N.H. patents through Aug. 14

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire from Aug. 7 through Aug. 14.

Cirkul Assigned Patent for Adjustable Additive Cartridge Systems, Methods

Cirkul, Tampa, Florida, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,406,946, initially filed Nov. 8, 2019) developed by six co-inventors for “adjustable additive cartridge systems and methods.” The co-inventors are Garrett S. Waggoner, Sarasota, Florida, Andrew Gay, Mill Creek, Washington, Thomas A. Urbanik, Watertown, Massachusetts, William G. Kurth, Dunbarton, New Hampshire, Daniel J. Faulkner, Portland, Oregon, and Drew Kissinger, Carlisle, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,14,06,946.PN.&OS=PN/1,14,06,946&RS=PN/1,14,06,946

Baxter Corp. Englewood Assigned Patent for Medication Requisition Fulfillment System

Baxter Corp. Englewood, Englewood, Colorado, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,410,762, initially filed Jan. 10, 2020) developed by Dennis I. Schneider, Nashua, New Hampshire, for a “medication requisition fulfillment system and method.” The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,14,10,762.PN.&OS=PN/1,14,10,762&RS=PN/1,14,10,762

Red Hat Assigned Patent for Emulating VPID Correctly for Nested Hypervisor

Red Hat, Raleigh, North Carolina, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,409,551, initially filed Feb. 27, 2017) developed by two co-inventors for “emulating VPID correctly for a nested hypervisor.” The co-inventors are Bandan Das, Wakefield, Massachusetts, and Karen Lee Noel, Pembroke, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,14,09,551.PN.&OS=PN/1,14,09,551&RS=PN/1,14,09,551

DiaxaMed Assigned Patent for Cardiac Treatment System

DiaxaMed, Raleigh, North Carolina, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,406,500, initially filed Aug. 8, 2019) developed by five co-inventors for a “cardiac treatment system and method.” The co-inventors are Aaron J. Hjelle, Andover, Minnesota, William E. Cohn, Bellaire, Texas, Richard F. Schroeder, Fridley, Minnesota, James F. Buck, Independence, Minnesota, and Karl R. Leinsing, Dover, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,14,06,500.PN.&OS=PN/1,14,06,500&RS=PN/1,14,06,500

Mitochon Pharmaceuticals, Bioventures Assigned Patent for DNP, DNP Prodrug Treatment of Neuromuscular

Mitochon Pharmaceuticals, Radnor, Pennsylvania, and Bioventures, Little Rock, Arkansas, have been assigned a patent (No. 11,406,642, initially filed Nov. 26, 2019) developed by five co-inventors for a “DNP and DNP prodrug treatment of neuromuscular, neurodegenerative, autoimmune, developmental, traumatic brain injury, concussion, dry eye disease, hearing loss and/or metabolic diseases.” The co-inventors are John Gerard Geisler, Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, Robert Alonso, North Hampton, New Hampshire, Peter Anthony Crooks, Little Rock, Arkansas, Narsimha Reddy Penthala, Little Rock, Arkansas, and Zaineb Albayati, Little Rock, Arkansas. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,14,06,642.PN.&OS=PN/1,14,06,642&RS=PN/1,14,06,642

NxStage Medical Assigned Patent for Flow Balancing Devices, Methods, Systems

NxStage Medical, Lawrence, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,406,744, initially filed Nov. 13, 2020) developed by thirteen co-inventors for a “flow balancing devices, methods, and systems.” The co-inventors are Jeffrey H. Burbank, Manchester, Massachusetts, Dennis M. Treu, Castle Rock, Colorado, Daniel Joseph Rubery, Jr.;, Windham, New Hampshire, Scott W. Newell, Ipswich, Massachusetts, James M. Brugger, Newburyport, Massachusetts, William J. Schnell, Libertyville, Illinois, William K. Weigel, Portland, ME, Steven A. White, Hudson, Massachusetts, Mark T. Wyeth, Andover, Massachusetts, Jerome James, Vestavia, AL, David Desouza, Essex, Massachusetts, Joseph E. Turk, Jr., North Andover, Massachusetts, and Garrett Casey, Methuen, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,14,06,744.PN.&OS=PN/1,14,06,744&RS=PN/1,14,06,744

Boston Scientific Scimed Assigned Patent for Methods for Delivering Powdered Agents

Boston Scientific Scimed, Maple Grove, Minnesota, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,406,771, initially filed Jan. 9, 2018) developed by six co-inventors for “apparatuses and methods for delivering powdered agents.” The co-inventors are Amanda Lynn Smith, Brookline, Massachusetts, Gerald Fredrickson, Westford, Massachusetts, Dennis Brian Hubbard Jr., Lancaster, Massachusetts, Stan Robert Gilbert, Litchfield, New Hampshire, Caitlyn Emily Bintz, Marlborough, Massachusetts, and Andrew Pic, Ashland, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,406,771.PN.&OS=PN/11,406,771&RS=PN/11,406,771

Medtronic Assigned Patent for Methods for Preparing Valve for Transcatheter Valve Replacement Procedure

Medtronic, Minneapolis, Minnesota, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,406,446, initially filed Nov. 13, 2019) developed by five co-inventors for “devices and methods for preparing a valve for a transcatheter valve replacement procedure.” The co-inventors are Paul T. Rothstein, Elk River, Minnesota, Roger D. Greeley, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Jeffrey D. Sandstrom, Scandia, Minnesota, Joel Racchini, Minneapolis, Minnesota, and James R. Keogh, Maplewood, Minnesota. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,406,446.PN.&OS=PN/11,406,446&RS=PN/11,406,446

PhasorLab Assigned Patent for High-Resolution High-Dynamic Range Doppler-Effect Measurement Using Modulated Carrier Signals

PhasorLab, Billerica, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,412,347, initially filed Jan. 17, 2018) developed by four co-inventors for a “high-resolution high-dynamic range doppler-effect measurement using modulated carrier signals.” The co-inventors are Cuneyt Demirdag, Nashua, New Hampshire, Joshua C. Park, Billerica, Massachusetts, Glen Wolverton, Holden, Massachusetts, and Devang Topiwala, Nashua, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,412,347.PN.&OS=PN/11,412,347&RS=PN/11,412,347

Acera Assigned Patent for Embeddable Module for High Output LED

Acera, Beverly, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,409,096, initially filed Sept. 4, 2020) developed by six co-inventors for an “embeddable module for high output LED.” The co-inventors are Thomas V. Root, Beverly, Massachusetts, Thomas Davis, Hollis, New Hampshire, Michael Cook, Salem, Massachusetts, Carlton Jones, Boxford, Massachusetts, David Leo, Winchester, Massachusetts, and Michael S. Epstein, St. Michaels, Maryland. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,409,096.PN.&OS=PN/11,409,096&RS=PN/11,409,096