Patents in NH through Jan. 1

(Links to each patent can be found here, using the patent number.)

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through Jan. 1

***

Sanitization Device and Adaptor for Use With the Same

SOCLEAN INC., Peterborough, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11534515 B2, initially filed April 13, 2021) developed by Robert A. Charles, New Boston, New Hampshire, and Keith Jon Jorgenson, Stoughton, Massachusetts, for “Sanitization device and adaptor for use with the same.”

***

Apparatus, System and Method for Fluid Delivery

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11534542 B2, initially filed Jan. 28, 2019) developed by three inventors Richard J. Lanigan, Concord, New Hampshire; Bright C. K. Foo, Hollis, New Hampshire; and Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire, for “Apparatus, system and method for fluid delivery.”

***

Hockey-Stick Blade With Tailored Performance Regions

BAUER HOCKEY, LLC, Exeter, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11534668 B2, initially filed Aug. 15, 2019) developed by three inventors Robert T. Pearson, Van Nuys, California; Michael Lloyd Snow, Chula Vista, California; and Michael Mountain, Northridge, California, for “Hockey-stick blade with tailored performance regions.”

***

Hockey Stick With Spine-Reinforced Paddle

BAUER HOCKEY, LLC, Exeter, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11534669 B2, initially filed Oct. 18, 2019) developed by Dominique Plante, Pointe-Claire, Canada, and Martin Chambert, Piedmont, Canada, for “Hockey stick with spine-reinforced paddle.”

***

Interactive Exercise and Training System

LITEBOXER TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Hampton, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11534673 B2, initially filed June 21, 2022) developed by six inventors Jeffrey W. Morin, Exeter, New Hampshire; Todd A. Dagres, Boston, Massachusetts; Arvin G. Abadilla, Carlsbad, California; Matthew A. Froncillo, San Diego, California; Adam V. Hickerson, Oceanside, California; and Donald I. Lambe, Watertown, Massachusetts, for “Interactive exercise and training system.”

***

Bilateral Humeral Guide for Intraosseous Infusion

THE TRUSTEES OF DARTMOUTH COLLEGE, Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11534558 B2, initially filed July 17, 2020) developed by three inventors Douglas W. Van Citters, Hanover, New Hampshire; Alexander H. Slocum, Jr., Lebanon, New Hampshire; and Steven D. Reinitz, Minneapolis, Minnesota, for “Bilateral humeral guide for intraosseous infusion.”

***

Vital Sign Monitoring via Touchscreen Using Bioelectric Impedance

AMI RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT, LLC, Merrimack, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11534080 B2, initially filed May 20, 2019) developed by John T. Apostolos, Lyndeborough, New Hampshire, and William Mouyos, Windham, New Hampshire, for “Vital sign monitoring via touchscreen using bioelectric impedance.”

***

Secure Document Storage System

NASHUA IP LICENSING LLC, Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11539700 B2, initially filed May 2, 2022) developed by William Lawrence O’Brien, Mont Vemon, New Hampshire, for “Secure document storage system.”

***

Method for Assessing the Amount of Rolling Required to Achieve Optimal Compaction of Pre-Rolled Asphalt Pavement

GEOPHYSICAL SURVEY SYSTEMS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11536827 B2, initially filed Feb. 10, 2020) developed by Roger Roberts, Amesbury, New Hampshire, and David Cist, Winchester, Massachusetts, for “Method for assessing the amount of rolling required to achieve optimal compaction of pre-rolled asphalt pavement.”

***

Semiconductor Device Having a Group of Trenches in an Active Region and a Mesa Portion

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11538934 B2, initially filed Jan. 12, 2021) developed by Taro Kondo, Niiza, Japan, for “Semiconductor device having a group of trenches in an active region and a mesa portion.”

***

Method for Making Patch-Sized Fluid Delivery Systems

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11534543 B2, initially filed July 1, 2019) developed by Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire, and Larry Brian Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire, for “Method for making patch-sized fluid delivery systems.”

***

Rule Swapping in a Packet Network

CENTRIPETAL NETWORKS, INC., Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11539665 B2, initially filed July 7, 2022) developed by three inventors David K. Ahn, Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Steven Rogers, Leesburg, Virginia; and Sean Moore, Hollis, New Hampshire, for “Rule swapping in a packet network.”

***

Placement and Pricing of Part Marks in Computer-Modeled Structures

BENKO, LLC, New London, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11537765 B1, initially filed Feb. 20, 2014) developed by four inventors James L. Jacobs, II, Amherst, New Hampshire; John E. Cronin, Bonita Springs, Florida; Kyle W. Kulp, Burlington, Vermont; and Steven M. Lynch, Hudson, New Hampshire, for “Placement and pricing of part marks in computer-modeled structures.”

***

Disinfection Device

SOCLEAN INC., Peterborough, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D0973899 S1, initially filed Oct. 5, 2020) developed by four inventors Kurt Michael Maw, Salem, Massachusetts; Robert A. Charles, New Boston, Massachusetts; Michael Le, Somerville, Massachusetts; and Julianna Miller, Boston, Massachusetts, for “Disinfection device.”

***

Light Bar for a Sanitizing Machine

SOCLEAN, INC., Peterborough, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D0973897 S1, initially filed March 19, 2019) developed by three inventors Kurt Michael Maw, Salem, Massachusetts; Ashley James Nye Legg, Newton, Massachusetts; and Tara Marie Kovalik, Brookline, Massachusetts, for “Light bar for a sanitizing machine.”

***

Modular Power Conversion System

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11539214 B2, initially filed April 21, 2021) developed by three inventors Donald J. Lucas, Windham, New Hampshire; Christopher L. Barber, Exeter, Rhode Island; and Xiaorong Xia, Manchester, New Hampshire, for “Modular power conversion system.”

***

Methods and Systems for Efficient Adaptive Logging of Cyber Threat Incidents

CENTRIPETAL NETWORKS, INC., Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11539664 B2, initially filed June 13, 2022) developed by seven inventors John Fenton, Ashburn, Virginia; Peter Geremia, Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Richard Goodwin, York, Maine; Sean Moore, Hollis, New Hampshire; Vincent Mutolo, Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Jess Parnell, Herndon, Virginia; and Jonathan R. Rogers, Hampton Falls, New Hampshire, for “Methods and systems for efficient adaptive logging of cyber threat incidents.”

***

Adjustable Fastener System

ARROWHEAD DESIGN AND INNOVATION, LLC, Chester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11536308 B2, initially filed Dec. 2, 2019) developed by Timothy Edward Archer, Chester, New Hampshire, for “Adjustable fastener system.”

***

Method for Serving Interactive Content to a User

YIELDMO, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11538066 B2, initially filed May 19, 2021) developed by four inventors Jean Tran, New York, New York; Bo Wang, New York, New York; David Goligorsky, New York, New York; and David Sebag, New York, New York, for “Method for serving interactive content to a user.”

***