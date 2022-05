Companies say they’ll use Maine wood to make fuel and fertilizer

The Bangor Daily News has a story about several companies looking to convert old paper mills into factories that turn wood into biochar (as I’ve reported) or biofuels of various types.

It’s a hopeful sign both for environmental reasons and for the economy of the North Woods.

But the story also includes this quote: “Maine is just riddled with people who promised the moon and didn’t deliver.”

