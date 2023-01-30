N.H. patents through Jan. 29

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through Jan. 29.

Hybrid Air and Liquid X-Ray Cooling System Comprising a Hybrid Heat-Transfer Device Including a Plurality of Fin Elements, a Liquid Channel Including a Cooling Liquid, and a Circulation Pump

DEDICATED2IMAGING, LLC, Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11562875 B2, initially filed March 29, 2019) developed by six inventors Eric M. Bailey, North Hampton, New Hampshire; Andrew Tybinkowski, Topsfield, Massachusetts; Charles Landry, Seabrook, New Hampshire; Jamie Brooks, Amesbury, Massachusetts; Mark Dieselman, Amesbury, Massachusetts; and Clayton Garland, Barrington, New Hampshire, for “Hybrid air and liquid X-ray cooling system comprising a hybrid heat-transfer device including a plurality of fin elements, a liquid channel including a cooling liquid, and a circulation pump.”

Rule-Based Network-Threat Detection for Encrypted Communications

CENTRIPETAL NETWORKS, INC., Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11563758 B2, initially filed Jan. 23, 2018) developed by three inventors David K. Ahn, Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Sean Moore, Hollis, New Hampshire; and Douglas M. Disabello, Leesburg, Virginia, for “Rule-based network-threat detection for encrypted communications.”

Current Sensor Having Stray Field Immunity

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11561112 B2, initially filed March 13, 2020) developed by Robert A. Briano, Auburn, New Hampshire, and Paul A. David, Bow, New Hampshire, for “Current sensor having stray field immunity.”

Sports Equipment With Alterable Characteristic

BAUER HOCKEY LLC, Exeter, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11559730 B2, initially filed March 31, 2020) developed by seven inventors Mathieu Ducharme, Prevost, Canada; Mathieu Poitras, St-Jerome, Canada; Ivan Labonte, Montreal, Canada; Alexis Seguin, Laval, Canada; Jean-Francois Corbeil, Prevost, Canada; Edouard Rouzier, Montreal, Canada; and Yannick Paquette, Lasalle, Canada, for “Sports equipment with alterable characteristic.”

Method and Apparatus for Determining Freezer Status

ELEMENTAL MACHINES, INC., Salem, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11561037 B2, initially filed Nov. 4, 2019) developed by Sridhar Iyengar, Salem, New Hampshire, and Casey Peters, Caldwell, New Jersey, for “Method and apparatus for determining freezer status.”

Method and System for Generating Fabrication Parameters

DESPREZ, LLC, New London, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11561529 B2, initially filed Oct. 12, 2020) developed by three inventors Jonathan Schwartz, New York City, California; Max Friefeld, New York City, New York; and Oliver Ortlieb, New York City, New York, for “Method and system for generating fabrication parameters.”

Patch-Sized Fluid Delivery Systems and Methods

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11559625 B2, initially filed June 15, 2020) developed by three inventors Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire; Larry B. Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire; and Russell H. Beavis, Merrimack, New Hampshire, for “Patch-sized fluid delivery systems and methods.”

Patterned Inflatable Membrane

LANTOS TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Derry, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11559925 B2, initially filed Nov. 5, 2021) developed by four inventors Robert J. Fei, Newton, Massachusetts; Michael L. Rishton, Reading, Massachusetts; Jonathan Aguilar, Haverhill, Massachusetts; and Lydia Gregoret, Concord, Massachusetts, for “Patterned inflatable membrane.”

Signal Path Monitor

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11561257 B2, initially filed Dec. 22, 2020) developed by Ezequiel Rubinsztain, Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Pablo Javier Bolsinger, Buenos Aires, Argentina, for “Signal path monitor.”

EI Authoring Tool Patent

ELEARNING INNOVATION, LLC, Derry, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11562658 B2, initially filed April 26, 2019) developed by three inventors Laurie Pulido, Hampton, Australia; Ron Dinwiddie, Ashburn, Virginia; and Daniel Del Rio, Seminole, Florida, for ”EI authoring tool patent.”

Fuze Setting Systems and Techniques

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11561077 B2, initially filed March 30, 2021) developed by three inventors Francis M. Feda, Sudbury, Massachusetts; John R. Franzini, Hollis, New Hampshire; and Gregory S. Notaro, Bedford, New Hampshire, for ”Fuze setting systems and techniques.”

Pipe Hanger With Lock Tab Washer

ASC ENGINEERED SOLUTIONS, LLC, Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11560969 B2, initially filed Sept. 16, 2020) developed by three inventors Jordan Cameron Belen, West Warwick, Rhode Island; Matthew William McNamara, Portsmouth, Rhode Island; and Jason F. Santos, Providence, Rhode Island, for “Pipe hanger with lock tab washer.”

Bi-Static Optical Transmit Receive Auto-Boresight Technique Comprising an Elevation Assembly Operable to Move First Scan Mirror and Second Scan Mirror in Unison

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11561276 B2, initially filed May 11, 2021) developed by three inventors Joseph M. Owen, III, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Jeffrey L. Jew, Brookline, New Hampshire; and Ian B. Murray, Amherst, New Hampshire, for “Bi-static optical transmit receive auto-boresight technique comprising an elevation assembly operable to move first scan mirror and second scan mirror in unison.”

Ice Skate

BAUER HOCKEY, LLC, Exeter, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11559733 B2, initially filed Aug. 1, 2019) developed by four inventors Edouard Rouzier, Monreal, Canada; Adam Gans, Prevost, Canada; Martin Chambert, Piedmont, Canada; and Pascal Martel, Montreal, Canada, for “Ice skate.”

Service Switch for Utility Meter

ACLARA TECHNOLOGIES LLC, St. Louis, Missouri has been assigned a patent (No. US 11564332 B2, initially filed May 15, 2020) developed by three inventors Curtis Crittenden, Milton, New Hampshire; Wayne Therrien, Rochester, New Hampshire; and Thomas McDougall, Somersworth, New Hampshire, for “Service switch for utility meter.”

Method for Faceted Visualization of a SPARQL Query Result Set

ORACLE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION, Redwood Shores, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 11562022 B2, initially filed March 5, 2021) developed by six inventors Jagannathan Srinivasan, Nashua, New Hampshire; Juan Francisco Garcia Navarro, Jalisco, Mexico; Victor Antonio Lopez Villamar, Jalisco, Mexico; Matthew Steven Perry, Brookline, New Hampshire; Souripriya Das, Nashua, New Hampshire; and Zhe Wu, Mountain View, California, for “Method for faceted visualization of a SPARQL query result set.”

Calibration of a Time-To-Digital Converter Using a Virtual Phase-Locked Loop

SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC., Irvine, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 11563441 B2, initially filed March 21, 2022) developed by four inventors Timothy Adam Monk, Hudson, New Hampshire; Douglas F. Pastorello, Hudson, New Hampshire; Krishnan Balakrishnan, Austin, Texas; and Raghunandan Kolar Ranganathan, Austin, Texas, for “Calibration of a time-to-digital converter using a virtual phase-locked loop.”

Delivery Systems and Methods of Endoluminal Delivery of Branched Vascular Endoprosthetic Devices

W. L. GORE & ASSOCIATES, INC., Newark, Delaware has been assigned a patent (No. US 11559417 B1, initially filed Nov. 21, 2019) developed by eleven inventors Dustin C. Burkart, Bellemont, Arizona; Mark Fillinger, Hanover, New Hampshire; Larry L. Gibbs, Flagstaff, Arizona; Brandon C. Hedberg, Flagstaff, Arizona; Jason D. Hemmer, Flagstaff, Arizona; Timothy E. Johnston, Flagstaff, Arizona; Levon M. Majure, Flagstaff, Arizona; Steven W. Nelson, Flagstaff, Arizona; Jonathan W. Thom, Flagstaff, Arizona; Daniel J. Westphal, Flagstaff, Arizona; and William Wilkie, Flagstaff, Arizona, for “Delivery systems and methods of endoluminal delivery of branched vascular endoprosthetic devices.”