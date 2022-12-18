N.H. patents through Dec. 18

The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through Dec. 18.

***

System, Method, and Apparatus for Electronic Patient Care

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11524107 B2, initially filed Oct. 16, 2019) developed by six inventors Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire; John J. Biasi, Nashua, New Hampshire; Jacob W. Scarpaci, Manchester, New Hampshire; John M. Kerwin, Manchester, New Hampshire; James G. Turner, Manchester, New Hampshire; and Todd A. Ballantyne, Amherst, New Hampshire, for “System, method, and apparatus for electronic patient care.”

***

Systems and Methods of Optimizing the Use of User Questions to Identify Similarities Among a Large Network of Users

LYQNESS INC., Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11526552 B2, initially filed Aug. 18, 2020) developed by Darrell Philpot, Manchester, New Hampshire, for “Systems and methods of optimizing the use of user questions to identify similarities among a large network of users.”

***

Uplink Measurements for Wireless Systems

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11528175 B2, initially filed Feb. 23, 2021) developed by Ajay Sharma, Pune, India, and Somasekhar Pemmasani, Bangalore, India, for “Uplink measurements for wireless systems.”

***

Slide Clamp

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D0972722 S1, initially filed Nov. 29, 2021) developed by Larry B. Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire, for “Slide clamp.”

***

QoS-aware Asymmetrical Uplink-Downlink Pairing

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11528717 B2, initially filed Oct. 13, 2020) developed by Prashanth Rao, Wilmington, Massachusetts, for ”QoS-aware asymmetrical uplink-downlink pairing.”

***

System and Method for Massive MIMO Communication

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11528068 B2, initially filed July 30, 2019) developed by Yang Xu, San Diego, California, and Steven Paul Papa, Windham, New Hampshire, for “System and method for massive MIMO communication.”

***

SON Accounting for Max Geographical Distance

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11528667 B2, initially filed Jan. 26, 2021) developed by Eric Mrozinski, Westford, Massachusetts, for “SON accounting for max geographical distance.”

***

Apparatus to Control Fluid Flow Through a Tube

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D0972718 S1, initially filed July 9, 2019) developed by David E. Collins, Merrimac, Massachusetts, for “Apparatus to control fluid flow through a tube.”

***

Apparatus, System and Method for Fluid Delivery

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11523972 B2, initially filed April 24, 2019) developed by three inventors Kevin L. Grant, Litchfield, New Hampshire; Richard J. Lanigan, Concord, New Hampshire; and Cory L. Adams, Pembroke, New Hampshire, for “Apparatus, system and method for fluid delivery.”

***

Apparatus, System and Method for Fluid Delivery

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11524151 B2, initially filed March 7, 2013) developed by six inventors Richard J. Lanigan, Concord, New Hampshire; Gregory R. Lanier, Jr., Merrimack, New Hampshire; Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire; Bright C. K. Foo, Hollis, New Hampshire; Kevin L. Grant, Litchfield, New Hampshire; and Lisa A. Panneton, Manchester, New Hampshire, for “Apparatus, system and method for fluid delivery.”

***

Enhanced X2 Protocol

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11528650 B2, initially filed Oct. 6, 2020) developed by five inventors Kaitki Agarwal, Westford, Massachusetts; Yang Cao, Westford, Massachusetts; Jitender Arora, Nashua, New Hampshire; Michael Y Saji, Brookline, Massachusetts; and Zeev Lubenski, North Andover, Massachusetts, for “Enhanced X2 protocol.”

***

SON-controlled DFS

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11528614 B2, initially filed April 28, 2020) developed by Sumit Garg, Nashua, New Hampshire, and Steven Beaudette, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “SON-controlled DFS.”

***

OpenRAN Networking Infrastructure

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11528636 B2, initially filed Feb. 4, 2021) developed by six inventors Rajesh Kumar Mishra, Westford, Massachusetts; Eugina Jordan, Leominster, Massachusetts; Zahid Ghadialy, Ilford, United Kingdom; Kaitki Agarwal, Westford, Massachusetts; Fernando Cerioni, Clinton, Massachusetts; and Arun Prasath, Boxborough, Massachusetts, for ”OpenRAN networking infrastructure.”

***

Mechanical Branch Outlet

ASC ENGINEERED SOLUTIONS, LLC, Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11525530 B2, initially filed April 14, 2020) developed by four inventors Thomas Borawski, Coventry, Rhode Island; Joseph William Beagen, Jr., Providence, Rhode Island; Matthew W. McNamara, Portsmouth, Rhode Island; and Stephen Eric Scott, North Kingstown, Rhode Island, for “Mechanical branch outlet.”

***

Battery Mounting Mechanism

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11527798 B2, initially filed Aug. 26, 2020) developed by Gary M. Shapiro, Wakefield, Massachusetts, for “Battery mounting mechanism.”

***

Magnetic-Field Sensor With Test Pin for Diagnostic Assessment of Target Validity, Target Placement and/or Control of Signal Range and/or Offset

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11525705 B1, initially filed July 13, 2021) developed by Kevin Maffei, Hooksett, New Hampshire, for “Magnetic-field sensor with test pin for diagnostic assessment of target validity, target placement and/or control of signal range and/or offset.”

***

Chamber Systems for Additive Manufacturing

SEURAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Wilmington, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11524369 B2, initially filed Oct. 21, 2020) developed by six inventors James A. DeMuth, Woburn, Massachusetts; Erik Toomre, Los Altos, California; Francis L. Leard, Sudbury, Massachusetts; Kourosh Kamshad, Hudson, New Hampshire; Heiner Fees, Bietigheim-Bissingen, Germany; and Eugene Berdichevsky, Oakland, California, for “Chamber systems for additive manufacturing.”

***

High Brightness, Monolithic, Multispectral Semiconductor Laser

TERADIODE, INC., Wilmington, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11526019 B2, initially filed Aug. 10, 2020) developed by four inventors Robin Huang, North Billerica, Massachusetts; Bien Chann, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Parviz Tayebati, Sherborn, Massachusetts; and Mike Cruz, Somerville, Massachusetts, for “High brightness, monolithic, multispectral semiconductor laser.”

***

System, Method, and Apparatus for Electronic Patient Care

***

Anti-Human VISTA Antibodies

JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICALS, INC., Raritan, New Jersey has been assigned a patent (No. US 11525000 B2, initially filed April 14, 2017) developed by five inventors Michael Molloy, Enfield, New Hampshire; Jay Rothstein, Norwich, Vermont; Dov Pechenick, New Hampton, New Hampshire; Linda Snyder, Pottsdown, Pennsylvania; and Gordon Powers, Malvern, Pennsylvania, for “Anti-human VISTA antibodies and use thereof.”

***

Cash Flow Forecasting Using a Bottoms-Up Machine Learning Approach

BOTTOMLINE TECHNOLOGIES, SARL, Geneva, Switzerland has been assigned a patent (No. US 11526859 B1, initially filed Sept. 4, 2020) developed by Peter Cousins, Rye, New Hampshire, and Edouard Joliveau, Vetraz-Monthoux, France, for “Cash flow forecasting using a bottoms-up machine learning approach.”

***

Detecting Foreign Objects in Wireless Power Transfer Systems

MEDIATEK INC., Hsin-Chu, Taiwan has been assigned a patent (No. US 11527921 B2, initially filed Nov. 9, 2020) developed by Vladimir A. Muratov, Manchester, New Hampshire, and William Plumb, Charlestown, Massachusetts, for “Detecting foreign objects in wireless power transfer systems.”

***

Rapid Diagnostic Test for LAMP

NEW ENGLAND BIOLABS, INC., Ipswich, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11525166 B2, initially filed March 21, 2022) developed by thirteen inventors Nathan Tanner, West Newbury, Massachusetts; Yinhua Zhang, North Reading, Massachusetts; Eric Hunt, Danvers, Massachusetts; Gregory Patton, Peabody, Massachusetts; Guoping Ren, Danvers, Massachusetts; Zhiru Li, Lexington, Massachusetts; Andrew Barry, Ipswich, Massachusetts; Nicole Nichols, Reading, Massachusetts; Catherine B. Poole, Medford, Massachusetts; Harriet M. Strimpel, Manchester, Massachusetts; Ivan R. Correa, Jr., Hamilton, Massachusetts; Clotilde Carlow, Ipswich, Massachusetts; and Esta Slayton, Epping, New Hampshire, for “Rapid diagnostic test for LAMP.”

***

Systems and Methods for Ambulatory Generation of Nitric Oxide

THIRD POLE, INC., Waltham, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11524134 B2, initially filed May 27, 2021) developed by six inventors David G. Zapol, San Francisco, California; Gregory W. Hall, Belmont, Massachusetts; Wolfgang Scholz, Beverly, Massachusetts; Benjamin Apollonio, Lunenburg, Massachusetts; Frank Heirtzler, Londonderry, New Hampshire; and Andrew Ferencz, Southborough, Massachusetts, for “Systems and methods for ambulatory generation of nitric oxide.”