Museum exhibit about Hubbard Brook Experimental Forest

The Hubbard Brooks Experimental Forest is one of the hidden scientific gems of New Hampshire. There’s an interesting-looking art/science exhibit about it opening at Plymouth State that could be worth checking out. Here;s the press release:

Plymouth State University’s (PSU) Museum of the White Mountains’ new exhibition, “Field Station: Art-Science in the White Mountains,” brings together works by all the artists who have had residencies at the Hubbard Brook Experimental Forest in Woodstock, New Hampshire.

“Hubbard Brook has long been a site of collaborative research for scientists,” said Museum of the White Mountains Director Meghan Doherty, Ph.D. “More recently, Hubbard Brook scientists have encouraged artists to join their ongoing conversations. The artists in the exhibition have all spent time in the forest and with the scientists. While the form of their work varies, all of it results from immersion within the ecosystems of the forest and conversations with the research community.”

This exhibition explores the collaborative process of both artists and scientists through the Art-Sci Program at the Hubbard Brook Experimental Forest. The works on display in this exhibition allow visitors to see and hear the forest in familiar and unexpected ways. They include paintings depicting the forest and its ecosystems, as well as audio and video pieces that bring the forest into the museum.

The exhibition features work by participating artists and scientists Scott Bailey, Rich Blundell, Jenny Bower, Xavier Cortada, Joe Klementovich, Raisa Kochmaruk, Rita Leduc, Nikki Lindt, Marty Quinn, Lindsey Rustad, and Rebecca Schultz.

“Scientists at Hubbard Brook are conducting critical, long-term research about forest ecosystems on a changing planet,” said artist Rebecca Schultz. “In collaborating with artists, their research can reach even broader audiences through the visceral experience of engaging with art.”

Through long-term environmental monitoring and scientific research, scientists at Hubbard Brook Experimental Forest are broadening our understanding of how forest ecosystems respond to changes in our climate over centuries. In addition, some of their experiments simulate the acceleration of these changes. Using the small watersheds as their laboratory, Hubbard Brook scientists are unveiling the often-invisible changes to our ecosystems.

“Hubbard Brook’s legacy of experimentation with relatively invisible systems establishes fertile ground for artists and scientists to work symbiotically,” said artist Rita Leduc. “It’s inspirational to be part of it, and fantastic to get a glimpse of the broader network through this exhibition.”

Inna Horbovtsova, a senior graphic design student who works as the museum’s graphic designer, designed the exhibition logo and signage.

An opening reception will be held on Saturday, November 19, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., and is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.

The exhibition will be on display until February 10, 2023. Museum hours are Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Check the museum website for holiday closures.

MWM is open to the public and admission is free, but advance online registration is required. To learn more about the latest exhibition and other events and to register online, visit www.plymouth.edu/mwm.