Portsmouth, NH, accepts cryptocurrency for payments

Portsmouth, by many counts the wealthiest city in the state, will accept various cryptocurrencies for payments of taxes and fees, although it has to be done through PayPal, Seacoast Online reports.

Depending on your point of view, they are either leading the way into a fairer more efficient defi (decentralized finance) future or putting lipstick on a Ponzi Scheme pig.

Then there’s the whole proof of work vs. proof of stake and the whole “helping destroy the Earth though unnecessary energy usage” issue that even has bitcoin-loving Texas nervous – but that’s a different matter.