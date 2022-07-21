Select Page

Taking a couple weeks off

by | Jul 21, 2022 | Newsletter | 1 comment

The Granite Geek newsletter will be on hold for the next two weeks for vacation-related reasons. I know this will leave a gaping hole in your life and I apologize but hang in there – we’ll be back in early August.

1 Comment

  1. Greg Donahue
    Greg Donahue on July 21, 2022 at 1:57 pm

    Hope you have a wonderful vacation! And thanks for putting the Market Days session on YouTube. We were out of town. Glad it was recorded!

    Reply

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

Pin It on Pinterest