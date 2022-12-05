N.H. patents through Dec. 4

The US Patent Service has changed the way it reports patents and we can no longer include direct links to each patent. You can find them here, using the patent number.

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through Dec. 4.

***

Skate or Other Footwear

BAUER HOCKEY LLC, Exeter, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11510455 B2, initially filed Sept. 4, 2020) developed by Garnet Alexander, Beaconsfield, Canada, and Marc Poirier, St-Constant, Canada, for “Skate or other footwear.”

***

Method and Apparatus for Quantitative and Depth Resolved Hyperspectral Fluorescence and Reflectance Imaging for Surgical Guidance

THE TRUSTEES OF DARTMOUTH COLLEGE, Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11510600 B2, initially filed Feb. 15, 2016) developed by six inventors Pablo Valdes, Phoenix, Arizona; Frederic Leblond, Montreal, Canada; Keith D. Paulsen, Hanover, New Hampshire; Brian Campbell Wilson, Toronto, Canada; David W. Roberts, Lyme, New Hampshire; and Michael Jermyn, Longueuil, Canada, for “Method and apparatus for quantitative and depth resolved hyperspectral fluorescence and reflectance imaging for surgical guidance.”

***

Rule-Based Network-Threat Detection

CENTRIPETAL NETWORKS, INC., Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11516241 B2, initially filed April 5, 2022) developed by seven inventors David K. Ahn, Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Keith A. George, Fort Royal, Virginia; Peter P. Geremia, Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Pierre Mallett, III, Herndon, Virginia; Sean Moore, Hollis, New Hampshire; Robert T. Perry, Ashburn, Virginia; and Jonathan R. Rogers, Hampton Falls, New Hampshire, for “Rule-based network-threat detection.”

***

Clip for a Semiconductor Chip Tray

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D0971168S1, initially filed Nov. 24, 2020) developed by Richard Rochford, Litchfield, New Hampshire, and Edward L. Brabant, Jr., Dracut, Massachusetts, for “Clip for a semiconductor chip tray.”

***

Method for Calculating Dielectric Versus Air Void Content Relationship for Asphalt Concrete Using a Single Calibration Measurement

GEOPHYSICAL SURVEY SYSTEMS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11513146 B2, initially filed March 23, 2021) developed by Roger Roberts, Amesbury, Massachusetts, for “Method for calculating dielectric versus air void content relationship for asphalt concrete using a single calibration measurement.”

***

Pump Cassette and Methods for Use in Medical Treatment System Using a Plurality of Fluid Lines

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11511024 B2, initially filed July 10, 2019) developed by six inventors David W. McGill, Woodstock, Georgia; James D. Dale, Milton, Florida; Simon C. Helmore, San Francisco, California; Richard J. Lanigan, Concord, New Hampshire; Jason A. Demers, Manchester, New Hampshire; and Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire, for “Pump cassette and methods for use in medical treatment system using a plurality of fluid lines.”

***

Quick Release Connector

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11510497 B2, initially filed Sept. 13, 2019) developed by Otis L. Clapp, Epping, New Hampshire, for “Quick release connector.”

***

Apparatus for Infusing Fluid

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11511038 B2, initially filed Dec. 4, 2020) developed by ten inventors Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire; John M. Kerwin, Manchester, New Hampshire; Colin H. Murphy, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Jonathan Parker, Henniker, New Hampshire; Daniel F. Pawlowski, Raymond, New Hampshire; Dirk A. van derMerwe, Canterbury, New Hampshire; Larry B. Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Christopher C. Langenfeld, Nashua, New Hampshire; Michael S. Place, Manchester, New Hampshire; and Michael J. Slate, Merrimack, New Hampshire, for “Apparatus for infusing fluid.”

***

Methods for Assembly of Tetracyclic Compounds by StereoselectiveC9-C10 Bond Formation

TRUSTEES OF DARTMOUTH COLLEGE, Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11512107 B2, initially filed March 3, 2021) developed by Glenn C. Micalizio, Norwich, Vermont, for “Methods for assembly of tetracyclic compounds by stereoselectiveC9-C10 bond formation.”

***

Anti-Coagulation Factor XI Antibodies

ADIMABLLC, Lebanon, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11512142 B2, initially filed May 1, 2020) developed by six inventors Zhu Chen, Warren, New Jersey; Kenneth Ellsworth, Cranbury, New Jersey; James Milligan, New Egypt, New Jersey; Elizabeth Oldham, Santa Clara, California; DietmarSeiffert, Lawrence Township, New Jersey; and BiankaPrinz, Lebanon, New Hampshire, for “Anti-coagulation factor XI antibodies.”

***

Dual Circuit Digital Isolator

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11515246 B2, initially filed Oct. 9, 2020) developed by five inventors SundarChetlur, Bedford, New Hampshire; Maxim Klebanov, Manchester, New Hampshire; Cory Voisine, Manchester, New Hampshire; Kenneth Snowdon, Stratham, New Hampshire; and Hsuan-JungWu, Taoyuan, Taiwan, for “Dual circuit digital isolator.”

***

Flexible Applicator

CYNOSURE, LLC, Westford, Massachusetts has been assigned a design patent (No. US D0971415S1, initially filed Dec. 23, 2020) developed by six inventors Jeffrey Michael Treen, Nashua, New Hampshire; Daniel B. Masse, Windham, New Hampshire; James Boll, Auburndale, Massachusetts; Jeffrey Simon, Everett, Massachusetts; David Sonnenshein, Dorchester Center, Massachusetts; and Samuel Bruce, Malden, Massachusetts, for “Flexible applicator.”

***

Thermodynamic Measures on Protein-Protein Interaction Networks for Cancer Therapy

Two inventors, Edward A. Rietman, Nashua, New Hampshire, and GiannoulaLakkaKlement, Boston, Massachusetts, have been awarded a patent (No. US 11515004 B2, initially filed May 20, 2016) for “Thermodynamic measures on protein-protein interaction networks for cancer therapy.”

***

Electro-Optic Displays Including Redox Compounds

E INK CORPORATION, Billerica, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11513414 B2, initially filed Dec. 12, 2019) developed by four inventors Stephen J. Telfer, Arlington, Massachusetts; Peter Carsten Bailey Widger, Nashua, New Hampshire; Ana L. Lattes, Newton, Massachusetts; and Dan John Lauber, Arlington, Massachusetts, for “Electro-optic displays including redox compounds.”

***

Localized Dynamic Video Streaming System

Two inventors, SmTamjid, Northborough, Massachusetts, and ReazulHasanRussel, Dover, New Hampshire, have been awarded a patent (No. US 11516517 B2, initially filed March 19, 2021) for “Localized dynamic video streaming system.”

***

Method and Apparatus for Quantitative and Depth Resolved Hyperspectral Fluorescence and Reflectance Imaging for Surgical Guidance

THE TRUSTEES OF DARTMOUTH COLLEGE, Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11510600 B2, initially filed Feb. 15, 2016) developed by six inventors Pablo Valdes, Phoenix, Arizona; Frederic Leblond, Montreal, Canada; Keith D. Paulsen, Hanover, New Hampshire; Brian Campbell Wilson, Toronto, Canada; David W. Roberts, Lyme, New Hampshire; and Michael Jermyn, Longueuil, Canada, for “Method and apparatus for quantitative and depth resolved hyperspectral fluorescence and reflectance imaging for surgical guidance.”

***

Methods, Systems, and Computer Readable Media for Enabling Cloud-Based Management Services Using an On-Sii E Management Cloud Engine

ORACLE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION, Redwood Shores, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 11516185 B2, initially filed March 13, 2021) developed by four inventors James Lawrence Scali, Hollis, New Hampshire; Gary Michael Lorkiewicz, Sutton, Massachusetts; Robert Hugh Holt, Amherst, New Hampshire; and Gregory Thomas Deubler, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Methods, systems, and computer readable media for enabling cloud-based management services using an on-sii e management cloud engine.”

***

Integrated Multiple Actuator Electro-Hydraulic Units

CLEARMOTION, INC., Billerica, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11511590 B2, initially filed Dec. 17, 2020) developed by six inventors Joseph Thomas Belter, Somerville, Massachusetts; Clive Tucker, Charlestown, Massachusetts; Marco Giovanardi, Melrose, Massachusetts; Jack A. Ekchian, Belmont, Massachusetts; Zackary Martin Anderson, Cambridge, Massachusetts; and John A. Laplante, Concord, New Hampshire, for “Integrated multiple actuator electro-hydraulic units.”

***

Radio Frequency (RF) Power Detector for Antenna Mode Detection

PPIP, LLC, Chandler, Arizona has been assigned a patent (No. US 11516742 B2, initially filed Jan. 26, 2021) developed by three inventors Michael Fong, Chandler, Arizona; NericHsin-wu Fong, Tempe, Arizona; and Teddy David Thomas, Bedford, New Hampshire, for “Radio frequency (RF) power detector for antenna mode detection.”

***

Selective Policy-Driven Interception of Encrypted Network Traffic Utilizing a Domain Name Service and a Single-Sign on Service

CISCO TECHNOLOGY, INC., San Jose, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 11516260 B2, initially filed Feb. 3, 2021) developed by six inventors AlessandroDuminuco, Milan, Italy; Hendrikus G. P. Bosch, Aalsmeer, Netherlands; Jeffrey Michael Napper, Delft, Netherlands; VinnyParla, North Hampton, New Hampshire; JulienBarbot, Villebon-sur-Yvette, France; and SapeJurrienMullender, Amsterdam, Netherlands, for “Selective policy-driven interception of encrypted network traffic utilizing a domain name service and a single-sign on service.”

***

Methods and System for Robust Service Architecture for Vehicle-To-Everything Communications

VERIZON PATENT AND LICENSING INC., Basking Ridge, New Jersey has been assigned a patent (No. US 11516634 B2, initially filed Sept. 29, 2020) developed by BhumipKhasnabish, Lexington, Massachusetts, and RohitShirishSaraf, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Methods and system for robust service architecture for vehicle-to-everything communications.”

***

Electro-Optic Media and Writable Display Incorporating the Same

E INK CORPORATION, Billerica, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11513413 B2, initially filed Oct. 28, 2019) developed by four inventors Michael D. McCreary, Acton, Massachusetts; Richard J. Paolini, Jr., Framingham, Massachusetts; Stephen J. Telfer, Arlington, Massachusetts; and Samantha Morrill, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Electro-optic media and writable display incorporating the same.”