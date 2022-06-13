N.H. patents through June 12

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire from June 5 through June 12.

Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for 5G Native Architecture

Parallel Wireless, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,356,859, initially filed Feb. 11, 2020) developed by three co-inventors for a 5G native architecture. The co-inventors are Rajesh Kumar Mishra, Westford, Massachusetts, Eugina Jordan, Leominster, Massachusetts, and Zahid Ghadialy, Ilford, United Kingdom.

University of New Hampshire Assigned Patent for Methods for Chaotic Entanglement Using Cupolets

The University of New Hampshire, Durham, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,354,381, initially filed Aug. 24, 2020) developed by two co-inventors for "systems and methods for chaotic entanglement using cupolets." The co-inventors are Kevin M. Short, Durham, New Hampshire, and Matthew A. Morena, Beverly, Massachusetts.

Bottomline Technologies Assigned Patent for Visualization of Machine Learning Confidence Score

Bottomline Technologies, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,354,018, initially filed May 24, 2021) developed by six co-inventors for "visualization of a machine learning confidence score." The co-inventors are John Canneto, Rye, New York, Flora Kidani, Wilton, Connecticut, Anne Baron, Ansonia, Connecticut, Jonathan Hewitt, Exeter, New Hampshire, William Cashman, Durham, New Hampshire, and Michael Marcinelli, North Andover, Massachusetts.

Allegro Microsystems Assigned Patent for Joystick Assembly

Allegro Microsystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,353,912, initially filed Aug. 19, 2020) developed by three co-inventors for a joystick assembly. The co-inventors are Ali Husain Yusuf Sirohiwala, San Francisco, California, William P. Taylor, Amherst, New Hampshire, and Katherine Shamberger, Groton, Massachusetts.

Schul International Assigned Patent for Laterally-Coiled Adhesively-Retained Low-Force Backer for Sealant Application

Schul International Co., Hudson, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,352,526, initially filed Nov. 10, 2020) developed by two co-inventors for a "laterally-coiled adhesively-retained low-force backer for sealant application." The co-inventors are Nicholas A. Fiorilla, Hudson, New Hampshire, Michael M. Sebold, Cleveland Heights, Ohio.

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Water Distillation Apparatus

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,352,267, initially filed March 29, 2019) developed by nine co-inventors for a "water distillation apparatus, method and system." The co-inventors are Ryan K. LaRocque, Manchester, New Hampshire, John M. Kerwin, Manchester, New Hampshire, Michael A. Baker, Manchester, New Hampshire, Aaditya Ravindran, Manchester, New Hampshire, Prashant Bhat, Bedford, New Hampshire, Sean T. McCauley, Canterbury, New Hampshire, Benjamin E. Colburn, Deerfield, New Hampshire, Shannon Prescott, Loudon, New Hampshire, and Brian Gray, Manchester, New Hampshire.

L&C Protec Assigned Patent for Thermal/Acoustical Liner

L&C Protec, North Hampton, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,351,752, initially filed Nov. 4, 2019) developed by four co-inventors for a thermal/acoustical liner. The co-inventors are John Peter Lord, Derry, New Hampshire, Leo J. Crotty, New Castle, New Hampshire, Mark Crotty, Kittery Point, Maine, Katherine A. McNamara, West Newbury, Massachusetts.

Perigean Medical Assigned Patent for Device for Sanitizing Injection Ports and Methods of Use

Perigean Medical, Hampton, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,351,351, initially filed January 4, 2019) developed by Thomas R. Breslin, Hampton, New Hampshire, for a "device for sanitizing injection ports and methods of use."

Vapotherm Assigned Patent for Methods for High Velocity Nasal Insufflation

Vapotherm, Exeter, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,351,330, initially filed Oct. 13, 2017) developed by seven co-inventors for "systems and methods for high velocity nasal insufflation." The co-inventors are Scott A. Leonard, Bedford, New Hampshire, Brian Green, Westford, Massachusetts, John Allen, North Andover, Massachusetts, David Adams, North Hampton, New Hampshire, Marc Gervais, Weare, New Hampshire, Mark Kolnsberg, Beverly, Massachusetts, and Richelle Helman, Kingston, New Hampshire.

206 Ortho Assigned Patent for Apparatus for Treating Bone Fractures

206 Ortho, Deerfield, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,351,261, initially filed July 2, 2018) developed by eight co-inventors for a "method and apparatus for treating bone fractures, and/or for fortifying and/or augmenting bone, including the provision and use of composite implants." The co-inventors are Jeffrey A. D'Agostino, Deerfield, New Hampshire, Robert S. Whitehouse, Lexington, Massachusetts, Andrew J. Carter, Stow, Massachusetts, Arthur Watterson, Nashua, New Hampshire, Joseph P. Lane, Amesbury, Massachusetts, Ian D. McRury, Medway, Massachusetts, Samantha Marchetti, Shirley, Massachusetts, and Nikole Seil, North Reading, Massachusetts.

Laborie Medical Technologies Assigned Patent for Pressure Catheter Device

Laborie Medical Technologies, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,350,838, initially filed March 10, 2017) developed by Bryce Smith, Sandy, Utah, for a pressure catheter device.

Cole Haan Assigned Patent for Article of Footwear Comprising Dandelion Foam Latex Materials

Cole Haan, Greenland, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,350,694, initially filed Nov. 16, 2021) developed by two co-inventors for an "article of footwear comprising dandelion foam latex materials." The co-inventors are Matthew Montross, Greenland, New Hampshire, and Xiao Jun, Dongguan, China.

Parker-Hannifin Assigned Patent for Hydro-Pneumatic Accumulator with Integrated Nitrogen Precharge Regeneration System

Parker-Hannifin, Cleveland, Ohio, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,346,373, initially filed Jan. 10, 2018) developed by six co-inventors for a "hydro-pneumatic accumulator with integrated nitrogen precharge regeneration system." The co-inventors are Edward Berkel, Cypress, Texas, Rafael Alberto Toledo, Rockford, Illinois, William Mark Mosher, Rockford, Illinois, Bruce Besch, Andover, Minnesota, Kevin Koenigs, Prairie View, Illinois, and David Connaughton, Hampton, New Hampshire.

Rockwell Automation Technologies Assigned Patent for Light Curtain Alignment Using Beam Intensities

Rockwell Automation Technologies, Mayfield Heights, Ohio, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,346,498, initially filed Jan. 27, 2021) developed by 12 co-inventors for a "light curtain alignment using beam intensities." The co-inventors are Suresh R. Nair, Amherst, New Hampshire, Burt Sacherski, Nashua, New Hampshire, Yongyao Cai, Acton, Massachusetts, Lee A. Lane, Medford, Massachusetts, Brian J. Taylor, Boston, Massachusetts, Ashley M. Killian, Eastlake, Ohio, Kevin Zomchek, Nashua, New Hampshire, Michelle Poublon, Nashua, New Hampshire, Linxi Gao, Reading, Massachusetts, Timothy P. Wolfe, Medford, Massachusetts, Rebecca R. Jaeger, Somerville, Massachusetts, and Wayne R. Foster, Tyngsborough, Massachusetts.

CommScope Technologies Assigned Patent for Physical Cell Identifier Collision Detection

CommScope Technologies, Hickory, North Carolina, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,357,063, initially filed Sept. 14, 2020) developed by three co-inventors for "physical cell identifier collision detection." The co-inventors are Shiva Prakash, Bengaluru, India, Nandish Chalishazar, Nashua, New Hampshire, and Devulapalli Venkata Surya Narayana Murthy, Bangalore, India.

2Seventy Bio Assigned Patent for Invention Provides Improved Compositions for Adoptive T Cell Therapies for B Cell Related Conditions

2seventy bio, Cambridge, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,351,236, initially filed Oct. 23, 2020) developed by two co-inventors for "invention provides improved compositions for adoptive T cell therapies for B cell related conditions." The co-inventors are Richard Morgan, Center Harbor, New Hampshire, and Kevin Friedman, Melrose, Massachusetts.

Fresenius Medical Care Holdings Assigned Patent for Methods for Detection of Potential Health Issues

Fresenius Medical Care Holdings, Waltham, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,350,887, initially filed Aug. 7, 2019) developed by five co-inventors for "systems and methods for detection of potential health issues." The co-inventors are Eric Bergman, Newton, Massachusetts, Jonathan Leclerc, Northborough, Massachusetts, David Yuds, Hudson, New Hampshire, Maria Tamayo-Coffey, Pleasanton, California, Jessica Steuber, Ashland, Massachusetts.

Cabot Assigned Patent for Thermally Conductive Polymer Compositions

Cabot, Boston, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,352,536, initially filed Jan. 25, 2017) developed by nine co-inventors for "thermally conductive polymer compositions containing carbon black." The co-inventors are Federico Villalpando-Paez, San Francisco, California, George D. Eid, Nashua, New Hampshire, Alyson M. Christopher, San Jose, California, Mark J. Hampden-Smith, Chelmsford, Massachusetts, Santiague Pierre, Liege, Belgium, Alain Thielen, Thimister, Belgium, Limeng Chen, Arlington, Massachusetts, Agathagelos Kyrlidis, Cambridge, Massachusetts, and Bruce E. MacKay, Framingham, Massachusetts.

Boston Scientific Scimed Assigned Patent for Full-Circumferential Tissue Resectioning

Boston Scientific Scimed, Maple Grove, Minnesota, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,350,958, initially filed May 10, 2019) developed by three co-inventors for "full-circumferential tissue resectioning." The co-inventors are Peter Tabur, Hollis, New Hampshire, Matthew R. Jagelski, Marlborough, Massachusetts, and George W. Duval, Sudbury, Massachusetts.

Imprivata Assigned Patent for Inference-Based Detection of Proximity Changes

Imprivata, Lexington, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,356,848, initially filed Nov. 5, 2020) developed by seven co-inventors for an "inference-based detection of proximity changes." The co-inventors are Alain Slak, Bedford, Massachusetts, Paul Bradford, Bedford, Massachusetts, Boris Boruchovich, Bedford, Massachusetts, Lou Bergandi, Fallbrook, California, Jay Tucker, Arlington, Massachusetts, Joel Lemieux, Natick, Massachusetts, and Jason Mafera, Francestown, New Hampshire.