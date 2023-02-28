N.H. isn’t as much of an EV laggard as I suspected

New Hampshire has more electric vehicles registered per 1,000 people than Maine, Rhode Island or New York state, to my surprise, according to this report from CleanTechnica.

With 7.13 registrations per 1,000 we’re still behind Massachusetts (9.54), Connecticut (8.07) and the EV leader for the eastern US, Vermont (12.55 per 1,000, the fourth-highest in the country behind only the three states bordering the Pacific Ocean).

Considering the total lack of support we give to the field, most obviously in our shortage of public charging stations, that’s pretty impressive. It shows how important charging at home and work is for the EV revolution