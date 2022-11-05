N.H. patents through Nov. 6

(Note: The US Patent Service has changed the way it reports patents and as a result, we can no longer include direct links to each patent. You can find them here, using the patent number. Sorry for the inconvenience.)

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through Nov. 6.

Radio Access Network Dynamic Functional Splits

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11490272 B2, initially filed Oct. 16, 2019) developed by three inventors Rajesh Kumar Mishra, Westford, Massachusetts; Babak Jafarian, Nashua, New Hampshire; and Praneet Chivate, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Radio access network dynamic functional splits.”

Method and Apparatus for Treating Bone Fractures, and/or for Fortifying and/or Augmenting Bone, Including the Provision and Use of Composite Implants, and Novel Composite Structures Which May Be Used for Medical and Non-Medical Applications

206 ORTHO, INC., Deerfield, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11484627 B2, initially filed Nov. 1, 2019) developed by nine inventors Jeffrey A. D’Agostino, Deerfield, New Hampshire; Robert S. Whitehouse, Lexington, Massachusetts; Arthur Watterson, Nashua, New Hampshire; Joseph P. Lane, Amesbury, Massachusetts; Ian D. McRury, Medway, Massachusetts; Samantha Marchetti, Shirley, Massachusetts; Nikole Seil, North Reading, Massachusetts; Werner Blank, Wilton, Connecticut; and Charles Hegedus, Allentown, Pennsylvania, for “Method and apparatus for treating bone fractures, and/or for fortifying and/or augmenting bone, including the provision and use of composite implants, and novel composite structures which may be used for medical and non-medical applications.”

Viral Marketing Object Oriented System and Method

PAYASONE, LLC, Salem, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11488211 B1, initially filed Feb. 11, 2020) developed by Kevin Richard Erdman, Indianapolis, Indiana, for “Viral marketing object oriented system and method.”

Computer Display Screen With Mode Selection Screen Interface

DEKA PRODUCTS LP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D0968443 S1, initially filed Jan. 22, 2021) developed by three inventors Allison E. Lepine, Concord, New Hampshire; Constance D. Pitenis, Hooksett, New Hampshire; and Erik N. Sabin, Manchester, New Hampshire, for “Computer display screen with mode selection screen interface.”

Modular Wearable Sensor

BRAVEHEART WIRELESS INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11484216 B2, initially filed March 31, 2021) developed by three inventors Stephen A McCalmont, Hollis, New Hampshire; Stuart P. MacEachern, Hopkinton, Massachusetts; and Sharon Lake, Longmont, Colorado, for “Modular wearable sensor.”

Metal-Organic Frameworks as Ion-To-Electron Transducers and Detectors

TRUSTEES OF DARTMOUTH COLLEGE, Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11486850 B2, initially filed Aug. 13, 2018) developed by Katherine A. Mirica, Hanover, New Hampshire, and Lukasz K. Mendecki, White River Junction, Vermont, for “Metal-organic frameworks as ion-to-electron transducers and detectors.”

Autonomous Underwater Beacon Locator

AJC INNOVATIONS, LLC, Auburn, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11486346 B1, initially filed Aug. 17, 2020) developed by Almond J. Cote, Auburn, New Hampshire, for “Autonomous underwater beacon locator.”

Compositions and Methods for Improved Abrasion Resistance of Polymeric Components

ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP., Rochester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11485836 B2, initially filed Aug. 11, 2020) developed by Dhruv Agarwal, Cortland, New York, and Louis Jay Jandris, Lafayette, New York, for “Compositions and methods for improved abrasion resistance of polymeric components.”

Anti-Coagulation Factor XI Antibodies

ADIMAB, LLC, Lebanon, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11485794 B2, initially filed May 1, 2020) developed by six inventors Zhu Chen, Warren, New Jersey; Kenneth Ellsworth, Cranbury, New Jersey; James Milligan, New Egypt, New Jersey; Elizabeth Oldham, Santa Clara, California; Dietmar Seiffert, Lawrence Township, New Jersey; and Bianka Prinz, Lebanon, New Hampshire, for “Anti-coagulation factor XI antibodies.”

Technologies for Sanitizing Medical Devices

SOCLEAN INC., Peterborough, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11484613 B2, initially filed Sept. 1, 2021) developed by five inventors Kurt Michael Maw, Salem, Massachusetts; Ashley James Nye Legg, Newton, Massachusetts; Robert Wilkins, Peterborough, New Hampshire; Robert A. Charles, New Boston, New Hampshire; and Alex Chaves, Hudson, New Hampshire, for “Technologies for sanitizing medical devices.”

Method for Conditioning of a Sensor

WAVEFORM TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Salem, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11484227 B2, initially filed Nov. 1, 2018) developed by three inventors Mihailo V. Rebec, Portland, Oregon; Robert Bruce, Beaverton, Oregon; and Ralph Dutt-Ballerstadt, Portland, Oregon, for “Method for conditioning of a sensor.”

Circumferential Stiffeners for Composite Fancases

ALBANY ENGINEERED COMPOSITES, INC., Rochester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11485048 B2, initially filed Oct. 31, 2017) developed by Jonathan Goering, York, Maine, for “Circumferential stiffeners for composite fancases.”

Anti-Respiratory Syncytial Virus Antibodies, and Methods of Their Generation and Use

ADIMAB, LLC, Lebanon, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11485775 B2, initially filed Oct. 20, 2017) developed by Laura M. Walker, Lebanon, New Hampshire, for “Anti-respiratory syncytial virus antibodies, and methods of their generation and use.”

Signal Quality Database

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11490348 B2, initially filed Aug. 11, 2020) developed by four inventors Steven Paul Papa, Windham, New Hampshire; Rajesh Kumar Mishra, Westford, Massachusetts; Sridhar Donepudi, Nashua, New Hampshire; and Simon Mellor, Heathfield, United Kingdom, for “Signal quality database.”

Medical Device Having Integrated Sterile Work Platform

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE HOLDINGS, INC., Waltham, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11484636 B2, initially filed April 16, 2020) developed by four inventors Eric Bergman, Newton, Massachusetts; David Yuds, Hudson, New Hampshire; Jonathan Leclerc, Northborough, Massachusetts; and Mary Vasseur Finn, Ayer, Massachusetts, for “Medical device having integrated sterile work platform.”

Management System for Point of Care Testing

ABBOTT POINT OF CARE INC., Princeton, New Jersey has been assigned a patent (No. US 11488088 B2, initially filed Feb. 2, 2021) developed by six inventors Paul Glavina, Ottawa, Canada; Jody Ann Tirinato, Plainsboro, New Jersey; Pierre Emeric, Princeton, New Jersey; Dan Molloy, Manchester, New Hampshire; Maureen Weber, Crete, Illinois; and Christopher Fetters, York, Pennsylvania, for “Management system for point of care testing.”