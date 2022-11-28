NH patents through Nov. 27

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through Nov. 27.

Manual Driver Assembly for a Pulsatile Fluid Pump

VENTRIFLO, INC., Pelham, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11506192 B1, initially filed Aug. 17, 2021) developed by six inventors David Olney, Chester, New Hampshire; Douglas E. Vincent, Pelham, New Hampshire; Laura S. Cleminson, Stratham, New Hampshire; Lawrence Kuba, Nashua, New Hampshire; Michael Cole, Stratham, New Hampshire; and Roger Greeley, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, for “Manual driver assembly for a pulsatile fluid pump.”

Method for Producing Bulk Silicon Carbide

GTAT CORPORATION, Hudson, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11505876 B2, initially filed Oct. 9, 2020) developed by four inventors Roman V. Drachev, Bedford, New Hampshire; Santhanaraghavan Parthasarathy, Tewksbury, Massachusetts; Andriy M. Andrukhiv, Hollis, New Hampshire; and David S. Lyttle, Amherst, New Hampshire, for “Method for producing bulk silicon carbide.”

Articulating Microsurgical Instrument

VASCULAR TECHNOLOGY, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11504147 B2, initially filed May 15, 2019) developed by four inventors Stephen Martone, Nashua, New Hampshire; Trevor Jacob Laughlin, Minneapolis, Minnesota; Rachana S. Suchdev, Hollis, New Hampshire; and David Regan, Pelham, New Hampshire, for “Articulating microsurgical instrument.”

Conductor Spacer Assembly With Locking Feature

BURNDY, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11509124 B2, initially filed Dec. 18, 2020) developed by Robert V. DeFrance, Poughkeepsie, New York, for “Conductor spacer assembly with locking feature.”

ID Ambiguity Reduction

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11506752 B2, initially filed April 20, 2020) developed by five inventors James R. Jolly, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Lynn M. Shepard, Litchfield, New Hampshire; Richard B. Elder, Jr., Bedford, New Hampshire; Richard A. Faust, III, Salem, New Hampshire; and Susan F. Lindemann, Derry, New Hampshire, for “ID ambiguity reduction.”

Automatic Gain Control System for Processing of Clipped Signal Samples

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11509274 B2, initially filed April 7, 2021) developed by Michael H. Stockmaster, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Ryan D. Downey, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, for “Automatic gain control system for processing of clipped signal samples.”

Compositions and Methods for Treatment of Skin Infections

PEDICIS RESEARCH LLC, Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11504384 B1, initially filed Feb. 7, 2022) developed by Robert Alonso, North Hampton, New Hampshire, and Lawrence Stoll, Clifton Park, New York, for “Compositions and methods for treatment of skin infections.”

Anomaly Detection System Using Multi-Layer Support Vector Machines and Method Thereof

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11507785 B2, initially filed April 30, 2020) developed by Martin S. Glassman, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Anomaly detection system using multi-layer support vector machines and method thereof.”

Image Based Estimation of Aerial Platform Orientation in Roll and Pitch

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11508086 B2, initially filed Nov. 3, 2020) developed by Simone B. Bortolami, Belmont, Massachusetts, and Helen F. Webb, Malden, Massachusetts, for “Image based estimation of aerial platform orientation in roll and pitch.”

System and Method for Sharing Quantum Information

QUBIT MOVING AND STORAGE, LLC, Franconia, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11507874 B2, initially filed June 13, 2022) developed by Gary Vacon, East Falmouth, Massachusetts, and Kristin A. Rauschenbach, Franconia, New Hampshire, for “System and method for sharing quantum information.”

System and Method of Personalized Navigation Inside a Business Enterprise

POSITION IMAGING, INC., Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11506501 B2, initially filed May 4, 2021) developed by Edward L. Hill, Conway, New Hampshire, for “System and method of personalized navigation inside a business enterprise.”

Method, Apparatus, and System for Enhanced Oil and Gas Recovery With Super Focused Heat

XDI HOLDINGS, LLC, Bedford, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11506036 B2, initially filed April 28, 2021) developed by James C. Juranitch, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, for “Method, apparatus, and system for enhanced oil and gas recovery with super focused heat.”

Plasma Engine Using Reactive Species

Three inventors Nicholas V. Perricone, Meriden, Connecticut; Kurt Rauschenbach, Franconia, New Hampshire; and Matthew Partlow, Townsend, Washington, have been awarded a patent (No. US 11510307 B1, initially filed May 8, 2022) for “Plasma engine using reactive species.”

Quotidian Scene Reconstruction Engine

QUIDIENT, LLC, Easton, Maryland has been assigned a patent (No. US 11508115 B2, initially filed Nov. 14, 2019) developed by four inventors David Scott Ackerson, Easton, Maryland; Donald J. Meagher, Candia, New Hampshire; John K. Leffingwell, Madison, Alabama; and Kostas Daniilidis, Wynnewood, Pennsylvania, for “Quotidian scene reconstruction engine.”

Power Stage Controller for Switching Converter With Clamp

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC., Dallas, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 11509230 B2, initially filed July 24, 2020) developed by Jean Picard, Hooksett, New Hampshire, for “Power stage controller for switching converter with clamp.”

Techniques for In-Memory Spatial Object Filtering

ORACLE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION, Redwood Shores, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 11507590 B2, initially filed June 17, 2020) developed by six inventors Siva Ravada, Nashua, New Hampshire; Ying Hu, Nashua, New Hampshire; Zhen Hua Liu, San Mateo, California; Shasank Kisan Chavan, Menlo Park, California; Aurosish Mishra, Belmont, California; and Vikas Arora, Burlingame, California, for “Techniques for in-memory spatial object filtering.”

Compositions for Detecting Mutant Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase in Lung Cancer

CELL SIGNALING TECHNOLOGY, INC., Danvers, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11505833 B2, initially filed Nov. 24, 2020) developed by eight inventors Klarisa Rikova, Reading, Massachusetts; Herbert Haack, South Hamilton, Massachusetts; Laura Sullivan, Shrewsbury, Massachusetts; Ailan Guo, Lexington, Massachusetts; Anthony Possemato, Worcester, Massachusetts; Joan MacNeill, Litchfield, New Hampshire; Ting-Lei Gu, Woburn, Massachusetts; and Jian Yu, Hamilton, Massachusetts, for “Compositions for detecting mutant anaplastic lymphoma kinase in lung cancer.”

Systems and Methods for Remotely-Enabled Identification of a User Infection

ROM TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Brookfield, Connecticut has been assigned a patent (No. US 11508482 B2, initially filed July 19, 2021) developed by eight inventors Steven Mason, Las Vegas, Nevada; Daniel Posnack, Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Peter Arn, Roxbury, Connecticut; Wendy Para, Las Vegas, Nevada; S. Adam Hacking, Nashua, New Hampshire; Micheal Mueller, Oil City, Pennsylvania; Joseph Guaneri, Merrick, New York; and Jonathan Greene, Denver, Colorado, for “Systems and methods for remotely-enabled identification of a user infection.”

Methods and Apparatus for Forming a Pierce Hole in a Workpiece

THE ESAB GROUP INC., North Bethesda, Maryland has been assigned a patent (No. US 11504794 B2, initially filed Jan. 2, 2020) developed by Michael Nadler, Wilmot, New Hampshire, and Ryan Lynaugh, Cornish, New Hampshire, for “Methods and apparatus for forming a pierce hole in a workpiece.”

Display Screen or Portion Thereof With Graphical User Interface

EMD MILLIPORE CORPORATION, Burlington, Massachusetts has been assigned a design patent (No. US D0970517 S1, initially filed Nov. 12, 2020) developed by six inventors Sarah Trice, Boston, Massachusetts; Lindsey Rickershauser, Chelmsford, Massachusetts; Xiang Wu, Lexington, Massachusetts; Churl Oh, Concord, Massachusetts; Nadia Brugger, Cambridge, Massachusetts; and Emma Gardener, Hollis, New Hampshire, for “Display screen or portion thereof with graphical user interface.”