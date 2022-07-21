N.H. patents through August 7

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire from July 24 through Aug. 7.

***

Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for Mobile Base Station Bubble Network

Parallel Wireless, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,399,414, initially filed April 8, 2020) developed by three co-inventors for a “mobile base station bubble network.” The co-inventors are Rajesh Khanna, Auburndale, Massachusetts, Patrick McPhee, Ashby, Massachusetts, and Gaurav Kumar, Nashua, New Hampshire.The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,399,414.PN.&OS=PN/11,399,414&RS=PN/11,399,414

***

Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for PHY Error Indication Messaging

Parallel Wireless, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,398,880, initially filed Sept. 1, 2020) developed by three co-inventors for ”PHY error indication messaging.” The co-inventors are Mudassar Khan, Pune, India, Ajay Sharma, Pune, India, and Somasekhar Pemmasani, Bangalore, India. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,398,880.PN.&OS=PN/11,398,880&RS=PN/11,398,880

***

Duragift Assigned Patent for Durable Memento Method

Duragift, Windham, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,397,976, initially filed Oct. 25, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for a durable memento method. The co-inventors are Mark DeLuca, Windham, New Hampshire, and Spencer Webb, Windham, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,397,976.PN.&OS=PN/11,397,976&RS=PN/11,397,976

***

SimplyGro Assigned Patent for Fertilizer, Weed Barrier

SimplyGro, Bedford, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,396,484, initially filed Feb. 24, 2020) developed by two co-inventors for a “fertilizer and weed barrier.” The co-inventors are James Reinertson, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and Cabot Carabott, Leominster, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,396,484.PN.&OS=PN/11,396,484&RS=PN/11,396,484

***

Wilcox Industries Assigned Patent for Modular Unmanned Aerial System

Wilcox Industries, Newington, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,396,375, initially filed June 15, 2018) developed by James W. Teetzel, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, for a “modular unmanned aerial system.” The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,396,375.PN.&OS=PN/11,396,375&RS=PN/11,396,375

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Covert Underwater Navigation Via Polarimetry

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,396,354, initially filed April 15, 2020) developed by two co-inventors for a “covert underwater navigation via polarimetry.” The co-inventors are Michael J. DeWeert, Kaneohe, Hawaii, and Reid A. Noguchi, Honolulu, Hawaii. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,396,354.PN.&OS=PN/11,396,354&RS=PN/11,396,354

***

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Methods for Fluid Delivery

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,395,877, initially filed July 2, 2018) developed by four co-inventors for “systems and methods for fluid delivery.” The co-inventors are Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire, John M. Kerwin, Manchester, New Hampshire, Larry B. Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire, and David Blumberg Jr., Deerfield, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,395,877.PN.&OS=PN/11,395,877&RS=PN/11,395,877

***

Dartmouth College Assigned Patent for Methods for Guiding Tissue Resection

Dartmouth College, Hanover, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,395,704, initially filed April 27, 2020) developed by three co-inventors for “systems and methods for guiding tissue resection.” The co-inventors are Venkataramanan Krishnaswamy, Lebanon, New Hampshire, Richard J. Barth Jr., Hanover, New Hampshire, and Keith D. Paulsen, Hanover, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,395,704.PN.&OS=PN/11,395,704&RS=PN/11,395,704

***

Aclara Technologies Assigned Patent for Magnetic Field Detection, Interaction

Aclara Technologies, St. Louis, Missouri, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,393,322, initially filed Feb. 4, 2021) developed by two co-inventors for a “magnetic field detection and interaction.” The co-inventors are Thomas Lee McDougall Jr., Milton, New Hampshire, and Charles Andrew Waters, Durham, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,393,322.PN.&OS=PN/11,393,322&RS=PN/11,393,322

***

Edgewell Personal Care Brands Assigned Patent for Menstrual Device, Applicator System

Edgewell Personal Care Brands, Chesterfield, Missouri, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,389,337, initially filed May 23, 2017) developed by six co-inventors for a “menstrual device and applicator system.” The co-inventors are Ricardo DeOliveira, New Hope, Pennsylvania, George Kormanos, Nashua, New Hampshire, Pankaj Nigam, Ridgewood, New Jersey, Hassan Mohamed, Bayonne, New Jersey, Richard Timmers, Saddle Brook, New Jersey, and Rui Yang, Pompton Lakes, New Jersey. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,389,337.PN.&OS=PN/11,389,337&RS=PN/11,389,337

***

Music Choice Assigned Patent for Cross Platform Application Control in Interactive, Multi-Platform Video Network

Music Choice, Horsham, Pennsylvania, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,399,219, initially filed Feb. 28, 2020) developed by 12 co-inventors for a “cross platform application control in an interactive, multi-platform video network.” The co-inventors are Stephen D. Malaby, Devon, Pennsylvania, Bryan J. Leblanc, Hamilton, New Jersey, Dow Seng Lam, Princeton, New Jersey, Mateti Siva Ram, Malvern, Pennsylvania, Ivan Fokin, Spring City, Pennsylvania, Peter H.D. Glenn, Exton, Pennsylvania, Robert A. Decker, Sanatoga, Pennsylvania, Fei Wan, Warrington, Pennsylvania, Qingrui Liu, Wilmington, Delaware, Angelica Casey, Derry, New Hampshire, Alan Christopher Hummel, Levittown, Pennsylvania, and Kevin Todd Boone, Jamison, Pennsylvania. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,399,219.PN.&OS=PN/11,399,219&RS=PN/11,399,219

***

Boston Scientific Scimed Assigned Patent for Spring Loaded Mechanism for Deployment of Hemostatic Clip

Boston Scientific Scimed, Maple Grove, Minnesota, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,395,661, initially filed June 23, 2020) developed by two co-inventors for a “spring loaded mechanism for the deployment of a hemostatic clip.” The co-inventors are Collin Murray, Maynard, Massachusetts, and Henry Stock, Sanbornton, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,395,661.PN.&OS=PN/11,395,661&RS=PN/11,395,661

***

Oneview Controls Assigned Patent for Common Distribution of Audio, Power Signals

Oneview Controls, Marlborough, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,399,051, initially filed Sept. 4, 2020) developed by two co-inventors for a “common distribution of audio and power signals.” The co-inventors are Ian Ronald Davison, Andover, Massachusetts, and Kenneth Dale Jones, Atkinson, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,399,051.PN.&OS=PN/11,399,051&RS=PN/11,399,051

***

FMR Assigned Patent for Methods for Search Based Call Routing

FMR, Boston, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,399,097, initially filed May 11, 2021) developed by eight co-inventors for “systems and methods for search based call routing.” The co-inventors are David Peter Morgan, Lexington, Massachusetts, Prateek Nayak, Gandhinagar, India, Shivam Sharma, Kanpur, India, Jordan Levesque, Brookline, New Hampshire, Logeshwaran Vidhyasagar, Tiruvallur, India, Daniel Lee, Carollton, Texas, Sridhar Duddala, Frisco, Texas, and Emi Choraria, Chennai, India. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,399,097.PN.&OS=PN/11,399,097&RS=PN/11,399,097

***

Haul Hub Assigned Patent for Construction Material Digital Chain of Custody System

Haul Hub, Haverhill, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,397,917, initially filed Oct. 28, 2021) developed by five co-inventors for a “construction material digital chain of custody system.” The co-inventors are Joseph Spinelli, Harvard, Massachusetts, Corey Paradis, Dover, New Hampshire, Varadarajan Parthasarathi, Austin, Texas, Matthew Valle, Concord, New Hampshire, and Prajyot Bankade, Stow, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,397,917.PN.&OS=PN/11,397,917&RS=PN/11,397,917

***

Symbotic Assigned Patent for Autonomous Transports for Storage, Retrieval Systems

Symbotic, Wilmington, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,396,427, initially filed Sept. 1, 2020) developed by five co-inventors for “autonomous transports for storage and retrieval systems.” The co-inventors are Robert Sullivan, Wilmington, Massachusetts, John Lert, Wakefield, Massachusetts, Stephen C. Toebes, Chelmsford, Massachusetts, Foster Hinshaw, Cambridge, Massachusetts, and Nathan Ulrich, Lee, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,396,427.PN.&OS=PN/11,396,427&RS=PN/11,396,427

***

Micro-Leads Assigned Patent for Implantable Devices with Welded Multi-Contact Electrodes, Continuous Conductive Elements

Micro-Leads, Somerville, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,395,924, initially filed Nov. 11, 2019) developed by three co-inventors for ”implantable devices with welded multi-contact electrodes and continuous conductive elements.” The co-inventors are Bryan McLaughlin, Cambridge, Massachusetts, Girish Chitnis, Watertown, Massachusetts, and John Ogren, Antrim, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,395,924.PN.&OS=PN/11,395,924&RS=PN/11,395,924

***

Keurig Green Mountain Assigned Patent for Beverage Preparation Machine, Gasket Arrangement

Keurig Green Mountain, Burlington, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,395,558, initially filed Feb. 7, 2022) developed by five co-inventors for a “beverage preparation machine and gasket arrangement.” The co-inventors are Geoffrey Y. Smith, Melrose, Massachusetts, Blair Mikkelsen, Chelmsford, Massachusetts, Steven Mackey, Dedham, Massachusetts, Joseph George Fucci, Amherst, New Hampshire, and Roger Johnson, Burlington, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,395,558.PN.&OS=PN/11,395,558&RS=PN/11,395,558

***

Deka Products Assigned Patent for System, Method for Identifying, Processing Audio Signals

Deka Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,404,070, initially filed Feb. 14, 2020) developed by two co-inventors for a “system and method for identifying and processing audio signals.” The co-inventors are Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire, and Derek G. Kane, Manchester, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,14,04,070.PN.&OS=PN/1,14,04,070&RS=PN/1,14,04,070

***

Yieldmo Assigned Patent for Method for Serving Interactive Digital Advertising Content Within Streaming Platform

Yieldmo, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,405,667, initially filed June 16, 2021) developed by Terry McClendon, New York, for a “method for serving interactive digital advertising content within a streaming platform.“ The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,14,05,667.PN.&OS=PN/1,14,05,667&RS=PN/1,14,05,667

***

Burndy Assigned Patent for Cover, Locking Member for Electrical Devices

Burndy, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,404,825, initially filed Jan. 28, 2021) developed by three co-inventors for “cover and locking member for electrical devices.” The co-inventors are Jeremy Jushchyshyn, Willow Grove, Pennsylvania, Michael Anthony Bucciero, Pennsauken, New Jersey, and Nicholas Polidori, Medford, New Jersey. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,14,04,825.PN.&OS=PN/1,14,04,825&RS=PN/1,14,04,825

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Extended Feedback Gain Tuning in TIA Based Current Amplifier, Mixer

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,405,003, initially filed Aug. 26, 2020) developed by Gregory M. Flewelling, Freeport, Maine, for “extended feedback gain tuning in TIA based current amplifier or mixer.“ The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,14,05,003.PN.&OS=PN/1,14,05,003&RS=PN/1,14,05,003

***

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Differential Current Sensor Package

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,402,409, initially filed March 22, 2021) developed by three co-inventors for “differential current sensor package.” The co-inventors are Maxwell McNally, Manchester, New Hampshire, Kevin Buckley, Hollis, New Hampshire, and Alexander Latham, Harvard, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,14,02,409.PN.&OS=PN/1,14,02,409&RS=PN/1,14,02,409

***

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Split Ring Resonator Antenna Adapted for Use in Wirelessly Controlled Medical Device

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,404,776, initially filed Nov. 21, 2014) developed by David Blumberg Jr., Deerfield, New Hampshire, for “split ring resonator antenna adapted for use in wirelessly controlled medical device.“ The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,14,04,776.PN.&OS=PN/1,14,04,776&RS=PN/1,14,04,776

***

FCX Solar Assigned Patent for Method for Flexible Solar Tracker, Testing

FCX Solar, Mont Vernon, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,402,294, initially filed Nov. 17, 2021) developed by two co-inventors for a “system and method for flexible solar tracker and testing.” The co-inventors are Christopher Thomas Needham, Mountain View, Hawaii, and Frank Carl Oudheusden, Mont Vernon, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,14,02,294.PN.&OS=PN/1,14,02,294&RS=PN/1,14,02,294

***

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Magnetic Sensor with Improved Stress Compensation Accounting for Temperature

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,402,280, initially filed Aug. 12, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for a “magnetic sensor with improved stress compensation accounting for temperature.” The co-inventors are Juan Manuel Cesaretti, Ciudad de Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Evan Shorman, Manchester, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,14,02,280.PN.&OS=PN/1,14,02,280&RS=PN/1,14,02,280

***

SIG SAUER, Assigned Patent for Optical System with Cant Indication

SIG SAUER, Newington, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,402,175, initially filed Nov. 19, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for “optical system with cant indication.” The co-inventors are Andrew W. York, Portland, Oregon, and Gregory Scott Smith, Portland, Oregon. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,14,02,175.PN.&OS=PN/1,14,02,175&RS=PN/1,14,02,175

***

Nemo Equipment Assigned Patent for Foldable Closed Cell Foam Sleeping Pad

Nemo Equipment, Dover, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,401,730, initially filed Jan. 3, 2020) developed by Camon Brensinger, Stratham, New Hampshire, for “foldable closed cell foam sleeping pad.“ The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,14,01,730.PN.&OS=PN/1,14,01,730&RS=PN/1,14,01,730

***

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Medical Treatment System, Methods Using Plurality of Fluid Lines

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,400,272, initially filed Aug. 24, 2018) developed by 18 co-inventors for “medical treatment system and methods using a plurality of fluid lines.” The co-inventors are Michael G. Norris, Manchester, New Hampshire, Jacob W. Scarpaci, Manchester, New Hampshire, Robert J. Bryant Jr, Manchester, New Hampshire, Geoffrey P. Spencer, Manchester, New Hampshire, David J. Hibbard, Bedford, New Hampshire, James D. Dale, Nashua, New Hampshire, John M. Kerwin, Manchester, New Hampshire, Andrew S. Coll, Goffstown, New Hampshire, David A. Beavers, Manchester, New Hampshire, David W. McGill, Woodstock, Georgia, Simon C. Helmore, San Francisco, California, David B. Doherty, Litchfield, New Hampshire, Edgar J. Bolton, Newton, New Hampshire, Jinsun Yoo, Mountain View, California, Paul G. Girouard, Allenstown, New Hampshire, Daniel S. Karol, Southborough, Massachusetts, Daniel B. Singer, Lowell, Massachusetts, and Joseph P. Rushlow, Goffstown, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,14,00,272.PN.&OS=PN/1,14,00,272&RS=PN/1,14,00,272

***

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Infusion Device System, Apparatus

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,400,209, initially filed Sept. 16, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for “infusion device system and apparatus.” The co-inventors are Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire, and Kevin L. Grant, Litchfield, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,14,00,209.PN.&OS=PN/1,14,00,209&RS=PN/1,14,00,209

***

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Mobility Device

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,399,995, initially filed July 13, 2018) developed by 35 co-inventors for “mobility device.” The co-inventors are Stewart M. Coulter, Bedford, New Hampshire, Brian G. Gray, Manchester, New Hampshire, Dirk A. van der Merwe, Canterbury, New Hampshire, Susan D. Dastous, Litchfield, New Hampshire, Daniel F. Pawlowski, Raymond, New Hampshire, Bob Peret, Bedford, New Hampshire, Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire, Derek G. Kane, Manchester, New Hampshire, Dave Doherty, Litchfield, New Hampshire, Matthew A. Norris, Londonderry, New Hampshire, Alexander D. Streeter, Concord, New Hampshire, David J. Couture, Nashua, New Hampshire, Matthew J. Myers, Pepperell, Massachusetts, Matthew B. Kinberger, Manchester, New Hampshire, Constance D. Pitenis, Hooksett, New Hampshire, Allison E. Key-Wallace, Concord, New Hampshire, David E. Collins, Merrimac, Massachusetts, Erik N. Sabin, Manchester, New Hampshire, Katie A. DeLaurentis, Manchester, New Hampshire, Catharine N. Flynn, Manchester, New Hampshire, Elizabeth Rousseau, Concord, New Hampshire, Thomas A. Doyon, Manchester, New Hampshire, Dale B. McGrath, Manchester, New Hampshire, Ryan Adams, Concord, New Hampshire, Prashant Bhat, Bedford, New Hampshire, Trevor A. Conway, Manchester, New Hampshire, David J. Meehan, Londonderry, New Hampshire, Tania M. F. Zirn, Chester, New Hampshire, Paul R. Curtin, Londonderry, New Hampshire, Zachary E. Cranfield, Manchester, New Hampshire, James J. Dattolo, Manchester, New Hampshire, Atlant G. Schmidt III, Nashua, New Hampshire, Steven B. Meuse, Londonderry, New Hampshire, George W. Marchant Jr, Goffstown, New Hampshire, and Jeffrey C. Marrion, Littleton, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,13,99,995.PN.&OS=PN/1,13,99,995&RS=PN/1,13,99,995

***

Conformal Medical Assigned Patent for Methods for Excluding Left Atrial Appendage

Conformal Medical, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,399,842, initially filed April 10, 2020) developed by four co-inventors for “devices and methods for excluding the left atrial appendage.” The co-inventors are Aaron V. Kaplan, Northwich, Vermont, David Melanson, Hudson, New Hampshire, Carol Devellian, Topsfield, Massachusetts, Andy H. Levine, Newton Highlands, Massachusetts, and Andres Chamorro, Ashland, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,13,99,842.PN.&OS=PN/1,13,99,842&RS=PN/1,13,99,842

***

PATENTS AWARDED TO INDIVIDUALS IN NEW HAMPSHIRE FROM JULY 31 – AUG. 7

WASHINGTON, Aug. 7 – The following federal patents were awarded to inventors in New Hampshire.

***

Goodrich Assigned Patent for Simulator to Simulate Target Detection, Recognition

Goodrich, Charlotte, North Carolina, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,403,842, initially filed Sept. 17, 2018) developed by four co-inventors for a “simulator to simulate target detection and recognition.” The co-inventors are Christopher M. Jengo, Ayer, Massachusetts, Suhail Shabbir Saquib, Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, Allan B. Liburd, Worcester, Massachusetts, and Matthew Goldstein, Nashua, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,403,842.PN.&OS=PN/11,403,842&RS=PN/11,403,842

***

Bank of America Assigned Patent for Performing Secure Maintenance Processing on Automated Machine

Bank of America, Charlotte, North Carolina, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,403,601, initially filed May 9, 2019) developed by nine co-inventors for a “performing secure maintenance processing on an automated machine.” The co-inventors are Eric Dryer, Charlotte, North Carolina, Jeffrey R. Goertz, Liberty, Missouri, Douglas Scott Wilson, Nashua, New Hampshire, Carl Parziale, Charlotte, North Carolina, Michael Matthew Wisser, Fort Mill, South Carolina, Edwin Andrew Wegleitner, Aiken, South Carolina, Colleen Marie Powers, Shiloh, Illinois, Gary L. Best Jr., Acworth, Georgia, and Jennifer Ann Raley, Charlotte, North Carolina. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,403,601.PN.&OS=PN/11,403,601&RS=PN/11,403,601

***

Sealed Air Assigned Patent for Flexible Package Conveyance

Sealed Air, Charlotte, North Carolina, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,401,061, initially filed Nov. 14, 2017) developed by seven co-inventors for a flexible package conveyance. The co-inventors are Thomas Orsini, Sterling, Massachusetts, Mark Garceau, Bethlehem, Connecticut, David Cenedella, Shirley, Massachusetts, Robert Simonelli, Worcester, Massachusetts, Michael Kalinowski, Nashua, New Hampshire, Kyle Brown, Frisco, Texas, and John Gilbert, Lowell, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,14,01,061.PN.&OS=PN/1,14,01,061&RS=PN/1,14,01,061

***

Berkshire Grey Operating Assigned Patent for Methods for Processing Objects, Including Automated Mobile Matrix Bins

Berkshire Grey Operating, Bedford, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,402,831, initially filed Jan. 10, 2020) developed by 19 co-inventors for “systems and methods for processing objects, including automated mobile matrix bins.” The co-inventors are Thomas Wagner, Concord, Massachusetts, Kevin Ahearn, Nebo, North Carolina, John Richard Amend Jr., Belmont, Massachusetts, Benjamin Cohen, Somerville, Massachusetts, Michael Dawson-Haggerty, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, William Hartman Fort, Stratham, New Hampshire, Christopher Geyer, Arlington, Massachusetts, Jennifer Eileen King, Oakmont, Pennsylvania, Thomas Koletschka, Cambridge, Massachusetts, Michael Cap Koval, Mountain View, California, Kyle Maroney, North Attleboro, Massachusetts, Matthew T. Mason, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, William Chu-Hyon McMahan, Cambridge, Massachusetts, Gene Temple Price, Cambridge, Massachusetts, Joseph Romano, Arlington, Massachusetts, Daniel Smith, Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, Siddhartha Srinivasa, Seattle, Washington, Prasanna Velagapudi, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Thomas Allen, Reading, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtm