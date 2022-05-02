N.H. patents through May 1

WASHINGTON, Jan. 23 – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire from April 24 through May 1.

***

Centripetal Networks Assigned Patent for Efficient Threat Context-Aware Packet Filtering for Network Protection

Centripetal Networks, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,316,876, initially filed Oct. 22, 2021) developed by four co-inventors for “efficient threat context-aware packet filtering for network protection.” The co-inventors are Sean Moore, Hollis, New Hampshire, Jonathan R. Rogers, Hampton Falls, New Hampshire, Vincent Mutolo, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and Peter P. Geremia, Portsmouth, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,316,876.PN.&OS=PN/11,316,876&RS=PN/11,316,876

***

Centripetal Networks Assigned Patent for Systems for Efficient Virtualization of Inline Transparent Computer Networking Devices

Centripetal Networks, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,316,823, initially filed Aug. 5, 2021) developed by four co-inventors for “methods and systems for efficient virtualization of inline transparent computer networking devices.” The co-inventors are Richard Goodwin, York, Maine, Paul Sprague, North Berwick, Maine, Peter Geremia, Portsmouth, New Jersey, and Sean Moore, Hollis, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,316,823.PN.&OS=PN/11,316,823&RS=PN/11,316,823

***

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Apparatus for Magnetic Sensor Producing Changing Magnetic Field

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,313,924, initially filed April 23, 2020) developed by two co-inventors for a “method and apparatus for magnetic sensor producing a changing magnetic field.” The co-inventors are Paul A. David, Bow, New Hampshire, and William P. Taylor, Amherst, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,313,924.PN.&OS=PN/11,313,924&RS=PN/11,313,924

***

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Apparatus for Sensor Diagnostics

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,313,899, initially filed Oct. 17, 2019) developed by seven co-inventors for “methods and apparatus for sensor diagnostics.” The co-inventors are Shaun D. Milano, Dunbarton, New Hampshire, Georges El Bacha, Manchester, New Hampshire, Michael C. Doogue, Bedford, New Hampshire, David J. Haas, Concord, New Hampshire, Gregory Delmain, Minnetrista, Minnesota, Michael Gaboury, Burnsville, Minnesota, and William P. Taylor, Amherst, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,313,899.PN.&OS=PN/11,313,899&RS=PN/11,313,899

***

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Magnetic Field Influence During Rotation Movement of Magnetic Target

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,313,700, initially filed Nov. 9, 2020) developed by three co-inventors for a “magnetic field influence during rotation movement of magnetic target.” The co-inventors are Nevenka Kozomora, Windham, New Hampshire, William Wilkinson, Manchester, New Hampshire, and Braden Blanchette, Wilton, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,313,700.PN.&OS=PN/11,313,700&RS=PN/11,313,700

***

SCHUL International Assigned Patent for Expansion Joint Seal with Splicing System

SCHUL International, Hudson, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,313,118, initially filed May 17, 2020) developed by three co-inventors for “expansion joint seal with splicing system.” The co-inventors are Steven R. Robinson, Windham, New Hampshire, Nicholas A. Fiorilla, Hudson, New Hampshire, and Michael M. Sebold, Cleveland Heights, Ohio. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,313,118.PN.&OS=PN/11,313,118&RS=PN/11,313,118

***

Adimab Assigned Patent for Anti-Respiratory Syncytial Virus Antibodies, Methods of Their Generation

Adimab, Lebanon, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,312,761, initially filed Oct. 20, 2017) developed by Laura M. Walker, Lebanon, New Hampshire, for “anti-respiratory syncytial virus antibodies, and methods of their generation and use.” The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,312,761.PN.&OS=PN/11,312,761&RS=PN/11,312,761

***

LTAG Systems Assigned Patent for Inflatable Structure Deployment

LTAG Systems, Bow, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,312,466, initially filed Sept. 14, 2021) developed by two co-inventors for an inflatable structure deployment. The co-inventors are Jonathan T. Slocum, Bow, New Hampshire, and Alexander H. Slocum, Bow, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,312,466.PN.&OS=PN/11,312,466&RS=PN/11,312,466

***

PurePierce Assigned Patent for Device for Cleaning Two-Sided Bodily Punctures

PurePierce, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,311,663, initially filed Nov. 24, 2020) developed by two co-inventors for a “device for cleaning two-sided bodily punctures.” The co-inventors are Nicole M. Swartz, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and Tyler W.J. Chapman, Somersworth, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,311,663.PN.&OS=PN/11,311,663&RS=PN/11,311,663

***

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Modular Assembly for Portable Hemodialysis System

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,311,656, initially filed Oct. 7, 2019) developed by six co-inventors for a “modular assembly for a portable hemodialysis system.” The co-inventors are Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire, Jason A. Demers, Manchester, New Hampshire, Michael J. Wilt, Windham, New Hampshire, Kevin L. Grant, Litchfield, New Hampshire, Shannon Prescott, Loudon, New Hampshire, and David E. Collins, Merrimac, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,311,656.PN.&OS=PN/11,311,656&RS=PN/11,311,656

***

***

Fox Factory Assigned Patent for Apparatus for Vehicle Suspension Having Multiple Gas Volumes

Fox Factory, Duluth, Georgia, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,312,203, initially filed June 26, 2019) developed by six co-inventors for “methods and apparatus for vehicle suspension having multiple gas volumes.” The co-inventors are Mario Galasso, Sandy Hook, Connecticut, Joshua Benjamin Yablon, Oakland, California, Andrew Laird, Los Gatos, California, William M. Becker, Aptos, California, Joseph Franklin, Vancouver, Washington, and Dennis K. Wootten, Milford, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,312,203.PN.&OS=PN/11,312,203&RS=PN/11,312,203

***

ColdSnap Assigned Patent for Rapidly Cooling Food, Drinks

ColdSnap, Billerica, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,311,026, initially filed Aug. 16, 2021) developed by seven co-inventors for “rapidly cooling food and drinks.” The co-inventors are Matthew Fonte, Concord, Massachusetts, John Heymans, Hampstead, New Hampshire, Nicholas Fonte, Sudbury, Massachusetts, Robert Devaney, Auburndale, Massachusetts, Ian McGinty, Chelmsford, Massachusetts, Vincent Weaver, Brighton, Massachusetts, and Benjamin Fichera, Newburyport, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,311,026.PN.&OS=PN/11,311,026&RS=PN/11,311,026