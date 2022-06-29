UNH center ponders how to make stuff in space

Imagine being tens or even hundreds of thousands of miles from Earth and needing a specific part vital for a space endeavor. Now imagine instead of having to return to Earth or needing another launch to deliver that part, you could manufacture it right on board or on your moon colony.

To help explore that potential reality, researchers from UNH’s John Olson Advanced Manufacturing Center were awarded a $300,000 grant to research the new paradigm of in-space manufacturing. Specifically, they are tasked with identifying barriers to commercializing a space-based manufacturing economy, recommend solutions and develop guides that will help strengthen U.S. leadership in space, economic growth and national defense.

That’s the start of a piece from UNH about the new center. You can read the whole thing here.