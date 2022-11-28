Tearing down Vermont Yankee (including its radioactive water)

Bloomberg has an article (here it is) about tearing down Vermont Yankee. Apparently it’s going better than planned – the site may be ready for redevelopment by late 2026, four years earlier than planned.

This detail surprised me: “There’s 1.2 million gallons that were used in the reactor that also have to be pumped into tanker trains. After transport by rail to Texas, that water— almost enough to fill two Olympic-sized swimming pools— will be mixed with the chemical bentonite to turn it into a solid so it can be safely buried for perpetuity alongside the reactor and other material from the plant.”

Like many of you, I wish they’d been able to keep VY going for climate change reasons.