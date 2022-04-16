More guilty pleas in NH case of unlicensed Bitcoin exchange

Three of six defendants – including the one who legally changed his name to Nobody – have now pleaded guilty in the case of what prosecutors have alleged was an unlicensed Bitcoin exchange based in Keene that skirted rules against money laundering. Prosecutors allege the exchange was run by Ian Freeman of Keene, allegedly under the pretense that money flowing through the exchange was donations to churches. Prosecutors say the exchange was not licensed, and offered anonymity in exchange for a higher-than-normal transaction fee for purchases of the cryptocurrency Bitcoin.

