Our rooftop solar out-produced nuclear power for hours

A sunny, cool weekend in spring is prime solar-power-percentage time: Total usage is relatively low and solar panels are more efficient when it’s cool.

Still, it’s startled me to realize that for several hours of Saturday, April 2, in the six-state New England region, the single largest fuel for producing electricity was photons falling on people’s roofs. Behind-the-meter photovoltaic power was estimated at slightly over 3,600 megawatts from 11 a.m. through 3 p.m. – eight times more than utility-scale (front-of-meter) solar and about 300 megawatts more than runner-up nuclear power. Natural gas was in third place.

Considering that New England isn’t exactly California when it comes to distributed energy, that’s impressive.