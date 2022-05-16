N.H. patents through May 15

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire from May May 8 through May 15.

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Rotary Inductive Sensor

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,326,903, initially filed Nov. 13, 2020) developed by two co-inventors for a Rotary inductive sensor. The co-inventors are Emanuele Andrea Casu, Annecy, France, and Yannick Vuillermet, Voglans, France. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,326,903.PN.&OS=PN/11,326,903&RS=PN/11,326,903

Sig Sauer Assigned Patent for Folding Stock Assembly with Locking Mechanism

Sig Sauer, Newington, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,326,852, initially filed Oct. 16, 2020) developed by five co-inventors for a “folding stock assembly with locking mechanism.” The co-inventors are Luke E. Morenz, Dover, New Hampshire, Tanner J. Landis, Dover, New Hampshire, Samuel D. Beck, Atkinson, New Hampshire, David B. Hopkins, Exeter, New Hampshire, and Timothy V. Blazek, Barrington, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,326,852.PN.&OS=PN/11,326,852&RS=PN/11,326,852

Schul International Assigned Patent for Durable Joint Seal System with Flexibly Attached Cover Plate, Rib

Schul International, Pelham, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,326,311, initially filed April 17, 2019) developed by Steven R. Robinson, Windham, New Hampshire, for a “durable joint seal system with flexibly attached cover plate and rib.” The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,326,311.PN.&OS=PN/11,326,311&RS=PN/11,326,311

Freshair Sensor Assigned Patent for Molecularly Imprinted Polymer-Based Passive Sensor

Freshair Sensor, Hanover, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,326,197, initially filed Oct. 29, 2013) developed by Joseph James Belbruno, Hanover, New Hampshire, for a “molecularly imprinted polymer-based passive sensor.” The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,326,197.PN.&OS=PN/11,326,197&RS=PN/11,326,197

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Water Distillation Apparatus, Method

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,325,845, initially filed March 29, 2019) developed by nine co-inventors for a “water distillation apparatus, method and system.” The co-inventors are Ryan K. LaRocque, Manchester, New Hampshire, John M. Kerwin, Manchester, New Hampshire, Michael A. Baker, Manchester, New Hampshire, Aaditya Ravindran, Manchester, New Hampshire, Prashant Bhat, Bedford, New Hampshire, Sean T. McCauley, Canterbury, New Hampshire, Benjamin E. Colburn, Deerfield, New Hampshire, Shannon Prescott, Loudon, New Hampshire, and Brian Gray, Manchester, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,325,845.PN.&OS=PN/11,325,845&RS=PN/11,325,845

Towpro Lifts Assigned Patent for Portable Rope Tow Assembly

Towpro Lifts, Fremont, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,325,620, initially filed Jan. 14, 2020) developed by two co-inventors for a “portable rope tow assembly.” The co-inventors are Kyle Deane Roy, Lee, New Hampshire, and William W. Mayo, Augusta, Maine. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,325,620.PN.&OS=PN/11,325,620&RS=PN/11,325,620

Dartmouth College Assigned Patent for Method of Enhancing Interdigitation of Bone Cement

Dartmouth College, Hanover, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,324,518, initially filed Oct. 21, 2019) developed by four co-inventors for a “method of enhancing interdigitation of bone cement to bone for attachment of prosthesis to bone during arthroplasty.” The co-inventors are Douglas W. Van Citters, Hanover, New Hampshire, Bridget E. Shaia, Richmond, Virginia, Spencer H. Amundsen, Lebanon, New Hampshire, and James A. Yang, Palatine, Illinois. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,324,518.PN.&OS=PN/11,324,518&RS=PN/11,324,518

Episerver Assigned Patent for Method for Load Balancing in Data Storage System

Episerver, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,330,054, initially filed Dec. 3, 2018) developed by two co-inventors for a “system and method for load balancing in a data storage system.” The co-inventors are Spencer Eldon Pingry, Leesburg, Virginia, and Jonathan Bartholomew Mulieri, Broadlands, Virginia. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,330,054.PN.&OS=PN/11,330,054&RS=PN/11,330,054

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Pill Dispenser

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,328,803, initially filed Nov. 12, 2020) developed by nine co-inventors for a pill dispenser. The co-inventors are Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire, James G. Turner, Manchester, New Hampshire, Erik N. Sabin, Manchester, New Hampshire, Gregg W. Rivinius, Bedford, New Hampshire, David E. Collins, Amesbury, Massachusetts, Benjamin Zaslow, Brooklyn, New York, Jonathan Zobro, Grand Rapids, Michigan, Alexander R. Therrien, Zionsville, Indiana, and Jared N. Farlow, Los Angeles, California. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,328,803.PN.&OS=PN/11,328,803&RS=PN/11,328,803

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Method for Eliminating Bit Disturbance Errors in Non-Volatile Memory Devices

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,327,882, initially filed Feb. 5, 2020) developed by nine co-inventors for a “method and apparatus for eliminating bit disturbance errors in non-volatile memory devices.” The co-inventors are Muhammed Sarwar, North Grafton, Massachusetts, Vyankatesh Gupta, Manchester, New Hampshire, James McClay, Dudley, Massachusetts, Sundar Chetlur, Bedford, New Hampshire, Harianto Wong, Southborough, Massachusetts, Gerardo A. Monreal, Buenos Aires, Argentina, Nicolas Rafael Biberidis, Barcelona, Spain, Octavio H. Alpago, Ciudad de Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Nicolas Rigoni, Buenos Aires, Argentina. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,327,882.PN.&OS=PN/11,327,882&RS=PN/11,327,882

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Magnetic Field Sensor with Reduced Influence of External Stray Magnetic Fields

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,327,127, initially filed July 10, 2019) developed by three co-inventors for a “magnetic field sensor with reduced influence of external stray magnetic fields.” The co-inventors are Remy Lassalle-Balier, Bures sur Yvette, France, Maxime Rioult, Massy, France, and Jean-Michel Daga, Aix en Provence, France. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,327,127.PN.&OS=PN/11,327,127&RS=PN/11,327,127

Blue Yonder Group Assigned Patent for Dynamically Routing Salvage Shipments, Associated Method

Blue Yonder Group, Scottsdale, Arizona, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,321,659, initially filed April 22, 2009) developed by four co-inventors for “dynamically routing salvage shipments and associated method.” The co-inventors are Jian Ye, Canton, Massachusetts, Keith Whalen, Hampton, New Hampshire, Mark J. Bateman, East Bridgford, United Kingdom, and Rob E. Moore, Mississauga, Canada. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,13,21,659.PN.&OS=PN/1,13,21,659&RS=PN/1,13,21,659

Magic Leap Assigned Patent for Imaging Modification, Display, Visualization Using Augmented, Virtual Reality Eyewear

Magic Leap, Plantation, Florida, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,327,312, initially filed Feb. 13, 2020) developed by six co-inventors for “imaging modification, display and visualization using augmented and virtual reality eyewear.” The co-inventors are Nastasja U. Robaina, Coconut Grove, Florida, Nicole Elizabeth Samec, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Christopher M. Harrises, Nashua, New Hampshire, Rony Abovitz, Weston, Florida, Mark Baerenrodt, Millbrae, California, and Brian Lloyd Schmidt, Bellevue, Washington. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,327,312.PN.&OS=PN/11,327,312&RS=PN/11,327,312

Carrier Assigned Patent for Irradiation decection in Data Collection Devices

Carrier, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,326,943, initially filed Feb. 15, 2017) developed by two co-inventors for “irradiation decection in data collection devices.” The co-inventors are Richard Desmarais, Londonderry, New Hampshire, and Eric Day, Beverly, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,326,943.PN.&OS=PN/11,326,943&RS=PN/11,326,943