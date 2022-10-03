N.H. patents through Oct. 2

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through Oct. 2.

***

autoLOTO Assigned Patent for Hazardous Energy Control System

autoLOTO, Clive, Iowa, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,455,851, initially filed May 7, 2020) developed by two co-inventors for a “hazardous energy control system.” The co-inventors are Kenneth David Nickolson, Derry, New Hampshire, and Daniel Lawrance Furbush, Herndon, Virginia.The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,14,55,851.PN.&OS=PN/1,14,55,851&RS=PN/1,14,55,851

***

Gentex Assigned Patent for Helmet Accessory Mounting System

Gentex, Simpson, Pennsylvania, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,452,328, initially filed Nov. 19, 2021) developed by six co-inventors for a “helmet accessory mounting system.” The co-inventors are Michael Lawrence Franzino, Bedford, New Hampshire, Stephen Bourque, Littleton, Massachusetts, Scott W. James, Epping, New Hampshire, Daniel Berry, Rochester, New Hampshire, Ross Fade Barber, Auburn, New Hampshire, and Zoltan S. Brutler, Groton, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,452,328.PN.&OS=PN/11,452,328&RS=PN/11,452,328

***

ARRIS Enterprises Assigned Patent for System for Increasing Flexibility in Remote Network Devices

ARRIS Enterprises, Suwanee, Georgia, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,456,967, initially filed March 4, 2019) developed by John Ulm, Moultonborough, New Hampshire, for a “system and method for increasing flexibility and high availability in remote network devices.“ The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,14,56,967.PN.&OS=PN/1,14,56,967&RS=PN/1,14,56,967

***

Graff Golf Assigned Patent for Bluetooth Enabled Ball Analyzer

Graff Golf, Sandy Springs, Georgia, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,452,919, initially filed Dec. 14, 2020) developed by three co-inventors for a ”bluetooth enabled ball analyzer and locator.” The co-inventors are Michael Eberle, North Hampton, New Hampshire, Patrick Kelly, Mount Airy, Maryland, and Aaron Shapiro, Sandy Springs, Georgia. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,14,52,919.PN.&OS=PN/1,14,52,919&RS=PN/1,14,52,919

***

Boston Scientific Scimed Assigned Patent for Medical Devices

Boston Scientific Scimed, Maple Grove, Minnesota, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,452,537, initially filed July 18, 2019) developed by three co-inventors for “medical devices and related methods.” The co-inventors are Shaun Comee, Fiskdale, Massachusetts, Christopher Deuel, Melrose, Massachusetts, and Stanley Gilbert, Litchfield, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,14,52,537.PN.&OS=PN/1,14,52,537&RS=PN/1,14,52,537