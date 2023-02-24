Power out? Forest threats are part of the problem

All the threats to northern forests – invasive bugs like EAB, wooly adelgid, Asian longhorn beetle; invasive plants like bittersweet vine, deer eating all the new shoots, changing climate affecting growth patterns – are also a threat to our electricity, says Eversource, because weak trees are more likely to fall on power lines.

The NH Division of Forest and Land’s s 2022 New Hampshire Forest Health Newsletter, released Dec. 22, 2022, “reports 58,680 acres of insect damage last year, the most damage mapped in the past decade.”

