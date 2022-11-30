‘Age-friendly’ development might defuse old-timers’ NIMBY reflex

Seniors – people in my age group – are often an obstacle to intelligent town planning. We don’t like change and we’re afraid that weird things like bike lanes and housing that’s different than single-family homes on big lots will “ruin the neighborhood character” and (outrage!) reduce the resale price of our house. NIMBY, thy name is us.

So here’s a thought: Repackage sensible ideas like sidewalks, mixed-used development and bike lines as being “age friendly” – things that will let old folks stay in their house instead of being shuffled off to a COVID-racked retirement home when they can’t mow the enormous lawn any more.

New Hampshire Bulletin has a story (read the whole thing here) talking about that very idea, although it’s not presented in quite such a damn-those-annoying-old-farts kind of way: