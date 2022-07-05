N.H. patents through July 3

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire from June 26 through July 3.

Trustees of Dartmouth College, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Clime Assigned Patent for Altering Intestinal Microbiome in Cystic Fibrosis

Trustees of Dartmouth College, Hanover, New Hampshire, and Dartmouth-Hitchcock Clime, Lebanon, New Hampshire, have been assigned a patent (No. 11,351,208, initially filed March 26, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for “altering the intestinal microbiome in cystic fibrosis.” The co-inventors are George A. O’Toole, Hanover, New Hampshire, and Juliette C. Madan, Lyme, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,13,51,208.PN.&OS=PN/1,13,51,208&RS=PN/1,13,51,208

Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for Mesh Connectivity Establishment

Parallel Wireless, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,375,555, initially filed July 6, 2020) developed by two co-inventors for “mesh connectivity establishment.“The co-inventors are Sumit Garg, Hudson, New Hampshire, Gaurav Kumar, Nashua, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,13,75,555.PN.&OS=PN/1,13,75,555&RS=PN/1,13,75,555

Centripetal Networks Assigned Patent for Systems for Efficient Cyber Protections of Mobile Devices

Centripetal Networks, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,374,905, initially filed July 9, 2021) developed by two co-inventors for “methods and systems for efficient cyber protections of mobile devices.“The co-inventors are Sean Moore, Hollis, New Hampshire, and Peter P. Geremia, Portsmouth, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,13,74,905.PN.&OS=PN/1,13,74,905&RS=PN/1,13,74,905

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Motor Control Circuit with Degauss Filter

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,374,513, initially filed Jan. 23, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for a “motor control circuit with degauss filter.“The co-inventors are Kamyar Khosravi, Manchester, New Hampshire, and Masahira Kurihara, Prague, Czech Republic. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,13,74,513.PN.&OS=PN/1,13,74,513&RS=PN/1,13,74,513

Deka Products Assigned Patent for Peristaltic Pump

ALEXANDRIA, Va., July 2 – Deka Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,373,747, initially filed March 20, 2019) developed by seven co-inventors for a peristaltic pump. The co-inventors are Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire, John M. Kerwin, Manchester, New Hampshire, Colin H. Murphy, Cambridge, Massachusetts, Christopher C. Langenfeld, Nashua, New Hampshire, Michael J. Slate, Merrimack, New Hampshire, Michael S. Place, Manchester, New Hampshire, and Larry B. Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,13,73,747.PN.&OS=PN/1,13,73,747&RS=PN/1,13,73,747

Deka Products Limited Partnership Assigned Patent for Processing System, Method

ALEXANDRIA, Va., July 2 – Deka Products Limited Partnership, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,373,741, initially filed Feb. 29, 2016) developed by two co-inventors for a “processing system and method.“The co-inventors are James Dattolo, Manchester, New Hampshire, and Todd Ballantyne, Amherst, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,13,73,741.PN.&OS=PN/1,13,73,741&RS=PN/1,13,73,741

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Connecting OBP Objects with Knowledge Models Through Context Data Layer

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,373,104, initially filed July 26, 2019) developed by three co-inventors for “connecting OBP objects with knowledge models through context data layer.” The co-inventors are Nicholas R. Jenson, Poway, California, Kari Perry, Reston, Virginia, and Nicholas M. Swenson, Escondido, California. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,13,73,104.PN.&OS=PN/1,13,73,104&RS=PN/1,13,73,104

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Midbody Camera/Sensor Navigation, Automatic Target Recognition

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,371,806, initially filed Aug. 5, 2019) developed by Michael J. Choiniere, Merrimack, New Hampshire, for ”midbody camera/sensor navigation and automatic target recognition.“ The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,13,71,806.PN.&OS=PN/1,13,71,806&RS=PN/1,13,71,806

Sig Sauer Assigned Patent for Firearm Brace

Sig Sauer, Newington, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,371,801, initially filed May 27, 2021) developed by seven co-inventors for a firearm brace. The co-inventors are Scott D. Shinkle, Greenland, New Hampshire, Christopher Baker, Milton, Massachusetts, Wayne Wilson, Dover, New Hampshire, Harry Andrew Packard, Amesbury, Massachusetts, Sean Kennedy, Barrington, New Hampshire, Luke Edward Morenz, Dover, New Hampshire, and Christopher Brent D’Alfonso, Exeter, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,13,71,801.PN.&OS=PN/1,13,71,801&RS=PN/1,13,71,801

ASC Engineered Solutions Assigned Patent for Pivot Clip

ASC Engineered Solutions, Exeter, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,371,630, initially filed March 29, 2019) developed by four co-inventors for “pivot clip.” The co-inventors are Jordan Cameron Belen, West Warwick, Rhode Island, Jeffrey Brian Shaffer, Lipan, Texas, Matthew William McNamara, Portsmouth, Rhode Island, and Stephen Eric Scott, North Kingstown, Rhode Island. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,13,71,630.PN.&OS=PN/1,13,71,630&RS=PN/1,13,71,630

Deka Assigned Patent for Liquid Pumping Cassettes, Associated Pressure Distribution Manifold, Related Methods

ALEXANDRIA, Va., July 2 – Deka, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,371,498, initially filed March 29, 2019) developed by five co-inventors for “liquid pumping cassettes and associated pressure distribution manifold and related methods.“The co-inventors are Kevin L. Grant, Litchfield, New Hampshire, Benjamin E. Colburn, Deerfield, New Hampshire, Joseph M. Rause, Manchester, New Hampshire, Benjamin J. Doucette, Nashua, New Hampshire, and Marc J. Gorayeb, Hampton, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,13,71,498.PN.&OS=PN/1,13,71,498&RS=PN/1,13,71,498

Standex International Assigned Patent for Method for Spin Forming Lipskins

Standex International, Salem, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,370,013, initially filed June 27, 2018) developed by Richard J. Morganti, Billerica, Massachusetts, for a “method for spin forming lipskins.“ The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,13,70,013.PN.&OS=PN/1,13,70,013&RS=PN/1,13,70,013

Medtronic Navigation Assigned Patent for Filter System, Method for Imaging Subject

Medtronic Navigation, Louisville, Colorado, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,369,324, initially filed June 4, 2020) developed by three co-inventors for a “filter system and method for imaging a subject.” The co-inventors are David A. Garlow, Lynnfield, Massachusetts, Robert P. Cloutier, Lancaster, Massachusetts, and Elizabeth A. Levasseur, New Boston, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,13,69,324.PN.&OS=PN/1,13,69,324&RS=PN/1,13,69,324

Fox Factory Assigned Patent for Methods for Suspending Vehicles

Fox Factory, Duluth, Georgia, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,370,261, initially filed April 9, 2020) developed by four co-inventors for “methods and apparatus for suspending vehicles.” The co-inventors are Andrew Laird, Los Gatos, California, Sante M. Pelot, Freedom, California, William M. Becker, Aptos, California, and Dennis K. Wootten, Milford, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,370,261.PN.&OS=PN/11,370,261&RS=PN/11,370,261

Boston Scientific Scimed Assigned Patent for Tissue Retraction Devices

Boston Scientific Scimed, Maple Grove, Minnesota, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,364,044, initially filed May 31, 2019) developed by 11 co-inventors for “tissue retraction devices and related methods of use.” The co-inventors are Paul Smith, Smithfield, Rhode Island, Robert Charles, New Boston, New Hampshire, Jon Taylor, Groton, Massachusetts, Daniel E. Hamilton, Mont Vernon, New Hampshire, Samuel Raybin, San Jose, California, Robert Devries, Northborough, Massachusetts, Niklas Andersson, Wayland, Massachusetts, Meghan E. Soens, Paris, France, Mary Ann Cornell, Brimfield, Massachusetts, Ray Tong, Foxborough, Massachusetts, and John Golden, Norton, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,364,044.PN.&OS=PN/11,364,044&RS=PN/11,364,044

TC1 Assigned Patent for Ventricular Cuff

TC1, St. Paul, Minnesota, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,369,785, initially filed April 27, 2018) developed by eight co-inventors for a ventricular cuff. The co-inventors are Justin Aaron Callaway, Goffstown, New Hampshire, Cori G. Pierce, Wakefield, Massachusetts, Julien Duhamel, Billerica, Massachusetts, Kevin Bourque, Reading, Massachusetts, J. Donald Hill, San Francisco, California, Terry Barnes, St. Paul, Minnesota, Dustin Seth West, St. Paul, Minnesota, and Peter Gazzara III, St. Paul, Minnesota. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,369,785.PN.&OS=PN/11,369,785&RS=PN/11,369,785

Verana Networks Assigned Patent for Wireless Mesh Network

Verana Networks, Weston, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,375,527, initially filed Aug. 16, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for a wireless mesh network. The co-inventors are Vedat Eyuboglu, Weston, Massachusetts, and Kenneth D. Jones, Concord, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,375,527.PN.&OS=PN/11,375,527&RS=PN/11,375,527

Gyrus Acmi Assigned Patent for Surgical Positioning Circuit

Gyrus Acmi, Westborough, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,369,281, initially filed July 18, 2017) developed by Tailin Fan, Nashua, New Hampshire, for a “surgical positioning circuit.“ The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,13,69,281.PN.&OS=PN/1,13,69,281&RS=PN/1,13,69,281