N.H. patents through Dec. 25 (w/ no Santa jokes)

(Links to each patent can be found here, using the patent number.)

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through Dec. 25.

***

Pre-Assembled Coupling Assemblies With Pipe Fitting

ASC ENGINEERED SOLUTIONS, LLC, Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11530763 B2, initially filed Oct. 26, 2018) developed by three inventors Matthew William McNamara, Portsmouth, Rhode Island; Jordan Cameron Belen, West Warwick, Rhode Island; and Stephen Eric Scott, North Kingstown, Rhode Island, for “Pre-assembled coupling assemblies with pipe fitting.”

***

System, Method, and Apparatus for Clamping

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11530712 B2, initially filed Feb. 11, 2020) developed by six inventors Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire; Stephen L. Fichera, Salem, New Hampshire; Larry B. Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Thomas A. Friedrich, Loudon, New Hampshire; Erik N. Sabin, Manchester, New Hampshire; and Richard J. Lanigan, Concord, New Hampshire, for “System, method, and apparatus for clamping.”

***

Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Mask

SLEEPNET CORPORATION, Hampton, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11529485 B1, initially filed June 15, 2021) developed by four inventors Mark Gong, Andover, Massachusetts; Jerry Gong, Andover, Massachusetts; Robert Skaff, Hampton, New Hampshire; and Thomas Moulton, Rye, New Hampshire, for “Positive airway pressure (PAP) mask.”

***

System and Method for Transferring Tissue

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11530380 B2, initially filed Jan. 4, 2021) developed by three inventors Michael C. Tilley, Amherst, New Hampshire; Richard E. Andrews, Manchester, New Hampshire; and Dane C. Fawkes, Amesbury, Massachusetts, for “System and method for transferring tissue.”

***

Blood Treatment Systems and Methods

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11529444 B2, initially filed June 15, 2020) developed by three inventors Michael J. Wilt, Windham, New Hampshire; Todd A. Ballantyne, Amherst, New Hampshire; and Jason A. Demers, Manchester, New Hampshire, for “Blood treatment systems and methods.”

***

Endoscope Imaging Device

PSIP LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11529044 B2, initially filed May 11, 2018) developed by three inventors Lex Bayer, Palo Alto, California; Rupesh Desai, San Jose, California; and John Higgins, Los Altos, California, for “Endoscope imaging device.”

***

High-Entropy Alloys With High Strength

THE TRUSTEES OF DARTMOUTH COLLEGE, Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11530468 B2, initially filed June 11, 2019) developed by Margaret Wu, West Lebanon, New Hampshire, and Ian Baker, Etna, New Hampshire, for “High-entropy alloys with high strength.”

***

Vista Modulators for Diagnosis and Treatment of Cancer

THE TRUSTEES OF DARTMOUTH COLLEGE, Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11529416 B2, initially filed May 14, 2019) developed by Randolph Noelle, Plainfield, New Hampshire, for “Vista modulators for diagnosis and treatment of cancer.”

***

Gas Turbine Engine With Active Variable Turbine Cooling

RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION, Farmington, Connecticut has been assigned a patent (No. US 11530650 B2, initially filed July 13, 2018) developed by Nathan K. Galle, Portland, Maine, and Steven M. Dvorak, Dover, New Hampshire, for “Gas turbine engine with active variable turbine cooling.”

***

Systems and Methods for Optimizing Message Notification Timing Based on Electronic Content Consumption Associated With a Geographic Location

VERIZON PATENT AND LICENSING INC., Basking Ridge, New Jersey has been assigned a patent (No. US 11532015 B2, initially filed June 21, 2021) developed by Bryce Barrand, Ashburn, Virginia, and Patrick McDevitt, Hanover, New Hampshire, for “Systems and methods for optimizing message notification timing based on electronic content consumption associated with a geographic location.”

***

Stent Detection Methods and Imaging System Interfaces

LIGHTLAB IMAGING, INC., Westford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11532087 B2, initially filed Jan. 22, 2021) developed by five inventors Sonal Ambwani, Hopkinton, Massachusetts; Christopher E. Griffin, Wilton, New Hampshire; James G. Peterson, Yarmouth, Maine; Satish Kaveti, Sharon, Massachusetts; and Joel M. Friedman, Andover, Massachusetts, for “Stent detection methods and imaging system interfaces.”

***

Downlight Having Quick Connect Driver Assembly and Test Module

LEDVANCE LLC, Wilmington, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11530806 B2, initially filed Jan. 11, 2022) developed by four inventors Anil Jeswani, Acton, Massachusetts; Renaud Richard, Manchester, New Hampshire; Ahmed Eissa, Cambridge, Massachusetts; and Valeriy Zolotykh, Boston, Massachusetts, for “Downlight having quick connect driver assembly and test module.”

Extensible Version History and Comparison Within a Backup

EMC IP HOLDING COMPANY LLC, Hopkinton, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11531659 B2, initially filed June 29, 2020) developed by four inventors James Morton, Adamstown, Maryland; Lihui Su, Shanghai, China; Gerald Jourdain, Hudson, New Hampshire; and Ming Zhang, Shanghai, China, for “Extensible version history and comparison within a backup.”