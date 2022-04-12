N.H. patents through April 10

WASHINGTON, Jan. 23 – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire from April 3 to April 10.

Antenum Assigned Patent for FM Scavenging for Wireless Charging

Antenum, Merrimack, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,296,554, initially filed Sept. 26, 2019) developed by four co-inventors for "FM scavenging for wireless charging." The co-inventors are James D. Logan, Candia, New Hampshire, John T. Apostolos, Lyndeborough, New Hampshire, William Mouyos, Windham, New Hampshire, and Jeffrey Logan, Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for System, Method, Apparatus for Infusing Fluid

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,295,846, initially filed Jan. 28, 2019) developed by seven co-inventors for a "system, method, and apparatus for infusing fluid." The co-inventors are Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire, John M. Kerwin, Manchester, New Hampshire, Colin H. Murphy, Cambridge, Massachusetts, Larry B. Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire, Christopher C. Langenfeld, Nashua, New Hampshire, Michael J. Slate, Merrimack, New Hampshire, and Michael S. Place, Manchester, New Hampshire.

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Magnetic Field Sensor with Adjustable Threshold for Stray Field Immunity

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,294,000, initially filed Oct. 1, 2020) developed by two co-inventors for a "magnetic field sensor with an adjustable threshold for stray field immunity." The co-inventors are Florian Kulla, Annecy, France, and Andrea Foletto, Andorno Micca, Italy.

ISAT Gauges Assigned Patent for Hands-Free Track Tension Measuring Device for Snowmobiles

ISAT Gauges, Weare, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,293,838, initially filed Dec. 12, 2019) developed by Steven W. Hart, Weare, New Hampshire, for "hands-free track tension measuring device for snowmobiles."

Deka Products Assigned Patent for Patch-Sized Fluid Delivery Systems

Deka Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,293,425, initially filed June 24, 2019) developed by four co-inventors for a "patch-sized fluid delivery systems and methods." The co-inventors are Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire, Larry Brian Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire, Russell H. Beavis, Merrimack, New Hampshire.

Vapotherm Assigned Patent for Cannula Device for High Flow Therapy

Vapotherm, Exeter, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,291,789, initially filed June 29, 2017) developed by seven co-inventors for a "cannula device for high flow therapy." The co-inventors are Felino V. Cortez, Jr., Bowie, Maryland, George C. Dungan, II, Dallas, Texas, Mark Kolnsberg, Beverly, Massachusetts, Charles Busey, Easton, Maryland, Randolph Brian Kirkland, Asheville, North Carolina, Karen Goldwalker, Greenland, New Hampshire, and Meghan H. Kate, Deerfield, New Hampshire.

Deka Products Assigned Patent for Arm Prosthetic Device

Deka Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,291,562, initially filed May 17, 2019) developed by 12 co-inventors for an arm prosthetic device. The co-inventors are Christopher O. Evans, Amherst, New Hampshire, N. Christopher Perry, Manchester, New Hampshire, Dirk Albertus van der Merwe, Canterbury, New Hampshire, Christopher C. Langenfeld, Nashua, New Hampshire, John Matthew, Manchester, New Hampshire, Stewart M. Coulter, Bedford, New Hampshire, Stanley B. Smith III, Raymond, New Hampshire, Keith David Violette, Sandown, New Hampshire, Steven W. Nickson, Derry, New Hampshire, Thomas S. Schnellinger, North Andover, Massachusetts, Alexander H. Muller, Manchester, New Hampshire, and Gerald Michael Guay, Greenville, New Hampshire.

206 Ortho Assigned Patent for Apparatus for Treating Bone Fractures

206 Ortho, Deerfield, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,291,483, initially filed Oct.18, 2019) developed by four co-inventors for a "method and apparatus for treating bone fractures, and/or for fortifying and/or augmenting bone, including the provision and use of composite implants." The co-inventors are Jeffrey A. D'Agostino, Deerfield, New Hampshire, Andrew J. Carter, Stow, Massachusetts, Arthur Watterson, Nashua, New Hampshire, and Joseph P. Lane, Methuen, Massachusetts.

PATENTS AWARDED TO INDIVIDUALS IN NEW HAMPSHIRE FROM APRIL 3 – APRIL 10

WASHINGTON, April 10 – The following federal patents were awarded to inventors in New Hampshire.

PPIP Assigned Patent for Validation Engine

PPIP, Chandler, Arizona, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,284,257, initially filed May 10, 2019) developed by three co-inventors for a validation engine. The co-inventors are Michael Fong, Tempe, Arizona, Nerie Hsin-Wu Fong, Tempe, Arizona, and Teddy David Thomas, Bedford, New Hampshire.

Materion Assigned Patent for High Optical Power Light Conversion Device

Materion, Mayfield Hts., Ohio, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,289,616, initially filed Sept. 25, 2020) developed by five co-inventors for a "high optical power light conversion device using a phosphor element with solder attachment." The co-inventors are Michael P. Newell Groton, Massachusetts, Zan Aslett, Brookline, New Hampshire, Robert Cuzziere, Westford, Massachusetts, Andrew P. Houde, Lowell, Massachusetts, and Derrick Brown, Hamilton, Canada.

Magic Leap Assigned Patent for Imaging Modification, Display, Visualization Using Augmented, Virtual Reality Eyewear

Magic Leap, Plantation, Florida, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,294,185, initially filed Feb. 13, 2020) developed by six co-inventors for an "imaging modification, display and visualization using augmented and virtual reality eyewear." The co-inventors are Nastasja U. Robaina, Coconut Grove, Florida, Nicole Elizabeth Samec, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Christopher M. Harrises, Nashua, New Hampshire, Rony Abovitz, Weston, Florida, Mark Baerenrodt, Millbrae, California, and Brian Lloyd Schmidt, Bellevue, Washington.

ESAB Group Assigned Patent for Coradial Connector

ESAB Group, Florence, South Carolina, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,296,466, initially filed July 30, 2020) developed by Andrew Raymond, Lebanon, New Hampshire, for a coradial connector.

Ocular Therapeutix Assigned Patent for Sustained Release Biodegradable Intracanalicular Inserts Comprising Hydrogel, Cyclosporine

Ocular Therapeutix, Bedford, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,291,627, initially filed Sept. 23, 2021) developed by five co-inventors for a "sustained release biodegradable intracanalicular inserts comprising a hydrogel and cyclosporine." The co-inventors are Charles D. Blizzard, Nashua, New Hampshire, Rami El-Hayek, Norwood, Massachusetts, Michael Goldstein, Cambridge, Massachusetts, Peter Jarrett, Burlington, Massachusetts, and Andrew Vanslette, Bolton, Massachusetts.

Nanohive Medical Assigned Patent for Dynamic Implant Fixation Plate

Nanohive Medical, Woburn, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,291,558, initially filed July 26, 2019) developed by seven co-inventors for a "dynamic implant fixation plate." The co-inventors are Christopher Laine, Bellingham, Massachusetts, Ian Helmar, Beverly, Massachusetts, Lucas Diehl, Beverly, Massachusetts, Jason Tinley, Fort Worth, Texas, Kevin D. Chappuis, Malden, Massachusetts, John F. Sullivan, Pelham, New Hampshire, and Christine Emery, Somerville, Massachusetts.

EMC IP Holding Assigned Patent for Method and System Optimizing Use of Sub-Data Confidence Fabrics

EMC IP Holding, Hopkinton, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,294,734, initially filed Oct. 28, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for a "method and system optimizing the use of sub-data confidence fabrics." The co-inventors are Stephen James Todd, North Conway, New Hampshire, and Jason A. Shepherd, Austin, Texas.

Tepha Assigned Patent for Implant with Fillable Reservoir

Tepha, Lexington, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,291,539, initially filed Nov. 19, 2018) developed by five co-inventors for an "implant with fillable reservoir." The co-inventors are Skander Limem, Lynnfield, Massachusetts, Fabio Felix, Foxborough, Massachusetts, Said Rizk, Windham, New Hampshire, David P. Martin, Arlington, Massachusetts, and Simon F. Williams, Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Teradiode Assigned Patent for Optical Element Arrangements for Varying Beam Parameter Product in Laser Delivery Systems

Teradiode, Wilmington, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,294,191, initially filed July 18, 2019) developed by four co-inventors for "optical element arrangements for varying beam parameter product in laser delivery systems." The co-inventors are Wang-Long Zhou, Andover, Massachusetts, Parviz Tayebati, Sherborn, Massachusetts, Bien Chann, Merrimack, New Hampshire, and Francisco Villarreal-Saucedo, Middleton, Massachusetts.