657

Boston Scientific Scimed Assigned Patent for Endoscopic Suturing Needle, Suture Assembly

Boston Scientific Scimed, Maple Grove, Minnesota, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,278,272, initially filed Sept. 5, 2019) developed by seven co-inventors for “endoscopic suturing needle and suture assembly attachment methods.” The co-inventors are Briana J. Moretti, Franklin, Massachusetts, Ashrita Raghuram, Brighton, Massachusetts, Shaun D. Comee Fiskdale, Massachusetts, Christopher R. Deuel, Melrose, Massachusetts, Stan Gilbert, Litchfield, New Hampshire, Thomas Jones, Milford, Massachusetts, and Kevin Windheuser, Hopkinton, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,278,272.PN.&OS=PN/11,278,272&RS=PN/11,278,272

Analog Devices Assigned Patent for Low-Parasitic Capacitance MEMS Inertial Sensors, Related Methods

Analog Devices, Wilmington, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,279,614, initially filed June 28, 2019) developed by four co-inventors for “low-parasitic capacitance MEMS inertial sensors and related methods.” The co-inventors are Charles Blackmer, Londonderry, New Hampshire, Jeffrey A. Gregory, Malden, Massachusetts, Nikolay Pokrovskiy, Norwood, Massachusetts, and Bradley C. Kaanta, Belmont, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,279,614.PN.&OS=PN/11,279,614&RS=PN/11,279,614

Symbotic Assigned Patent for Bot Position Sensing

Symbotic, Wilmington, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,279,557, initially filed June 30, 2020) developed by three co-inventors for bot position sensing. The co-inventors are Robert Sullivan, Wilmington, Massachusetts, Michael Cyrulik, Hollis, New Hampshire, and Stephen C. Toebes, Chelmsford, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,279,557.PN.&OS=PN/11,279,557&RS=PN/11,279,557

Galvion Soldier Power Assigned Patent for Power Managers, Methods for Operating Power Managers

Galvion Soldier Power, Southborough, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,283,265, initially filed May 8, 2019) developed by four co-inventors for “power managers and methods for operating power managers.” The co-inventors are Philip T. Robinson, Harvard, Massachusetts, Seth M. Dziengeleski, Southbridge, Massachusetts, James D. Kazmierczak, Marlborough, Massachusetts, and David J. Holigan, Atkinson, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,283,265.PN.&OS=PN/11,283,265&RS=PN/11,283,265

Veveo Assigned Patent for Method for Enhanced Local-Device Content Discovery

Veveo, Andover, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,281,620, initially filed June 6, 2017) developed by six co-inventors for a “method of and system for enhanced local-device content discovery.” The co-inventors are Rakesh Barve, Bangalore, India, Sashikumar Venkataraman, Andover, Massachusetts, Pankaj Garg, Patiala, India, Ganesh Ramamoorthy, Andover, Massachusetts, Kajamalai G. Ramakrishnan, Nashua, New Hampshire, and Murali Aravamudan, Andover, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,281,620.PN.&OS=PN/11,281,620&RS=PN/11,281,620

Vivonics Assigned Patent for Transcatheter Device

Vivonics, Bedford, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,278,289, initially filed Dec. 27, 2019) developed by seven co-inventors for a “transcatheter device and minimally invasive method for constricting and adjusting blood flow through a blood vessel.” The co-inventors are James H. Goldie, Lexington, Massachusetts, Brendan LaBrecque, Middleton, Massachusetts, Anna M Galea, Stow, Massachusetts, Eric Klem, Lexington, Massachusetts, Thomas Doyle, Brentwood, Tennessee, Ian Cohen, Broomfield, Colorado, and Tim Robinson, Sandown, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,12,78,289.PN.&OS=PN/1,12,78,289&RS=PN/1,12,78,289