Cities start to question “always more parking!”

Parking requirements for new construction are a hidden expense because they either take up space that could be a business or housing, making it harder or more expensive to build, or they require an expensive building to provide short-term auto storage (A 2016 study found that it cost roughly $24,000 to $34,000 to build every single new parking space in a garage). Yet for decades the default beginning of any development has been “what about parking for it?”

Concord, not coincidentally, is building a new parking garage for legislators.

new Hampshire Bulletin has an opinion piece saying that cities are starting to rethink this approach. Here it is.