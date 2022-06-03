N.H. patents through June 5

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire from May 29 through June 5.

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Dual Gain Imaging Digital Pixel Memory

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,350,054, initially filed Feb. 6, 2020) developed by Allen W. Hairston, Andover, Massachusetts, for a “dual gain imaging digital pixel memory.” The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,350,054.PN.&OS=PN/11,350,054&RS=PN/11,350,054

***

Centripetal Networks Assigned Patent for Efficient Threat Context-Aware Packet Filtering for Network Protection

Centripetal Networks, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,349,854, initially filed Oct. 22, 2021) developed by four co-inventors for an “efficient threat context-aware packet filtering for network protection.” The co-inventors are Sean Moore, Hollis, New Hampshire, Jonathan R. Rogers, Hampton Falls, New Hampshire, Vincent Mutolo, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and Peter P. Geremia, Portsmouth, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,349,854.PN.&OS=PN/11,349,854&RS=PN/11,349,854

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Ultra-Short Pulse Mid, Long Wave Infrared Laser

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,349,276, initially filed Dec. 2, 2020) developed by three co-inventors for an “ultra-short pulse mid and long wave infrared laser.” The co-inventors are Peter A. Budni, Nashua, New Hampshire, Alan R. Enman, Merrimack, New Hampshire, and Yannick C. Morel, Falls Church, Virginia. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,349,276.PN.&OS=PN/11,349,276&RS=PN/11,349,276

***

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Peristaltic Pump

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,348,674, initially filed April 19, 2019) developed by seven co-inventors for a peristaltic pump. The co-inventors are Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire, John M. Kerwin, Manchester, New Hampshire, Colin H. Murphy, Cambridge, Massachusetts, Christopher C. Langenfeld, Nashua, New Hampshire, Michael J. Slate, Merrimack, New Hampshire, Michael S. Place, Manchester, New Hampshire, and Larry B. Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,348,674.PN.&OS=PN/11,348,674&RS=PN/11,348,674

***

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Current Sensor for Compensation of On-Die Temperature Gradient

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,346,894, initially filed March 26, 2019) developed by Noemie Belin, Villejuif, France, for a “current sensor for compensation of on-die temperature gradient.” The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,346,894.PN.&OS=PN/11,346,894&RS=PN/11,346,894

***

AgaMatrix Assigned Patent for Test Strip Coding, Quality Measurement

AgaMatrix, Salem, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,346,803, initially filed Dec. 4, 2017) developed by four co-inventors for a “test strip coding and quality measurement.” The co-inventors are Steven Diamond, San Mateo, California, Martin Forest, Nashua, New Hampshire, Baoguo Wei, Salem, New Hampshire, Ian Harding, Wells, United Kingdom, and Sridhar Iyengar, Salem, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,346,803.PN.&OS=PN/11,346,803&RS=PN/11,346,803

***

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Magnetic Field Sensors for Detecting Absolute Position of Multi-Track Targets

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,346,688, initially filed July 6, 2020) developed by Logan G. Stewart, Portland, Oregon, for “magnetic field sensors for detecting absolute position of multi-track targets.” The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,346,688.PN.&OS=PN/11,346,688&RS=PN/11,346,688

***

CashStar Assigned Patent for Product Based Gift Card

CashStar, Portland, Maine, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,348,078, initially filed June 23, 2020) developed by four co-inventors for a “product based gift card.” The co-inventors are Daniel P. Gardner, Westford, Massachusetts, Gerard R. Gilbert, Windham, New Hampshire, Shaun D. White, Portland, Maine, and Benjamin H. Kaplan, Lexington, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,348,078.PN.&OS=PN/11,348,078&RS=PN/11,348,078

***

Graham Packaging Assigned Patent for Oxygen Scavenging Compositions Requiring No Induction Period

Graham Packaging, Lancaster, Pennsylvania, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,345,809, initially filed Nov. 7, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for “oxygen scavenging compositions requiring no induction period.” The co-inventors are Murali K. Akkapeddi, Norcross, Georgia, and Brian A. Lynch, Merrimack, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,345,809.PN.&OS=PN/11,345,809&RS=PN/11,345,809

***

Analog Devices Assigned Patent for Electrical Feedthrough Assembly

Analog Devices, Norwood, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,350,537, initially filed March 23, 2020) developed by two co-inventors for an electrical feedthrough assembly. The co-inventors are Adam T. Winter, Windham, New Hampshire, and Edward James Burg, Littleton, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,350,537.PN.&OS=PN/11,350,537&RS=PN/11,350,537

***

EMC IP Holding Assigned Patent for Passive Management of Network Connections

EMC IP Holding, Hopkinton, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,349,937, initially filed Sept. 18, 2020) developed by two co-inventors for “passive management of network connections.” The co-inventors are Rafal Szczesniak, Toronto, Canada, and Jeremy Hitt, Amherst, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,349,937.PN.&OS=PN/11,349,937&RS=PN/11,349,937

***

ModernaTX Assigned Patent for Combinations of mRNAs Encoding Immune Modulating Polypeptides

ModernaTX, Cambridge, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,344,504, initially filed June 21, 2021) developed by eight co-inventors for “combinations of mRNAs encoding immune modulating polypeptides and uses thereof.” The co-inventors are Joshua P. Frederick, Charlestown, Massachusetts, Ailin Bai, Newton, Massachusetts, Vladimir Presnyak, Manchester, New Hampshire, Stephen G. Hoge, Brookline, Massachusetts, Kerry Benenato, Sudbury, Massachusetts, Iain McFadyen, Arlington, Massachusetts, Ellalahewage Sathyajith Kumarasinghe, Harvard, Massachusetts, and Susannah Hewitt, Jamaica Plain, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,344,504.PN.&OS=PN/11,344,504&RS=PN/11,344,504

***

Centripetal Networks Assigned Patent for Efficient Threat Context-Aware Packet Filtering for Network Protection

Centripetal Networks, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,349,854, initially filed Oct. 22, 2021) developed by four co-inventors for an “efficient threat context-aware packet filtering for network protection.” The co-inventors are Sean Moore, Hollis, New Hampshire, Jonathan R. Rogers, Hampton Falls, New Hampshire, Vincent Mutolo, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and Peter P. Geremia, Portsmouth, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,349,854.PN.&OS=PN/11,349,854&RS=PN/11,349,854

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Ultra-Short Pulse Mid, Long Wave Infrared Laser

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,349,276, initially filed Dec. 2, 2020) developed by three co-inventors for an “ultra-short pulse mid and long wave infrared laser.” The co-inventors are Peter A. Budni, Nashua, New Hampshire, Alan R. Enman, Merrimack, New Hampshire, and Yannick C. Morel, Falls Church, Virginia. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,349,276.PN.&OS=PN/11,349,276&RS=PN/11,349,276

***

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Peristaltic Pump

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,348,674, initially filed April 19, 2019) developed by seven co-inventors for a peristaltic pump. The co-inventors are Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire, John M. Kerwin, Manchester, New Hampshire, Colin H. Murphy, Cambridge, Massachusetts, Christopher C. Langenfeld, Nashua, New Hampshire, Michael J. Slate, Merrimack, New Hampshire, Michael S. Place, Manchester, New Hampshire, and Larry B. Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,348,674.PN.&OS=PN/11,348,674&RS=PN/11,348,674

***

AgaMatrix Assigned Patent for Test Strip Coding, Quality Measurement

AgaMatrix, Salem, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,346,803, initially filed Dec. 4, 2017) developed by four co-inventors for a “test strip coding and quality measurement.” The co-inventors are Steven Diamond, San Mateo, California, Martin Forest, Nashua, New Hampshire, Baoguo Wei, Salem, New Hampshire, Ian Harding, Wells, United Kingdom, and Sridhar Iyengar, Salem, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,346,803.PN.&OS=PN/11,346,803&RS=PN/11,346,803

***

New England Biolabs Assigned Patent for Rapid Diagnostic Test for LAMP

New England Biolabs, Ipswich, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,345,970, initially filed Aug. 19, 2021) developed by 13 co-inventors for a “rapid diagnostic test for LAMP.” The co-inventors are Nathan Tanner, West Newbury, Massachusetts, Yinhua Zhang, North Reading, Massachusetts, Eric Hunt, Danvers, Massachusetts, Gregory Patton, Peabody, Massachusetts, Guoping Ren, Danvers, Massachusetts, Zhiru Li, Lexington, Massachusetts, Andrew Barry, Ipswich, Massachusetts, Nicole Nichols, Reading, Massachusetts, Catherine B. Poole, Medford, Massachusetts, Harriet M. Strimpel, Manchester, Massachusetts, Ivan R. Correa Jr., Hamilton, Massachusetts, Clotilde Carlow, Ipswich, Massachusetts, and Esta Slayton, Epping, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,345,970.PN.&OS=PN/11,345,970&RS=PN/11,345,970

***

6 River Systems Assigned Patent for Warehouse Automation System

6 River Systems, Waltham, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,345,546, initially filed Sept. 29, 2019) developed by five co-inventors for a “warehouse automation system, methods and apparatus.” The co-inventors are Christopher Cacioppo, Somerville, Massachusetts, Tim Higgins, Somerville, Massachusetts, Tucker Kelman Moffat, Stoneham, Massachusetts, Joshua Chaitin-Pollak, Acton, Massachusetts, and Charles Christopher Lingamfelter, Rye, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,345,546.PN.&OS=PN/11,345,546&RS=PN/11,345,546

***

Seurat Technologies Assigned Patent for Multi-Functional Ingester System for Additive Manufacturing

Seurat Technologies, Wilmington, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,344,978, initially filed Jan. 31, 2020) developed by six co-inventors for a “multi-functional ingester system for additive manufacturing.” The co-inventors are James A. DeMuth, Woburn, Massachusetts, Erik Toomre, Los Altos, California, Francis L. Leard, Sudbury, Massachusetts, Kourosh Kamshad, Hudson, New Hampshire, Heiner Fees, Bietigheim-Bissingen, Germany, and Eugene Berdichevsky, Oakland, California. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,344,978.PN.&OS=PN/11,344,978&RS=PN/11,344,978