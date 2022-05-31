Select Page

Slim newsletter this week

by | May 31, 2022 | Newsletter | 0 comments

I have been sick for the first time in 2 1/2 years (masks and social distancing works!) so the newsletter’s a bit thin, sorry. It’s not COVID – at least the first test was negative – but the flu (I guess; 101 fever) really wiped me out. I wonder if my immune system has forgotten how to fight ordinary diseases, with my bloodstream chock full of SARS-CoV2 vaccine?

