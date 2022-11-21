N.H. patents through Nov. 20

>italic<(Note: The US Patent Service has changed the way it reports patents and as a result, we can no longer include direct links to each patent. You can find them here, using the patent number. Sorry for the inconvenience.)>res<

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through Nov. 20.

***

Durable Joint Seal System With Flexibly Attached Cover Plate and Rib

SCHUL INTERNATIONAL CO., LLC, Hudson, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11499273 B2, initially filed Aug. 23, 2021) developed by Steven R. Robinson, Windham, New Hampshire, for “Durable joint seal system with flexibly attached cover plate and rib.”

***

Fluid Ejection Devices With Reduced Crosstalk

FUJIFILM DIMATIX, INC., Lebanon, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11498330 B2, initially filed Feb. 8, 2021) developed by five inventors Christoph Menzel, New London, New Hampshire; Kevin von Essen, San Jose, California; Steven H. Barss, Wilmot Flat, New Hampshire; Mats G. Ottosson, Saltsjo-Boo, Sweden; and Darren T. Imai, Los Gatos, California, for “Fluid ejection devices with reduced crosstalk.”

***

Backhaul Dynamic Link Distance

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11503479 B2, initially filed May 11, 2020) developed by Gaurav Kumar, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Backhaul dynamic link distance.”

***

Manpack Base Station

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11502394 B2, initially filed Dec. 17, 2019) developed by three inventors Jason Tiner, North Smithfield, Rhode Island; Rajesh Khanna, Auburndale, Massachusetts; and Patrick McPhee, Ashby, Massachusetts, for “Manpack base station.”

***

Rule Swapping in a Packet Network

CENTRIPETAL NETWORKS, INC., Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11502996 B2, initially filed June 4, 2020) developed by three inventors David K. Ahn, Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Steven Rogers, Leesburg, Virginia; and Sean Moore, Hollis, New Hampshire, for “Rule swapping in a packet network.”

***

Package Tracking Systems and Methods

POSITION IMAGING, INC., Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11501244 B1, initially filed April 5, 2016) developed by four inventors Edward L. Hill, Exeter, New Hampshire; Rafal Piotrowski, Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Harry Lee Deffebach, III, Melbourne Beach, Florida; and Krenar Komoni, Worcester, Massachusetts, for “Package tracking systems and methods.”

***

Systems and Methods for Patient-Proximate Vapor Transfer for Respiratory Therapy

VAPOTHERM, INC., Exeter, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11497880 B2, initially filed July 23, 2019) developed by three inventors Felino V. Cortez, Jr., Bowie, Maryland; Charles Busey, Easton, Maryland; and George C. Dungan, II, Dallas, Texas, for “Systems and methods for patient-proximate vapor transfer for respiratory therapy.”

***

Expansion Joint Seal With Status Sensor

SCHUL INTERNATIONAL CO., LLC, Hudson, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11499640 B1, initially filed July 12, 2021) developed by four inventors Nicholas A. Fiorilla, Hudson, New Hampshire; Michael M. Sebold, Cleveland Heights, Ohio; Donny Wallis, Plaistow, New Hampshire; and Stephen M. Pierson, Lakewood, Ohio, for “Expansion joint seal with status sensor.”

***

Actuators for Fluid Delivery Systems

FUJIFILM DIMATIX, INC., Lebanon, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11498334 B2, initially filed March 8, 2021) developed by four inventors Christoph Menzel, New London, New Hampshire; Shinya Sugimoto, San Jose, California; Mats G. Ottoson, Saltsjo-Boo, Sweden; and Wayne Liu, San Jose, California, for “Actuators for fluid delivery systems.”

***

Xx/Xn Protocol Programmability

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11503139 B2, initially filed Dec. 8, 2020) developed by five inventors Rajesh Kumar Mishra, Westford, Massachusetts; Steven Paul Papa, Windham, New Hampshire; Kaitki Agarwal, Westford, Massachusetts; Zeev Lubenski, Nonth Andover, Massachusetts; and Jitender Arora, Westford, Massachusetts, for “Xx/Xn protocol programmability.”

***

Aerial Cable Spacer Insulator

MARMON UTILITY LLC, Milford, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11502494 B2, initially filed May 2, 2022) developed by five inventors Charles Clement, Pelham, New Hampshire; Jordan Barthol, Nashua, New Hampshire; Shravani Talabathula, Groton, Massachusetts; Edward Laughlin, Lowell, Massachusetts; and Guberson Mercedat, Andover, Massachusetts, for “Aerial cable spacer insulator.”

***

Patch-Sized Fluid Delivery Systems and Methods

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11497846 B2, initially filed Dec. 31, 2018) developed by three inventors Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire; Larry B. Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire; and Eric Yeaton, Epsom, New Hampshire, for “Patch-sized fluid delivery systems and methods.”

***

System, Method, and Apparatus for Clamping

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11499672 B2, initially filed June 1, 2020) developed by eight inventors Jeffrey M. Janway, Hooksett, New Hampshire; Larry B. Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Matthew Richard Gill, Ridgewood Queens, New York; Richard J. Lanigan, Concord, New Hampshire; Thomas A. Friedrich, Loudon, New Hampshire; Stephen L. Fichera, Salem, New Hampshire; Jesse Tetherly Bodwell, Manchester, New Hampshire; and Erik N. Sabin, Manchester, New Hampshire, for “System, method, and apparatus for clamping.”

***

Apparatus, System and Method for Fluid Delivery

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11497686 B2, initially filed March 26, 2021) developed by four inventors Richard J. Lanigan, Concord, New Hampshire; Kevin L. Grant, Litchfield, New Hampshire; Lisa A. Gustin, Manchester, New Hampshire; and Timothy D. Moreau, Manchester, New Hampshire, for “Apparatus, system and method for fluid delivery.”

***

***

Fabrication Method for Endcapped Fiber Laser Pigtails With Sub-Micron Virtual Waist Positional Accuracy

MASSACHUSETTS INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY, Cambridge, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11500158 B2, initially filed Jan. 13, 2020) developed by six inventors Jason E. Langseth, Malden, Massachusetts; Christopher Hwang, Watertown, Massachusetts; William Nowak, West Roxbury, Massachusetts; Daniel Miller, Cambridge, Massachusetts; David Fouche, Carlisle, Massachusetts; and Joshua Olitzky, Windham, New Hampshire, for “Fabrication method for endcapped fiber laser pigtails with sub-micron virtual waist positional accuracy.”

***

Service Processor and System With Secure Booting and Monitoring of Service Processor Integrity

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION, Armonk, New York has been assigned a patent (No. US 11503030 B2, initially filed Aug. 6, 2019) developed by nine inventors Patrick J. Callaghan, Vestal, New York; Kenneth A. Goldman, Norwalk, Connecticut; Guerney D. H. Hunt, Yorktown Heights, New York; Elaine R. Palmer, Hanover, New Hampshire; Dimitrios Pendarakis, Westport, Connecticut; David R. Safford, Clifton Park, New York; Brian D. Valentine, Endicott, New York; George C. Wilson, Austin, Texas; and Miriam Zohar, New Hempsted, New York, for “Service processor and system with secure booting and monitoring of service processor integrity.”

***

***

Field Programmable Gate Array With External Phase-Locked Loop

HFT SOLUTIONS, LLC, New Canaan, Connecticut has been assigned a patent (No. US 11502694 B1, initially filed Aug. 18, 2021) developed by Nima Badizadegan, Salem, New Hampshire, for “Field programmable gate array with external phase-locked loop.”

***

Concentrated Liquid Pharmaceutical Formulations of Furosemide

SCPHARMACEUTICALS INC., Burlington, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11497755 B2, initially filed Feb. 18, 2022) developed by five inventors Alfredo Grossi, Stoneham, Massachusetts; Britt Kostraba, Sandown, New Hampshire; Olatokumbo O. Luca Ogunleye, Tewksbury, Massachusetts; Shannon Terry, Somerville, Massachusetts; and Franciscus Koppenhagen, Salem, New Hampshire, for “Concentrated liquid pharmaceutical formulations of furosemide.”

***

Methods and Systems for Managing Networked Storage System Resources

NETAPP INC., San Jose, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 11500750 B2, initially filed Sept. 6, 2019) developed by five inventors John Jason Sprague, Westford, Massachusetts; Aashay Yogesh Joshi, Nashua, New Hampshire; Francisco Jose Assis Rosa, Sudbury, Massachusetts; Keren Dagan, Lexington, Massachusetts; and Michael Edward Stapp, Westford, Massachusetts, for “Methods and systems for managing networked storage system resources.”