Workforce and weather threaten Maine’s cedar-log industry

Bangor Daily News has a story about how erratic winters and shrinking forestry workforce is threatening the state’s industry of cutting cedar for log homes and fence posts. Cedar is rot-resistant and has long been favored for these jobs.

Northern white cedar thrives in Maine’s northern swamps. The lumber can only be harvested when the ground is frozen, so harvest season typically occurs from January to mid-March. But frozen ground is less predictable than it once was. Combined with an aging work force and, more recently, high fuel costs that means a lot less cedar is being cut – to the point that one mill just shut.

