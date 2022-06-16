Growing crops indoors North of the Notches

A big (by New England standards) hydroponic greenhouse that uses combined heat and power from natural gas to grow lettuce – and later, maybe, tomatoes – is being built on a former landfill site in the city of Berlin, way up North of the Notches. Here’s a Union-Leader story from January; they plant to start construction soon and may start operations this summer.

This is part of a local-food trend that involves big, high-tech greenhouses and hydroponics rather than traditional outdoor farms and dirt, as I’ve written about before (like this Sept. 2021 piece when an existing operation in Loudon NH was purchased.)

So far these operations focus almost entirely on salad greens which are a high return crop so they’re not going to solve the world’s food imbalance. But they’re an interesting addition to the farming universe.