NH Electric Co-op to pay for EV-to-grid w/ real-time rates

Technology is cool but without rules and regulations and money, it doesn’t do much. So it’s cool that New Hampshire Electric Co-op is testing a “transactive” energy rate that pays for electric vehicles (and battery storage system) to discharge power into the grid when demand is high.

The story from Energy News Network is here.

The co-op has developed a pricing signal that can be routinely sent out over the internet showing the price of power during every hour of the following day. That’s the transactive energy rate.