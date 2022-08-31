U-L: “Have we reached a tipping point on climate change?”

The Union-Leader’s news pages are quite different from its opinion page, especially the political opinion, thank goodness. A good example is in today’s paper: A sober look at the reality of climate change by long-time reporter Shawne Wickham in today’s paper is an example. It includes this telling quote from Clean Energy NH’s boss:

Years ago, people predicted that it would take a “horrendous disaster” to wake people up to the threat of climate change, Sam Evans-Brown said. “What I’ve witnessed over the past 10 years is a litany of horrendous climate disasters, but folks have not woken up,” he said. “At least they haven’t woken up at the speed and scale we assumed they would.”

The article is here. I’m not sure whether that link will bypass the paywall or not; I think it does.